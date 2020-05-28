Mortgage

Movement Mortgage’s Jake Fehling to discuss Zoom’s impact on marketing at engage summit in June

VP will examine how the free app levels the marketing playing field

While much of the world is shut down due to the coronavirus, companies across all industries are turning to online technology to keep employees and business moving. The front runner for digital team correspondence is Zoom, with over 13 million daily users as of March.

With so many professionals plugged in, effective communication is key to maintaining success. That is why we’ve invited Movement Mortgage Vice President Jake Fehling to share his perspective on Zoom as marketing’s great equalizer. 

Prior to his career in the financial services industry, Fehling spent four years in executive search in the life sciences, leading or assisting on multiple senior-level searches in the medical device, biotech, and digital health sectors. Fehling’s early career is rooted in sports business, where he led international media operations for the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Baseball and the International Baseball Federation

For someone who doesn’t slow down, it’s no coincidence that Fehling works at Movement Mortgage, one of the fastest-growing private mortgage lenders in the country, and a perennial member of the Inc. 5000 list. Fehling previously held the roles of vice president, content & social strategy and vice president, communications and public relations for the company as well.

Fehling can also be found alongside his wife, Page, training private companies, nonprofits and individuals on presentation and professional development. He hosts his own podcast, “Mortgage Impact Podcast,” which highlights the influential strategies professionals are implementing in the mortgage industry.

Fehling is one of many veteran marketers we have lined up at engage.marketing on June 11-12, including Sarah DeCiantis, Bobbi Howe, Barbara Yolles, Rick Arvielo, Chelsea Peitz, Alec Hanson, Brian Covey, Cindy McGovern, Kevin Peranio, Bill Ludwig and many more.

