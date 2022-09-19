Three can’t-miss panels for new real estate agents at HW Annual Oct. 3-5

Beginning a career as a real estate agent is an exciting time. You’ve just received your license and you are getting set up with a new team, but there are details and aspects to the career that might still seem foreign or intimidating. That’s why new agents shouldn’t miss these three panels at HW Annual that will set you up for a long, successful career.

Or if you’re leading a team of new agents, here’s why you should bring them with you, taking advantage of our discounted team ticket options.

Total Expert‘s Dan Catinella, Experience.com‘s Kristin Messerli, Nationwide Mortgage Bankers‘ Jodi Hall and Movement Mortgage‘s Montell Watson will guide attendees through the shifting market. For the past two years, the refinance business has been booming, but a purchase market signals a shift not only for loan officers but also real estate agents. With lenders being the key partners to agents, this panel will give insight on how lenders are navigating the purchase market and how you can best partner together to grow your business.

What will the future of the housing market look like? What conditions will your clients be buying and selling in? This panel will cover home prices, the state of housing inventory, the future of mortgage rates and the housing recession. Attendees will hear expert advice from HousingWire’s Logan Mohtashami, Bright MLS‘s Lisa Sturtevant, MBS Live‘s Matt Graham and CoreLogic‘s Selma Hepp, to take your housing industry knowledge to the next level.

Attendees will hear from Keller Williams‘ Marc King, RE/Max‘s Nick Bailey and Fathom Holdings‘ Josh Harley as they discuss recent innovations in the industry and the changes still to come. Real estate agents will learn about the tech to keep their real estate business on the cutting edge. The session will address:

How panelists are streamlining ancillary services

Why some companies are moving away from in-house tech platforms

What agents are doing to meet the needs of agents in the market shift.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. As a reminder, HW+ members get exclusive pricing and receive 50% off the ticket price. Go here to register if you’re an HW+ member or to sign-up for HW+ to get access to that pricing.