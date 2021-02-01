UWM CEO Mat Ishbia to headline Spring Summit

United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia will be featured in the keynote session at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4. In a one-on-one discussion with HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins, Ishbia will discuss the way UWM responded to the COVID crisis, the decision to take his company public and the future of the mortgage broker model.

UWM is the second-largest mortgage originator in the U.S. and the largest wholesale lender, originating $54.2 billion in closed loans during the third quarter. The company made its public debut on Jan. 22 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, which injected $925 million back into the company. UWM had already raised $800 million in a debt offering in November.

Ishbia, who has been working for years to increase the mortgage broker channel, said UWM will use the cash infusion to educate consumers and grow its tech stack to make the mortgage process faster, easier and cheaper for brokers and customers.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

We’re bringing together experts who can speak to the topics that are critical to your success at this year’s Spring Summit, including:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

Mortgage disruption outlook

A new regulatory regime

We’ve also got sessions on increasing minority homeownership, the economic outlook, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all our events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

