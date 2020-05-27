“First Lady of Sales” Cindy McGovern will speak at June’s virtual engage.marketing summit

For Cindy McGovern, sales is not just a career path or a role. It’s a life skill that everyone has.

“Every person is a salesperson, and every job is a sales job,” McGovern says in her LinkedIn profile.

In fact, the latter is the name of McGovern’s book and the crux of her message as an international speaker and consultant. As the CEO and first lady of sales at Orange Leaf Consulting, she helps companies and their employees embrace their inner sales consultants and plan, execute and measure sales growth.

Because sales and marketing depend on each other to scale revenue, we’ve invited McGovern to next month’s virtual engage.marketing summit. In her session titled “Embracing Sales in a Marketing Role,” McGovern will share actionable tips for mortgage and real estate professionals to apply in growing their market share and bottom lines.

McGovern, who goes by Dr. Cindy, has a doctorate in organizational communication and taught college courses for years. She pivoted to consulting and sales, where she initially felt “icky” about selling, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“But I found a way to embrace my help-a-holic nature and began a journey in consultative sales where I discovered everyone has sales skills, and with the right touch, you can take the ‘ick’ out of it,” she said.

Now McGovern speaks about her five-step formula for being successful at sales, personally and professionally.

Being able to communicate value and inspire someone to act are skill sets of both marketers and sales people, especially in this year’s unpredictable environment. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear McGovern’s tips; register here for the June 11-12 virtual event.

We’ve lined up a roster of industry experts, including Casey Hurbis, Rick Arvielo, Patty Arvielo, Sarah DeCiantis, Barbara Yolles, Alec Hanson, Brian Covey, Kevin Peranio and many more.