A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series on February 9th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in residential real estate.

Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment
Here's how lenders can spend less time on redundant requests, resulting in reduced turn-times, less operational waste and more closed loans.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Homebridge’s Woody White to speak at Spring Summit

Will discuss how lenders can amplify diversity to increase minority homeownership

Brian “Woody” White, Homebridge‘s chief diversity officer, will join other housing luminaries to discuss how lenders can increase their diversity strategy to impact minority homeownership at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

The homeownership gap between white and Black Americans is larger than in the 1960s, and both real estate and mortgage lenders are looking for solutions. White will join Mortgage Banker Association‘s chief diversity and inclusion officer, Lisa Haynes, and CBC Mortgage Agency‘s director of government affairs, Tai Christensen, to discuss how a mortgage company’s diversity has ripple effects for borrowers.

Prior to his tenure at Homebridge, White spent nearly 30 years as a technology executive and entrepreneur before taking the role as HomeBridge’s chief information officer for seven years.

Now White is responsible for leading the company’s D&I strategies, supporting its corporate values across all aspects of its business processes, recruiting and business relationships. 

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts like White who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

  • What mortgage tech is solving now
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • The brave new world of valuations
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on operational strategies in the current market, lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining White include UWM CEO Mat IshbiaFigure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , CoreLogic’s  Selma Hepp, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

The last stand for forbearance housing market crash bros?

The primary reason I believe the crash thesis of the housing bubble boys turned forbearance crash bros will fail is that jobs are coming back. The employment gains started last year and have continued. We have gained more than 12 million jobs – and that was not in the forecast of the housing bubble boys.

Feb 08, 2021 By

Sierra Pacific to use CoreLogic’s appraisal platform

Sierra Pacific Mortgage has announced a partnership with CoreLogic’s collateral valuation platform, an online tool used to increase underwriting capacity and speed up appraisal turnaround times.

Feb 10, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

