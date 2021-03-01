U.S. Bank’s Fred Bolstad to speak at Spring Summit

Fred Bolstad, executive vice president of retail lending at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage, will speak on a panel titled What Mortgage Tech is Solving Now at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Bolstad will be joined on the panel by Dave Vermillion, founder and CEO of Mortgage Champions, and Lisa Patterson, chief originations officer at Homepoint.

At U.S. Bank Home Mortgage, Bolstad is responsible for over 4,000 employees, including nearly 1,400 mortgage loan officers. He leads both retail sales and operations, a channel that originated over $47 billion in 2020.

To say Bolstad has industry experience is putting it mildly: He has a total of 31 years in the mortgage industry, with senior positions in the non-bank space as head of retail for both Stonegate Mortgage and Nationstar Mortgage. He also spent nearly 20 years at Citi where he served in multiple executive leadership roles, including executive vice president for national production, executive vice president of retail lending, and executive vice president of wholesale lending.

The Summit’s packed agenda has 14 sessions, with topics including:

Mortgage disruption outlook

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Bolstad, we’re featuring UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval, and many more.

