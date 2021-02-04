Ed DeMarco on Biden’s approach to forbearance
President Joe Biden has stayed busy since taking office last month, including issuing a slew of executive orders and other plans, including forbearance options for homeowners.

MBA’s Lisa Haynes to speak at Spring Summit

Will discuss how lenders can amplify diversity to impact minority homeownership

Lisa Haynes, the Mortgage Banker Association‘s senior vice president, chief financial officer and chief diversity and inclusion officer, will discuss how lenders can increase their diversity strategy to impact minority homeownership at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

The homeownership gap between white and Black Americans is larger than in the 1960s, and both real estate and mortgage lenders are looking for solutions. Haynes will be joined by HomeBridge‘s chief diversity officer, Woody White, and CBC Mortgage Agency‘s director of government affairs, Tai Christensen, to discuss how a mortgage company’s diversity has ripple effects for borrowers.

Prior to joining the MBA, Haynes worked at Fannie Mae in several vice president positions where she led a team of professionals responsible for the management of single and multifamily loans worth approximately $3 trillion.

Now, as MBA’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, Haynes serves as an executive-level strategist partnering with the leaders of MBA’s D&I initiatives, promoting a comprehensive strategy to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts like Haynes who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

  • What mortgage tech is solving now
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • The brave new world of valuations
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on operational strategies in the current market, the economic outlook, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Haynes include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney CoreLogic’s  Selma Hepp and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

