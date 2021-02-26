What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
What to expect at HousingWire's Spring Summit

The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit

We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership

In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Homepoint COO Lisa Patterson to speak at Spring Summit

Will address operational strategies in the current market

Lisa Patterson, chief originations officer at Homepoint, will speak on a panel titled Operational Strategies in the Current Market at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Patterson will be joined on the panel by Dave Vermillion, founder and CEO of Mortgage Champions, and Fred Bolstad, executive vice president of retail lending at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage.

Patterson has led Homepoint’s third-party originations business since 2015. She has also led the development of Homepoint’s Customer For Life program, which was designed to empower the company’s mortgage broker and correspondent partners to improve customer retention.

Patterson has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including previous stints at CitiMortgage (formerly ABN AMRO) and Cole Taylor Mortgage.

The Summit’s packed agenda has 14 sessions, with topics including:

  • Mortgage disruption outlook
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime
  • Lessons from local markets

The summit also features sessions on an economic update, increasing minority homeownership and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Patterson, we’re featuring UWM CEO Mat Ishbia,  Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike CagneyMBA’s Lisa Haynes, Blend CEO Nima GhamsariMortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more.

