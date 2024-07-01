Building stronger communities: A blueprint for a community-centric business
Announcing the 2024 Women of Influence!

Recognizing the outstanding efforts of women who are driving the housing economy forward

HousingWire is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Women of Influence award, recognizing 100 women who are shaping and propelling the housing economy forward with their impressive achievements. This year marks the 15th year of this award program. 

Many of this year’s winners mentor women in the industry, paving the way for a new generation of leaders. Others lead volunteer programs for their employees or serve on advisory boards that shape industry practices. Collectively, the 2024 honorees are making a significant difference in the communities they serve and leaving a lasting impact on the housing ecosystem.

Congratulations to this year’s honorees! Take a look below at the full list and click through to learn more about each honoree.

Name Job Title Company Name
Ali Haralson President Auction.com
Amy Jo Plummer Vice President of Customer Experience Maxwell
Anita Blue President LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance
Candy Nowak Chief Credit Officer CMG Financial
Cecilia Choy Chief Operating Officer ICE Mortgage Technology
Cerita Battles Head of Community & Affordable Lending Chase
Charis Moreno Vice President of Sales NextHome
Cheryl Hayes Senior Vice President, Marketing PrimeLending
Christina Zotzmann Brown Chief Operations Officer Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
Christina Randolph Vice President, Seller and Partner Distribution Freddie Mac
Christina Bryant Senior Vice President, Director of Risk United Wholesale Mortgage
Christy Bunce President New American Funding
Colette Stevenson President & Chief Executive Officer REsides
Courtney Leonard Executive Vice President of Credit Policy Guaranteed Rate
Cyndi Leonard Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Operations Navy Federal Credit Union
Cynthia Berman Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Vice President Freedom Mortgage
Danielle Andrews Broker/Owner Realty ONE Group Next Generation
Dawn Kernicky Senior Vice President of Default Servicing ServiceMac
Debra Beagle Chief Executive Officer & Managing Broker Owner The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
Delores Lopez EVP of Mortgage Operations Titan Bank, N.A.
Devon Bevis Senior Vice President Correspondent & Co-Issue Sales Mr. Cooper
Dionna Hall Chief Executive Officer Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors
Donna Schmidt Chief Executive Officer DLS Servicing
Donna DelMonte Executive Vice President of Operations LoanStream Mortgage
Erica Acie Head of Retail Originations Truist
Erica Vigen Senior Product Manager, Real Estate Analytics Clear Capital
Erin Sheckler Head of National Commercial Services Stewart
Erin Wester Vice President of Product Management Optimal Blue
Erin Dee Chief Operating Officer InterLinc Mortgage
Galen Callahan Founder and President 805escrow
Gurpreet Kaur Chief Financial Officer American Financial Network
Haley Rader Head of Product Ardley Technologies
Hilary Farnum-Fasth Broker & Owner Corcoran Reverie
Jackie Studdert Executive Vice President, Transformation Polly
Jackie Frommer Chief Operating Officer and Chief Growth Officer Figure Technology Solutions
Jan Davis Vice President, Operations MISMO
Janice Delcid Co-Founder and CFO Epique Realty
Jessica Manna Chief Marketing Officer GO Mortgage
Jocelyn Vas Senior Vice President of Sales Final Offer
Jodi Stasse Senior Managing Director Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group
Joni Pilgrim Chief Executive Officer Nationwide Appraisal Network (NAN)
Kamini Lane President and Chief Executive Officer Coldwell Banker Realty
Karen Tang Chief Customer Officer ATTOM
Karen Starns Chief Executive Officer Houseful
Katrina Jones Vice President, Housing Equity Strategy & Impact Fannie Mae
Kendall Bonner Vice President of Industry Relations eXp Realty
Kevelyn Guzman Regional Vice President Coldwell Banker Warburg
Kim Hoffman, CMB, AMP President of Mortgage Connect Risk Solutions Mortgage Connect
Kiran Sahota Executive Vice President of Strategy Freedom Mortgage
Lana Izgarsheva Chief Operating Officer A&D Mortgage
Laura Brandao Partner Equity Prime Mortgage
Laura Arce Senior Vice President, Economic Initiatives UnidosUS
Laurie Mecier-Brochu Chief Executive Officer-Partner Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty
Lea Laman Senior Vice President, Business Operations Common Securitization Solutions
Lesli Gooch Chief Executive Officer Manufactured Housing Institute
Lisa Sturtevant Chief Economist Bright MLS
Lisa Larson Chief Strategy Officer Percy.ai
Lisa Mihelcich General Manager, Associations and Agent Lone Wolf Technologies
Liz Gehringer President and Chief Executive Officer, Anywhere Franchise Brands Anywhere Real Estate
Luba Kim-Reynolds Senior Director, Investor Relations & ESG Initiatives Freddie Mac
Lynn Tarantino Senior Vice President, Chief Control and Quality Officer Cenlar
Mae Mackey Senior Vice President, Production Management Sun West Mortgage Company
Margy Grant Chief Executive Officer Florida Realtors
Marisa Calderon President & Chief Executive Officer Prosperity Now
Mary Bane Vice President, Regional Production loanDepot
Melissa Harbourne Chief of Staff CMG Financial
Melissa Gomez Principal Broker ERA Top Service Realty
Merced Cohen Executive Vice President of Operations CV3 Financial Services
Michele Mursten Vice President of People Operations Sagent
Mindy Rothenberger Chief Executive Officer Southpoint Financial Services
Mosi Gatling Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth & Expansion New American Funding
Natalka Falcomer Chief Real Estate Officer Houseful
Natascha DeVries Vice President of Account Management, Flood Division ServiceLink
Nichole Enoch Vice President of Customer Success Jaro
Nicki Brazeau Executive Vice President of People & Culture Opteon
Patty Arvielo Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder New American Funding
Rachel Treadwell Chief Valuations Officer Nationwide Property & Appraisal Services
Rainy Austin President The Agency
Regina Lall Chief Compliance Officer Guaranteed Rate
Robyn LaVassaur Executive Vice President of Sales Summit Funding
Romina Zamanpour Diamond Licensed Lending Officer loanDepot
Sage Nichols Vice President, Head Of Mortgage Client Success CoreLogic
Sally Carothers Executive Vice President of Class Union Class Valuation
Samantha Giuggio Chief Operations Officer Fathom Realty
Sarah Dekin President and COO Hometap
Shacara Delgado Senior Vice President, Employment Law, and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Anywhere Real Estate
Shannon Johnson Product Manager, Touchless Lending Tavant
Shannon Clay Senior Vice President, Investor Reporting and Accounting Newrez
Shannon McGahn Chief Advocacy Officer National Association of REALTORS
Shantay Griffin Vice President, Governance & Licensing Newrez
Shawna Hernandez Chief Operating Officer Endpoint
Shelley Leonard President Xactus
Sofia Rossato President and General Manager Floify
Stephenie Flood Chief Operating Officer RE/MAX Gold and Gold Nation
Sumita Pandit Chief Financial Officer Radian
Tai Christensen President Arrive Home
Tammi Alexander Chief Operating Officer Lender Toolkit
Tammy Fahmi Senior Vice President of Global Servicing and Strategy Sotheby's International Realty
Tamra Rieger President Evergreen Home Loans
Tanya Reu-Narvaez Chief People Officer Anywhere Real Estate

