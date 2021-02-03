Figure CEO Mike Cagney to speak at Spring Summit

Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney will be speaking on mortgage disruption and the outlook for 2021 at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Prior to Figure, Cagney cofounded Social Finance (SoFi). He also co-founded Cabezon, a global macro hedge fund and proprietary trading shop that works for a select group of family office clients.

At the Spring Summit, Cagney will discuss blockchain, where automation could be most disruptive (in good and bad ways) and the big consumer players adopting mortgage in a serious way.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts like Cagney who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecented year, including:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on increasing minority homeownership, the economic outlook, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Cagney include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Mortgage Bankers Association Chief Financial Officer and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Lisa Haynes, CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.