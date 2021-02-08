Logan Mohtashami to speak at Spring Summit

HousingWire‘s Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami will discuss which elements and constituents are moving the economic market this year at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

This is a topic Mohtashami is an expert on — the data analyst and financial writer has been an invited speaker at events held by AmeriCatlyst, the California Association Of Realtors and the National Association Of Women In Real Estate Business, as well as other economic conferences. He is also recurring guest on Bloomberg Financial where he discusses the health of the housing market.

Mohtashami will be joined by CoreLogic‘s deputy chief economist, Selma Hepp, First American’s deputy chief economist, Odeta Kushi and Redfin‘s chief economist, Daryl Fairweather.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts like Mohtashami who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on operational strategies in the current market, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Mohtashami include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion and many more.

