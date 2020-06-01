Fairway’s Haley Parker to speak at engage.marketing in June

A solid marketing strategy proves ineffective without a team of finely tuned experts backing it from start to finish. For CMOs, establishing a concrete communication channel across internal teams is essential to promoting content and company value.

That’s why we’ve invited Haley Parker, area business development manager for Fairway Independent Mortgage, to June’s virtual engage.marketing summit. Parker, along with a panel of industry leaders, will discuss how to maximize marketing’s influence as it integrates with internal teams.

With almost six years at Fairway, Parker has dedicated herself to advocating for organic team growth that places a huge emphasis on partnerships, education, and execution.

Ten of Parker’s 19 years in the industry were spent at loanDepot, where she acted as set up manager for compliance logistics, and was a national loan officer trainer. Today, Parker uses her knowledge and understanding of marketing to help Fairway loan officers explore marketing’s “why’s.” She is also the co-host of a podcast, Industry Insiders, that focuses on leaders in the mortgage, real estate, and title industry.

Parker is one of many marketing gurus we have lined up at engage.marketing on June 11-12, including Jake Fehling, Sarah DeCiantis, Bobbi Howe, Barbara Yolles, Rick Arvielo, Chelsea Peitz, Alec Hanson, Brian Covey, Cindy McGovern, Kevin Peranio, Bill Ludwig and many more. Register here.