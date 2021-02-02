What's ahead for servicers in 2021?
The latest HousingWire magazine is out now, and this episode breaks down the biggest takeaways from the cover story on the unique challenges servicers face in 2021.

Strategies retail lenders should adopt from direct to consumer lending
Join expert panelists to learn how the pandemic is ushering in a new era of digital lending and, in turn, has led to the formation of a hybrid lending model.

How to diversify your brokerage to weather economic hardship
Download this white paper to learn how to diversify your offerings to bolster regular earnings, capitalize on emerging needs and offer greater stability and financial success.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp to speak at Spring Summit

Joins the Economic Outlook panel for a discussion on what to expect this year in the housing market

CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp will be speaking on the economic outlook at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

It’s a topic she’s well-suited to speak on — at CoreLogic, Hepp is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and forecasting economic trends in real estate, mortgage and insurance.

Prior to joining CoreLogic in 2020, Hepp was chief economist and vice president of business intelligence for Pacific Union International, Inc., where she oversaw economic and technology intelligence. She has a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland College Park and an M.A. from the University of Buffalo.

Hepp will be joined on the Economic Outlook panel by Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Title, Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, and HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecented year, including:

  • What mortgage tech is solving now
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • The brave new world of valuations
  • eClosing/RON update
  • Mortgage disruption outlook
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on increasing minority homeownership, the economic outlook, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next. Speakers joining CoreLogic’s Hepp include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure CEO Mike Cagney, Mortgage Bankers Association Chief Financial Officer and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Lisa Haynes, and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021 By

Ginnie Mae guarantees first digital MBS

Ginnie Mae announced its first guarantee of a mortgage-backed security backed by digital pools, or pools of loans that consist entirely of eNotes.

Feb 02, 2021 By

