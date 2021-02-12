Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari to speak at Spring Summit

Tech giant Blend‘s CEO and Co-founder Nima Ghamsari will join other housing luminaries at HousingWire’s Spring Summit March 4 to discuss mortgage disruption and what’s coming down the road for those in housing.

Even in the midst of a banner year, originators have to keep one eye on the technologies and competitors that could upend their carefully crafted business strategy. Ghamsari will be joined by Figure Technologies‘ CEO Mike Cagney to explore blockchain, where automation could be most disruptive (in good and bad ways) and the big consumer players adopting mortgage in a serious way.

Earlier in his career when working on data projects for large banks, Ghamsari realized how data and technology could be used to improve the process and affect positive change across mortgages and consumer lending more broadly. Taking those lessons with him, Ghamsari decided to start Blend in 2012 along with his co-founders.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts like Ghamsari who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Ghamsari, the summit features UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval, and many more.

