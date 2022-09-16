Don’t miss these Women of Influence award winners at HW Annual 2022

The Women of Influence award honors women who have made a significant contribution to the housing industry each year. Honorees from both 2022 and 2021 are making a splash at this year’s HW Annual in Scottsdale, Arizona from Oct. 3-5. They will take the stage to share insights, advice and stories that attendees can take back to their organizations to inspire further change and hard work.

You don’t want to miss seeing these women in action!

1. Selma Hepp

Hepp is the executive of research and insights at CoreLogic. She is a 2022 Women of Influence award winner and a panelist on the “Housing Market Super Session” on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Attendees will get the low down on:

Mortgage rate forecasting.

The housing market in 2023.

How long will the housing recession last?

2. Karen Starns

Starns is the chief marketing officer at OJO Labs. She is a 2022 Women of Influence award winner and a panelist on the “Marketing Leaders Success Summit: 1 + 1 = 3 The Marketing Strategy of M&A session.” Attendees will hear Starns speak on:

Branding a newly combined company.

Marketing strategies.

3. Carrie Gusmus

Gusmus is president and CEO of Aslan Home Lending. She is a 2021 Women of Influence award winner and a panelist on the “Women of Influence Forum: The good, the bad, and the things we need to talk about — a real conversation around work-life balance.” Attendees will get first-hand advice from Gusmus and her fellow panelists on:

Finding success at work and home.

Building a successful career.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings.