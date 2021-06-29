Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series starting on July 7th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in real estate.

Zillow’s Matthew Speakman on latest existing home sales
Zillow’s Matthew Speakman on latest existing home sales

In this episode, Speakman discusses the latest existing home sales report, which indicates that existing home sales are down for the fourth consecutive month.

Housing inventory is about to get better — here's why
Housing inventory is about to get better — here's why

Low housing inventory has driven up home prices all over the U.S. But we should see some relief in the next several months and into 2022.

Non-QM lenders, it’s time to embrace automated underwriting systems
Non-QM lenders, it’s time to embrace automated underwriting systems

It’s an excellent time for lenders to evaluate their tech stack and consider adding an automated underwriting system (AUS) to ensure compliance and expedite the origination process.

Politics & MoneyReal EstateMortgage

Housing inventory is about to get better — here’s why

High prices are likely to fall

With the July 4th weekend nearly upon us, it’s time to reflect all that we have been through in the past year and how, as a country, we have overcome so many daunting obstacles, including what we have been through in the housing market.

The first thing that pops into my shriveled brain is how the housing market looked in February of 2020. Data from that month showed that housing was breaking out — but because we received this data in March of 2020, we were all too busy trying to survive to take notice.

Once the fear of the virus calmed down, we began a truly remarkable economic comeback, perhaps the fastest economic comeback from a significant economic downturn in the history of the U.S., with the housing market leading the way. 

But for every silver lining there is a cloud.

The solid demographics for home purchasing and historically low mortgage rates — which have been in a downtrend for four decades — have created a housing market where prices are rising too fast. Even though we have good demographics for housing, we are not seeing a growth in sales that would account for the rate of growth in prices.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Magnifying glass on laptop keyboard. Internet security concept background.
    Ginnie Mae unveils 40-year mortgage term for issuers

    Ginnie Mae is set to introduce a new 40-year mortgage term for its issuers on the heels of administrative shake ups at the top of the housing industry.

    Jun 28, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    mortgage loans
    Homepoint restructures operations, lays off workers

    Homepoint, the No. 3 wholesale lender in America, has reorganized its operations and sales personnel in a restructuring that will lead to the loss of hundreds of jobs.

    Jun 29, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please