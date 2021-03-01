What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit

The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

How real estate agents can increase profitability in 2021
How real estate agents can increase profitability in 2021

As real estate professionals strategize on how to do business in this competitive, fast-paced market, they’ll discover the need for better tools to market their listings.

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit
HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit

We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership
An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership

In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Mortgage

U.S. Bank’s Fred Bolstad to speak at Spring Summit

Will address operational strategies in the current market

Fred Bolstad, executive vice president of retail lending at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage, will speak on a panel titled What Mortgage Tech is Solving Now at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Bolstad will be joined on the panel by Dave Vermillion, founder and CEO of Mortgage Champions, and Lisa Patterson, chief originations officer at Homepoint.

At U.S. Bank Home Mortgage, Bolstad is responsible for over 4,000 employees, including nearly 1,400 mortgage loan officers. He leads both retail sales and operations, a channel that originated over $47 billion in 2020.

To say Bolstad has industry experience is putting it mildly: He has a total of 31 years in the mortgage industry, with senior positions in the non-bank space as head of retail for both Stonegate Mortgage and Nationstar Mortgage. He also spent nearly 20 years at Citi where he served in multiple executive leadership roles, including executive vice president for national production, executive vice president of retail lending, and executive vice president of wholesale lending. 

The Summit’s packed agenda has 14 sessions, with topics including:

  • Mortgage disruption outlook
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Bolstad, we’re featuring UWM CEO Mat IshbiaCoreLogic’s  Selma Hepp, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike CagneyMBA’s Lisa HaynesBlend CEO Nima Ghamsari, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval,  and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Tech100-Mortgage-Banner-1920x750-1
2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage Winners

Here are the 2021 Tech100 Mortgage winners. These are the companies helping mortgage professionals capture market share, retain borrowers and improve margins.

Mar 01, 2021 By

Latest Articles

129510554_10222439074339036_2392059226521108204_o
Compass losing money, gaining market share

Compass’ S-1 doesn’t disappoint: it breaks down everything from prices on specific acquisitions, to agent productivity.

Mar 01, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please