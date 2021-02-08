A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

Logan Mohtashami to speak at Spring Summit

Will discuss economic outlook for this year's housing market

HousingWire‘s Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami will discuss which elements and constituents are moving the economic market this year at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

This is a topic Mohtashami is an expert on — the data analyst and financial writer has been an invited speaker at events held by AmeriCatlyst, the California Association Of Realtors and the National Association Of Women In Real Estate Business, as well as other economic conferences. He is also recurring guest on Bloomberg Financial where he discusses the health of the housing market.

Mohtashami will be joined by CoreLogic‘s deputy chief economist, Selma Hepp, First American’s deputy chief economist, Odeta Kushi and Redfin‘s chief economist, Daryl Fairweather.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts like Mohtashami who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

  • What mortgage tech is solving now
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • The brave new world of valuations
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on operational strategies in the current market, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Mohtashami include UWM CEO Mat IshbiaFigure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , CoreLogic’s  Selma Hepp, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Yellen: Biden stimulus to bring full employment by next year

U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said if President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill is passed, the economy could return to full employment as soon as 2022.

