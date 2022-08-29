Lock in your exclusive room rate for HW Annual by Sept. 5

There’s only one month left until HW Annual kicks off on Oct. 3rd. As the conference quickly approaches, so does the deadline to lock in the exclusive room rate for the Fairmont Princess Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. Take advantage of staying on the property and being close to all the conference sessions and networking events by locking in the HW Annual room price of $395/night before the block closes on Sept. 5.

The property includes six pools, a spa, five restaurants and bars and two golf courses. Explore all of these amenities in between your favorite panels and keynote speakers!

We’ll also be hosting our Welcome Reception, Cigar after party and poolside cocktail party at the hotel, which you’ll want to be close by for.

When you’re not exploring all the conference and property has to offer, be sure to check out the city of Scottsdale, visiting the vibrant arts and social scene around town. If you have any questions about what to do in the city, you can connect with our local Welcome Committee, which includes Lisa Lund, broker/owner at Lund Mortgage Team, Nicollette Chapman, vice president of the mortgage division at Zonda, and Haley Parker, area business development manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

For more information check out the Fairmont website or reach out to [email protected]. And, get excited for all the panels and presentations to come at HW Annual! To lock in your room today, go here.