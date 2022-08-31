A day in the life at HW Annual Oct. 3-5

You’ve enjoyed and learned from dozens of articles over the past few weeks, highlighting the panels and speakers at HW Annual. Exciting leaders like Marc King, AJ Barkley, Rene Rodriguez and William Lyons, will speak to attendees in fireside chats and panels like “The Amazon of Real Estate.” But, what does a day in the life at HousingWire Annual actually look like? How will you spend your days surrounded by “All Things Housing” in the beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona?

Below Katie Galbraith, senior events manager at HW Media, shares her experience for what a day in the life will look like at HW Annual.

“In the morning, you’ll start the day with coffee on the balcony, perhaps during sunrise. Breakfast is many attendees’ favorite part of the day because it is fun to start mingling with other attendees,” said Galbraith.

Attendees who have purchased their separate seats for the Marketing Leaders Success Summit on Oct. 3 will transition from breakfast to the event space where they can look forward to a keynote presentation from Tamsen Webster, author of “Find Your Red Thread.”

“The coffee break is a great time to walk through all the kiosks, and after the Marketing Leaders Success Summit, attendees can join their colleagues once again for the Women of Influence Forum,” said Galbraith.

The forum lasts throughout the afternoon, leading up to the Welcome Reception for HW Annual on Monday night, and during the forum, attendees can learn from six different panels and fireside chats.

“After the day wraps up, attendees will have just enough time to stretch their legs and freshen up before the Welcome Reception. And the perfect ending to the perfect first day of HW Annual is a nightcap at the HW Annual After Party,” said Galbraith.

The Welcome Reception is an excellent time for attendees to reconnect with colleagues they met earlier in the day and say hello to those just getting in. Plus, you can indulge in a few drinks and snacks. After the reception, Galbraith recommends La Hacienda for dinner, but there are dozens of amazing restaurants in the Fairmont Princess Resort and around Scottsdale that attendees can try.

And that is only the start! Attendees can still look forward to days two and three after an informational and fun-filled kick-off to HW Annual. You can check out the full agenda here. Lastly, as a pro-tip for attending, as you plan out each of your days for the event, stay tuned for more information on how to download our HousingWire event app, which allows to plan out the sessions you want to attend and look at a list of attendees.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and technology you need to win in this environment. Register for the event here.