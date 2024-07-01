Announcing the 2024 Women of Influence!

HousingWire is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Women of Influence award, recognizing 100 women who are shaping and propelling the housing economy forward with their impressive achievements. This year marks the 15th year of this award program.
Many of this year’s winners mentor women in the industry, paving the way for a new generation of leaders. Others lead volunteer programs for their employees or serve on advisory boards that shape industry practices. Collectively, the 2024 honorees are making a significant difference in the communities they serve and leaving a lasting impact on the housing ecosystem.
Congratulations to this year’s honorees! Take a look below at the full list and click through to learn more about each honoree.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Ali Haralson
|President
|Auction.com
|Amy Jo Plummer
|Vice President of Customer Experience
|Maxwell
|Anita Blue
|President
|LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance
|Candy Nowak
|Chief Credit Officer
|CMG Financial
|Cecilia Choy
|Chief Operating Officer
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Cerita Battles
|Head of Community & Affordable Lending
|Chase
|Charis Moreno
|Vice President of Sales
|NextHome
|Cheryl Hayes
|Senior Vice President, Marketing
|PrimeLending
|Christina Zotzmann Brown
|Chief Operations Officer
|Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
|Christina Randolph
|Vice President, Seller and Partner Distribution
|Freddie Mac
|Christina Bryant
|Senior Vice President, Director of Risk
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Christy Bunce
|President
|New American Funding
|Colette Stevenson
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|REsides
|Courtney Leonard
|Executive Vice President of Credit Policy
|Guaranteed Rate
|Cyndi Leonard
|Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Operations
|Navy Federal Credit Union
|Cynthia Berman
|Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Vice President
|Freedom Mortgage
|Danielle Andrews
|Broker/Owner
|Realty ONE Group Next Generation
|Dawn Kernicky
|Senior Vice President of Default Servicing
|ServiceMac
|Debra Beagle
|Chief Executive Officer & Managing Broker Owner
|The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
|Delores Lopez
|EVP of Mortgage Operations
|Titan Bank, N.A.
|Devon Bevis
|Senior Vice President Correspondent & Co-Issue Sales
|Mr. Cooper
|Dionna Hall
|Chief Executive Officer
|Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors
|Donna Schmidt
|Chief Executive Officer
|DLS Servicing
|Donna DelMonte
|Executive Vice President of Operations
|LoanStream Mortgage
|Erica Acie
|Head of Retail Originations
|Truist
|Erica Vigen
|Senior Product Manager, Real Estate Analytics
|Clear Capital
|Erin Sheckler
|Head of National Commercial Services
|Stewart
|Erin Wester
|Vice President of Product Management
|Optimal Blue
|Erin Dee
|Chief Operating Officer
|InterLinc Mortgage
|Galen Callahan
|Founder and President
|805escrow
|Gurpreet Kaur
|Chief Financial Officer
|American Financial Network
|Haley Rader
|Head of Product
|Ardley Technologies
|Hilary Farnum-Fasth
|Broker & Owner
|Corcoran Reverie
|Jackie Studdert
|Executive Vice President, Transformation
|Polly
|Jackie Frommer
|Chief Operating Officer and Chief Growth Officer
|Figure Technology Solutions
|Jan Davis
|Vice President, Operations
|MISMO
|Janice Delcid
|Co-Founder and CFO
|Epique Realty
|Jessica Manna
|Chief Marketing Officer
|GO Mortgage
|Jocelyn Vas
|Senior Vice President of Sales
|Final Offer
|Jodi Stasse
|Senior Managing Director
|Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group
|Joni Pilgrim
|Chief Executive Officer
|Nationwide Appraisal Network (NAN)
|Kamini Lane
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Karen Tang
|Chief Customer Officer
|ATTOM
|Karen Starns
|Chief Executive Officer
|Houseful
|Katrina Jones
|Vice President, Housing Equity Strategy & Impact
|Fannie Mae
|Kendall Bonner
|Vice President of Industry Relations
|eXp Realty
|Kevelyn Guzman
|Regional Vice President
|Coldwell Banker Warburg
|Kim Hoffman, CMB, AMP
|President of Mortgage Connect Risk Solutions
|Mortgage Connect
|Kiran Sahota
|Executive Vice President of Strategy
|Freedom Mortgage
|Lana Izgarsheva
|Chief Operating Officer
|A&D Mortgage
|Laura Brandao
|Partner
|Equity Prime Mortgage
|Laura Arce
|Senior Vice President, Economic Initiatives
|UnidosUS
|Laurie Mecier-Brochu
|Chief Executive Officer-Partner
|Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty
|Lea Laman
|Senior Vice President, Business Operations
|Common Securitization Solutions
|Lesli Gooch
|Chief Executive Officer
|Manufactured Housing Institute
|Lisa Sturtevant
|Chief Economist
|Bright MLS
|Lisa Larson
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Percy.ai
|Lisa Mihelcich
|General Manager, Associations and Agent
|Lone Wolf Technologies
|Liz Gehringer
|President and Chief Executive Officer, Anywhere Franchise Brands
|Anywhere Real Estate
|Luba Kim-Reynolds
|Senior Director, Investor Relations & ESG Initiatives
|Freddie Mac
|Lynn Tarantino
|Senior Vice President, Chief Control and Quality Officer
|Cenlar
|Mae Mackey
|Senior Vice President, Production Management
|Sun West Mortgage Company
|Margy Grant
|Chief Executive Officer
|Florida Realtors
|Marisa Calderon
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|Prosperity Now
|Mary Bane
|Vice President, Regional Production
|loanDepot
|Melissa Harbourne
|Chief of Staff
|CMG Financial
|Melissa Gomez
|Principal Broker
|ERA Top Service Realty
|Merced Cohen
|Executive Vice President of Operations
|CV3 Financial Services
|Michele Mursten
|Vice President of People Operations
|Sagent
|Mindy Rothenberger
|Chief Executive Officer
|Southpoint Financial Services
|Mosi Gatling
|Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth & Expansion
|New American Funding
|Natalka Falcomer
|Chief Real Estate Officer
|Houseful
|Natascha DeVries
|Vice President of Account Management, Flood Division
|ServiceLink
|Nichole Enoch
|Vice President of Customer Success
|Jaro
|Nicki Brazeau
|Executive Vice President of People & Culture
|Opteon
|Patty Arvielo
|Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
|New American Funding
|Rachel Treadwell
|Chief Valuations Officer
|Nationwide Property & Appraisal Services
|Rainy Austin
|President
|The Agency
|Regina Lall
|Chief Compliance Officer
|Guaranteed Rate
|Robyn LaVassaur
|Executive Vice President of Sales
|Summit Funding
|Romina Zamanpour
|Diamond Licensed Lending Officer
|loanDepot
|Sage Nichols
|Vice President, Head Of Mortgage Client Success
|CoreLogic
|Sally Carothers
|Executive Vice President of Class Union
|Class Valuation
|Samantha Giuggio
|Chief Operations Officer
|Fathom Realty
|Sarah Dekin
|President and COO
|Hometap
|Shacara Delgado
|Senior Vice President, Employment Law, and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
|Anywhere Real Estate
|Shannon Johnson
|Product Manager, Touchless Lending
|Tavant
|Shannon Clay
|Senior Vice President, Investor Reporting and Accounting
|Newrez
|Shannon McGahn
|Chief Advocacy Officer
|National Association of REALTORS
|Shantay Griffin
|Vice President, Governance & Licensing
|Newrez
|Shawna Hernandez
|Chief Operating Officer
|Endpoint
|Shelley Leonard
|President
|Xactus
|Sofia Rossato
|President and General Manager
|Floify
|Stephenie Flood
|Chief Operating Officer
|RE/MAX Gold and Gold Nation
|Sumita Pandit
|Chief Financial Officer
|Radian
|Tai Christensen
|President
|Arrive Home
|Tammi Alexander
|Chief Operating Officer
|Lender Toolkit
|Tammy Fahmi
|Senior Vice President of Global Servicing and Strategy
|Sotheby's International Realty
|Tamra Rieger
|President
|Evergreen Home Loans
|Tanya Reu-Narvaez
|Chief People Officer
|Anywhere Real Estate