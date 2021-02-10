Homebridge’s Woody White to speak at Spring Summit

Brian “Woody” White, Homebridge‘s chief diversity officer, will join other housing luminaries to discuss how lenders can increase their diversity strategy to impact minority homeownership at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

The homeownership gap between white and Black Americans is larger than in the 1960s, and both real estate and mortgage lenders are looking for solutions. White will join Mortgage Banker Association‘s chief diversity and inclusion officer, Lisa Haynes, and CBC Mortgage Agency‘s director of government affairs, Tai Christensen, to discuss how a mortgage company’s diversity has ripple effects for borrowers.

Prior to his tenure at Homebridge, White spent nearly 30 years as a technology executive and entrepreneur before taking the role as HomeBridge’s chief information officer for seven years.

Now White is responsible for leading the company’s D&I strategies, supporting its corporate values across all aspects of its business processes, recruiting and business relationships.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts like White who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on operational strategies in the current market, lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining White include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval and many more.

