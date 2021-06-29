With the July 4th weekend nearly upon us, it’s time to reflect all that we have been through in the past year and how, as a country, we have overcome so many daunting obstacles, including what we have been through in the housing market.

The first thing that pops into my shriveled brain is how the housing market looked in February of 2020. Data from that month showed that housing was breaking out — but because we received this data in March of 2020, we were all too busy trying to survive to take notice.

Once the fear of the virus calmed down, we began a truly remarkable economic comeback, perhaps the fastest economic comeback from a significant economic downturn in the history of the U.S., with the housing market leading the way.



But for every silver lining there is a cloud.

The solid demographics for home purchasing and historically low mortgage rates — which have been in a downtrend for four decades — have created a housing market where prices are rising too fast. Even though we have good demographics for housing, we are not seeing a growth in sales that would account for the rate of growth in prices.