Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?
Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?

Join DataVerify and industry experts for a conversation about how the current housing inventory shortage could cause compliance concerns now and in the future.

What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?
What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?

The aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, plus solid housing demographics, has created a genuine problem with housing market inventory.

Steve Murray on the investor market and iBuyers
Steve Murray on the investor market and iBuyers

Today’s HousingWire Daily features a crossover episode with RealTrending. In this episode Steve Murray discusses the underserved nature of the investor-owned, single-family market.

Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why
Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why

The pace of this housing market requires having as much information as possible, as early in the decision-making process as possible. That includes details about property condition, which can significantly impact property value.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?

A seasonal bump isn't the answer — we need more

HW+ mortgage rates desk

The aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, plus solid housing demographics, has created a genuine problem with housing inventory. Record low inventory has resulted in a hectic housing market with forced bidding becoming typical rather than the exception.

One of my biggest concerns for the U.S. housing market from 2020 to 2024 is that price growth could push higher than we had seen in the previous decade. In February of 2020, housing demand started to pick up. This was a real breakout in demand due to improved demographics for home buying, but because we received this data in March when we were in the throes of the COVID-19 crisis, no one seemed to notice.

The social and fear-driven shutdowns caused a freeze in purchasing activity. Still, after a few weeks, housing market demand trumped COVID-19 fears, and housing had an epic V-shaped recovery in purchase applications. The rest is history.

However, this hot housing market is not accompanied by a credit boom because the actual number of sales is up only slightly. The raw shortage of homes on the market is why buyers face multiple-bid situations for any home.

This downtrend in inventory started in 2014, and not even 5% mortgage rates budged the data too much higher.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Fannie Mae home web page
    On-time rent now counts in Fannie Mae underwriting

    The FHFA today said that positive rental payment history will be taken into account in Fannie Mae’s underwriting decisions — and there is no penalty for missed rental payments

    Aug 11, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW-Douglas-Elliman-CEO-Scott-Durkin
    A leaner, meaner Douglas Elliman?

    Elliman is pitching itself as a brokerage that can compete in a market of higher agent commission splits and lower overhead. HW+ Premium Content.

    Aug 13, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please