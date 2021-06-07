Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back
Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back

Join our expert panelists as they discuss strategies to identify leads, retain borrowers, increase LO efficiencies and maximize profit despite narrow mortgage margins.

engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase
engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase

To help power your business forward, we’re bringing together the smartest minds in purchase mortgage marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set leaders apart.

HousingWire Magazine: June 2021
HousingWire Magazine: June 2021

From leading their team through a massive refi boom and quickly developing new tech to driving the adoption of eClosings, we’re excited to present this year’s class of Rising Stars.

Don’t sleep on non-QM products
Don’t sleep on non-QM products

Now is the perfect time for originators to consider expanding to non-QM products – to grow their business, diversify their product offerings and to ensure they are properly serving their customers.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

Why we can’t build our way out of this hot housing market

The federal government will need to step in with deficit financing for any kind of construction boom

HW+ new home build

During the previous economic expansion from 2008 to 2019, the housing market was subject to the constant refrain of build more homes. Building more homes, it was said, would solve all sorts of social problems, from making homeownership more affordable to ending homelessness.

Today we are perhaps less prone to believing that a glut of new homes is the panacea society is waiting for, but the siren call to build more homes continues to be broadcast by a host of housing pundits and social do-gooders.

The problem with this scenario is that social do-gooders don’t build homes; builders build houses, and they build homes for money, not to cure societal ills.

The previous economic expansion from 2008 to 2019 was the weakest housing recovery ever. Why? Because that period followed a housing boom and bust when inventory was overbuilt. We first had to whittle down the excess inventory and get our financial house in order (i.e., make corrections to the misguided lending standards) to have a stable, growing housing market once again — and this took time. Not to mention, demographics were more favorable for renting during some of those years. 

Because we were in recovery mode from this drag on our growth, I often said that housing starts wouldn’t start a year at 1.5 million until 2020-2024. We still have not seen housing starts begin the year at the level. We ended 2020 with just 1,380,000 starts. Even in the years 2020 to 2024, however, which are very favorable for housing, I don’t see a credit sales boom or construction boom brewing in the current data — nor do I expect to see either of these shortly.

Here is why.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    AdobeStock_44460269
    Homebuyers are growing weary of the housing market

    Homebuyers are feeling pretty discouraged these days. Just 35% of consumers believe now is a good time to buy a house, according to Fannie Mae’s latest survey.

    Jun 07, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Mortgage, investment, real estate and property concept - close up of house keys. 3d rendering
    Is the appraisal process color-blind?

    For decades there have been efforts to reduce or eliminate any bias or influence in appraising. Now the White House is launching a new task force to root out inequity in the appraisal industry.

    Jun 07, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please