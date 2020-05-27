Mortgage

“First Lady of Sales” Cindy McGovern will speak at June’s virtual engage.marketing summit

The CEO of Orange Leaf Consulting will share her mantra: "Every job is a sales job"

For Cindy McGovern, sales is not just a career path or a role. It’s a life skill that everyone has.

“Every person is a salesperson, and every job is a sales job,” McGovern says in her LinkedIn profile.

In fact, the latter is the name of McGovern’s book and the crux of her message as an international speaker and consultant. As the CEO and first lady of sales at Orange Leaf Consulting, she helps companies and their employees embrace their inner sales consultants and plan, execute and measure sales growth.

Because sales and marketing depend on each other to scale revenue, we’ve invited McGovern to next month’s virtual engage.marketing summit. In her session titled “Embracing Sales in a Marketing Role,” McGovern will share actionable tips for mortgage and real estate professionals to apply in growing their market share and bottom lines.

McGovern, who goes by Dr. Cindy, has a doctorate in organizational communication and taught college courses for years. She pivoted to consulting and sales, where she initially felt “icky” about selling, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“But I found a way to embrace my help-a-holic nature and began a journey in consultative sales where I discovered everyone has sales skills, and with the right touch, you can take the ‘ick’ out of it,” she said.

Now McGovern speaks about her five-step formula for being successful at sales, personally and professionally.

Being able to communicate value and inspire someone to act are skill sets of both marketers and sales people, especially in this year’s unpredictable environment. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear McGovern’s tips; register here for the June 11-12 virtual event.

We’ve lined up a roster of industry experts, including Casey HurbisRick ArvieloPatty ArvieloSarah DeCiantisBarbara YollesAlec HansonBrian CoveyKevin Peranio and many more.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Is the housing market already rebounding from COVID-19?

In early April, HousingWire Columnist Logan Mohtashami wrote about five indicators that would show when “America is back.” Now, he’s checking in on each data point to see where the U.S. housing market stands.

May 26, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Zillow Offers resumes
Zillow Offers resumes buying in five more markets

Since the iBuyer paused its services nationwide on March 23 due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, it has resumed in nine of its 24 markets.

May 27, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please