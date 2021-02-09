Top Realtor Xio Sandoval to speak at Spring Summit

The demand for real estate has grown to a frenzy in some areas of the country over the last year and succeeding in those competitive markets requires skill, experience and finding innovative ways to get deals done. That’s why we’ve invited Xio Sandoval, a top Century 21 Realtor, to speak at our Spring Summit on March 4.

Sandoval will be on a panel titled Lessons from Local Markets where real estate agents from three of the nation’s hottest housing markets will discuss how they’re working with lenders to get borrowers into homes.

Sandoval serves the red-hot LA market and has been a top producer in the Century 21 franchise for 13 years. She has been recognized as the No. 1 Century 21 agent for units sold in LA and has been the No. 1 agent in gross closed commissions for the Montebello Board of Realtors for five consecutive years. In addition, she has been named one of NAHREP’S Top 250 Latino Agents since 2013.

As LA home prices have soared, Sandoval has partnered with her clients to understand how they can qualify for a mortgage loan, even helping some become landlords with accessory dwelling units so they can afford to buy. She’ll be sharing some of the innovative ways she has worked with lenders and builders to get the best outcome for borrowers.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts like Sandoval who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Sandoval include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, HousingWire’s Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.