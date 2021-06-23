Let Valuation Tech Help Improve Your Collateral Valuation
Let Valuation Tech Help Improve Your Collateral Valuation

Join this webinar to learn how technological advancements in valuation provide solutions to help lenders and servicers deliver more comprehensive offerings to their clients.

Talking proptech with FinLedger Director Holden Page
Talking proptech with FinLedger Director Holden Page

In this episode, Page discusses the hottest topics coming across FinLedger’s news desk. Topics include: the online banking market, what’s happening in the proptech space and recent private market deals.

With a reinvigorated CFPB, what’s next for the NYDFS?
With a reinvigorated CFPB, what’s next for the NYDFS?

While the CFPB is reinvigorated under the Biden administration, there’s plenty of room for it to retake a leading role and coordinate with the NYDFS.

Does your CRM hurt or help the customer experience?
Does your CRM hurt or help the customer experience?

In real estate, data is king. The more you leverage your own data the better off your agents or loan officers will be because they’ll be able to identify, target and create better customer experiences.

Real Estate

What builders see in a deeply unhealthy housing market

What does this mean for homebuilders?

HW+ houses

The big news from the U.S. Census Bureau’s May new home sales report is that sales inventory has increased to 5.1 months, which brings the three-month average to 4.63 months. That begins to change the equation for some homebuilders, who were absolutely thriving in an ultra-low-inventory housing market environment. 

As a reminder, when the three-month average for inventory is 4.3 months or lower, builders have the confidence to continue to build. When inventory is between 4.4 and 6.4 months, builders need to see sales growth to continue to build. When inventory is 6.5 months or above, builders will exercise caution and even halt new projects.

Housing-Market


Census: For Sale Inventory and Months’ Supply, The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of May was 330,000. This represents a supply of 5.1 months at the current sales rate.

The headline monthly supply of 5.1 months is what we saw during decent housing market demand in the previous cycle. So although inventory has increased, it is not at a level of concern. Mother Economics is a serial killer who wants to get caught. She leaves plenty of evidence for those who are interested in discovering her next moves. Tracking the data over many years will show you the way. 

The builder’s confidence index tends to correlate with inventory. Historically speaking, the current level of builder confidence is relatively high. The index shows a parabolic move in 2020 from the lows of the COVID-19 crisis, and has since moderated. Because this index tracks confidence, a somewhat subjective measure, it doesn’t make sense to look at the total levels and compare them to other cycles. The direction of the trend is more valuable than any number. For example, the index may approach 70, which is a respectable number, but when we consider that it peaked near 90, the drop tells what the builder is thinking.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Slide-1_1080x1080
    Will we ever see a “normal” housing market again?

    The question on everyone’s minds: When will this hot housing market cool down? Arch MI investigates this and more in its Spring Housing and Mortgage Market Review.

    Jun 22, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    AdobeStock_384907728
    Mortgage rates jump back up to 3.02%

    The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose nine basis points from the week prior to 3.02%, according to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. This is the first time in ten weeks mortgage rates have risen above 3%.

    Jun 24, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please