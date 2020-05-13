Real Estate

Chelsea Peitz to lead a master class on Instagram at June’s engage.marketing virtual summit

Peitz coaches real estate pros on how to create results-driven social media

Dubbed “the Gram” or “Insta” by teens and tweens, Instagram draws millions of viewers a day and provides a marketing avenue for lenders and Realtors to reach prospective clients. Yet it can be daunting to uncover which strategies are most effective.

That’s why we invited Chelsea Peitz, a nationally recognized real estate keynote speaker, to share top tips for harnessing Instagram’s power at our virtual engage.marketing summit in June. In a 20-minute session, she’ll provide actionable steps to apply in real estate or mortgage businesses.

With more than 20 years in the real estate industry, Peitz now serves as the national director of social sales for Fidelity National Financial and mentors sales teams to grow their market share, brand themselves and develop client-focused content on social media.

“I was in sales before social and know what it’s like to feel overwhelmed by the platforms, not understanding what valuable content is or how to begin building a brand let alone use it to generate business,” she said in her LinkedIn profile.

Her additional work in social media and branding is extensive: She wrote the books Talking in Pictures and What to Post and has recorded a nearly-weekly podcast called The Voice of Social Sales since 2018.

Most Popular Articles

UWM now offering mortgage interest rates as low as 2.5%

The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage currently sits at approximately 3.25%, which is mere basis points off the all-time low set just two weeks ago, but customers of the nation’s second-biggest lender could soon receive an interest rate well below 3%.

May 12, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac: Borrowers in forbearance can defer all missed payments until the end of their loan

With nearly 4 million borrowers in forbearance on their mortgage, the question still remains of just what happens when their forbearance period ends. As it turns out, borrowers may not have to repay their missed payments at all until the end of their loan thanks to a new repayment option from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

May 13, 2020 By

