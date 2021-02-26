Homepoint COO Lisa Patterson to speak at Spring Summit

Lisa Patterson, chief originations officer at Homepoint, will speak on a panel titled Operational Strategies in the Current Market at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Patterson will be joined on the panel by Dave Vermillion, founder and CEO of Mortgage Champions, and Fred Bolstad, executive vice president of retail lending at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage.

Patterson has led Homepoint’s third-party originations business since 2015. She has also led the development of Homepoint’s Customer For Life program, which was designed to empower the company’s mortgage broker and correspondent partners to improve customer retention.

Patterson has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including previous stints at CitiMortgage (formerly ABN AMRO) and Cole Taylor Mortgage.

The Summit’s packed agenda has 14 sessions, with topics including:

Mortgage disruption outlook

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

Lessons from local markets

The summit also features sessions on an economic update, increasing minority homeownership and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Patterson, we’re featuring UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.