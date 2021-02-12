A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

How to Measure eClosing Success
This webinar translates digital closing benefits into concrete metrics that will help you measure ROI. You’ll even learn how the right digital closing tech plays a critical role in your success.

Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment
Here's how lenders can spend less time on redundant requests, resulting in reduced turn-times, less operational waste and more closed loans.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

FintechMortgage

Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari to speak at Spring Summit

Will discuss mortgage disruption

Tech giant Blend‘s CEO and Co-founder Nima Ghamsari will join other housing luminaries at HousingWire’s  Spring Summit March 4 to discuss mortgage disruption and what’s coming down the road for those in housing.

Even in the midst of a banner year, originators have to keep one eye on the technologies and competitors that could upend their carefully crafted business strategy. Ghamsari will be joined by Figure Technologies‘ CEO Mike Cagney to explore blockchain, where automation could be most disruptive (in good and bad ways) and the big consumer players adopting mortgage in a serious way.

Earlier in his career when working on data projects for large banks, Ghamsari realized how data and technology could be used to improve the process and affect positive change across mortgages and consumer lending more broadly. Taking those lessons with him, Ghamsari decided to start Blend in 2012 along with his co-founders. 

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts like Ghamsari who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

  • What mortgage tech is solving now
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • The brave new world of valuations
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Ghamsari, the summit features UWM CEO Mat IshbiaCoreLogic’s  Selma HeppMortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval, and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

Leave a comment

AdobeStock_163966197
The last stand for forbearance housing market crash bros?

The primary reason I believe the crash thesis of the housing bubble boys turned forbearance crash bros will fail is that jobs are coming back. The employment gains started last year and have continued. We have gained more than 12 million jobs – and that was not in the forecast of the housing bubble boys.

Feb 08, 2021 By

UWM Building Image (1)
United Wholesale Mortgage moves to dismiss broker lawsuit

United Wholesale Mortgage has filed to dismiss a lawsuit filed by three mortgage brokers last year whom the lender accused of “churning.”

Feb 12, 2021 By

