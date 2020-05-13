Chelsea Peitz to lead a master class on Instagram at June’s engage.marketing virtual summit

Dubbed “the Gram” or “Insta” by teens and tweens, Instagram draws millions of viewers a day and provides a marketing avenue for lenders and Realtors to reach prospective clients. Yet it can be daunting to uncover which strategies are most effective.

That’s why we invited Chelsea Peitz, a nationally recognized real estate keynote speaker, to share top tips for harnessing Instagram’s power at our virtual engage.marketing summit in June. In a 20-minute session, she’ll provide actionable steps to apply in real estate or mortgage businesses.

With more than 20 years in the real estate industry, Peitz now serves as the national director of social sales for Fidelity National Financial and mentors sales teams to grow their market share, brand themselves and develop client-focused content on social media.

“I was in sales before social and know what it’s like to feel overwhelmed by the platforms, not understanding what valuable content is or how to begin building a brand let alone use it to generate business,” she said in her LinkedIn profile.

Her additional work in social media and branding is extensive: She wrote the books Talking in Pictures and What to Post and has recorded a nearly-weekly podcast called The Voice of Social Sales since 2018.

Peitz is one of many veteran marketers we have lined up at engage.marketing on June 11-12, including Sarah DeCiantis, Bobbi Howe, Barbara Yolles, Rick Arvielo, Alec Hanson, Brian Covey, Cindy McGovern, Kevin Peranio, Bill Ludwig and many more.

