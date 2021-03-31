The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn

In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings

During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat

Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Real Estate

The ugly side of housing: low inventory

Fewer deals are going into contract

After eight months of consecutive gains, the consequences of low inventory finally caught up with the housing market in February. Tightened supply was largely responsible for a 10.6% drop in the number of homes in contract from the prior month, according to new data from the National Association of Realtors.

The NAR’s pending home sale index managed to fall below 100 in the Northeast (92.3) and West (96.9) in February, while the South and Midwest also experienced declines but managed to stay above the 100 mark, at 133.2 and 102.4, respectively. An index of 100 is equivalent to the level of pending sales in 2001.

Gradually increasing mortgage rates, heightened home prices and inventory levels at historic lows finally coalesced in February to depress in-contract deals. Although existing home sales dipped 6.6% in February, sales were still 9% higher than a year ago with just two months supply left to choose from. A healthy housing market is considered roughly six months of supply.

“The demand for a home purchase is widespread, multiple offers are prevalent, and days-on-market are swift but contracts are not clicking due to record-low inventory,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement. “Only the upper-end market is experiencing more activity because of reasonable supply.”

Nationally, homes priced above $250,000 have largely been driving home sales for the last several months. However, Yun indicated that even homes priced between $500,000 and $1 million are subject to the same low-inventory drama.

How lenders can prepare for growing fraud threats

As origination volumes hit record highs in 2020, Truework’s verification experts saw a spike in fraud, and expect that trend to continue this year. HousingWire recently spoke with Jeffrey Morelli, General Manager of Truework Verifier, about what lenders can do to prepare for and overcome the growing threat of fraud and data inaccuracy.

Presented by: Truework

In February, the median existing-home price for all housing types averaged closer to $313,000, up 15.8% from Feb. 2020. This national price jump also marked 108 straight months of year-over-year gains — that’s nine years of home prices not backing down, though flurried pandemic demand didn’t help to cool those numbers.

“Potential buyers may have to enlarge their geographic search areas, given the current tight market,” Yun said. “If there were a larger pool of inventory to select from – ideally a five- or a six-month supply – then more buyers would be able to purchase properties at an affordable price.”

However, at its current pace, many economists aren’t expecting a slowdown in prices or demand. More signs of an improving economy means more reason for families to look forward to a new home, a new state, and a bigger space. Stimulus checks and drops in unemployment means Americans are more likely to have been saving money, and there’s a strong possibility that once the country fully reopens, those reserves will be unleashed on the economy. 

“Only higher rates will result in more days on the market and thus larger inventory,” said Logan Mohtashami, HousingWire’s lead analyst. “We need these two things in order for buyers to have more choices and more reasonable price growth. Again, the question remains if rates will get high enough to have this effect on the market before more price damage is done. Right now home prices aren’t high enough to impact demand in a major way.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW-money-mask- stimulus check
Will trillions in stimulus push mortgage rates over 5%?

Biden’s proposed fiscal stimulus package of around $3 trillion is focused on getting the economy on better footing. So, let’s say we do get back to February 2020’s employment levels: what will that do to inflation? HW+ Premium Content

Mar 29, 2021 By

Latest Articles

affordable housing
Compass scales back IPO valuation target to $7 billion

Eight days after Compass unveiled a hoped-for Wall Street valuation of over $10 billion, the resi brokerage has significantly scaled back its IPO ambitions.

Mar 31, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please