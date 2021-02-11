CBC Mortgage’s Tai Christensen to speak at Spring Summit

Tai Christensen, CBC Mortgage Agency’s director of government affairs, will join other housing luminaries to discuss how lenders can increase their diversity to impact minority homeownership at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

The homeownership gap between white and Black Americans is larger than in the 1960s, and both real estate and mortgage lenders are looking for solutions. Christensen will join Homebridge‘s chief diversity officer, Brian “Woody” White, and the Mortgage Banker Association‘s chief diversity and inclusion officer, Lisa Haynes, to discuss how a mortgage company’s own diversity has ripple effects for borrowers. The panel will also discuss the challenges of helping bridge the homeownership gap in the wake of COVID-19.

Christensen has 17 years of mortgage industry knowledge, jumpstarting her career as a loan officer in 2003 until 2008 when she began to work with the many American families facing foreclosure due to the Great Recession. She managed a mortgage brokerage focusing on modifying loans for borrowers facing foreclosure, and then became the senior manager of a law firm specializing in negotiating mortgage terms for borrowers with Trustee Auction dates.

Most recently, she has become a national spokesperson for the UHOUSI Initiative, a comprehensive plan that focuses on increasing sustainable homeownership within black and brown communities. She also serves as an advisory council member for the American Mortgage Diversity Council.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

Honest Conversations — a podcast on minority homeownership

Join HousingWire this February as we aim to provide listeners with a greater perspective on how race, housing and wealth intersect, and what experts are doing to close the homeownership gap. Tune into HousingWire Daily every Wednesday to listen to our new miniseries, Honest Conversations, a show that will examine the state of minority homeownership.

The summit brings together experts like Christensen who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Christensen include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.