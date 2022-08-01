HW Media
Awards

Announcing the 2022 Women of Influence

Honoring the outstanding efforts of 50 women in housing

Following last year’s stories of grit and determination, the 2022 Women of Influence program represents a cohort of women who have emerged stronger than before, prepared to make the journey smoother and more accessible for those who will follow.

Among their outstanding achievements, these women are using their platforms to support and empower others in the industry while simultaneously improving processes that can provide greater access to homeownership for women. Congratulations to this year’s winners.

Take a look through the names below to see the full list of 2022 honorees.

Name Job Title Company Name
Andria Lightfoot Chief Customer Officer SimpleNexus
Angela Dunham Chief Operating Officer OJO Labs
Beth Fowler Executive Vice President, Lender Services Stewart Title
Brooke Adams General Counsel Stavvy
Camelia Martin Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs Snapdocs
Carey Armstrong Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Tomo
Cindy Ariosa Chair, Board of Directors Bright MLS
Courtenay Dunn Director of Government Affairs ICE Mortgage Technology
Courtney Schaefer Chief Operations Officer Draper and Kramer Mortgage
Courtney Thompson Chief Product Officer Sagent
Dionne Wallace Oakley Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Freddie Mac
Donna Freeland Senior Vice President, Retail Operations RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation
Emily Farley Chief Lending Officer Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
Emily Shapiro President Docutech, a First American Company
Ginger Wilcox Chief Experience Officer Homepoint
Holly Mabery Vice President of Brokerage Operations eXp Realty
Jennifer Beeston Branch Manager and SVP of Mortgage Lending Guaranteed Rate
Jennifer Corcoran Senior Vice President of National Operations Caliber Home Loans
Jennifer Lomanno Senior Vice President and National Underwriting Manager Newrez
Jill Portilla Vice President, Borrower Engagement Division Finance of America Reverse
Karen Starns Chief Marketing Officer OJO Labs
Katherine Rugge Senior Vice President, Call Center Sales Freedom Mortgage
Katie Sweeney CEO Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
Kelli Hodges Chief Operating Officer Mortgage Coach
Kelly Isikoff VP, Chief Information Security Officer Common Securitization Solutions
Kim Nelson CEO BankSouth Mortgage
Kristy Folino Senior Vice President, Custom Solutions ServiceLink
Kymber Menkiti President Keller Williams Capital Properties
Laura Brandao Chief Growth Officer EPM
Lauren Richmond General Counsel Finance of America
Lauren Toth Senior Director, Enterprise Resiliency and Security Fannie Mae
Lesli Gooch CEO Manufactured Housing Institute
Lisa Haynes SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Mortgage Bankers Association
Liz Gehringer President of Affiliate Business and Chief Operating Officer Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Paola Kielblock President of Products Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Parker Dunahay Vice President of Agent Experience eXp Realty
Payal Parikh SVP, Engineering ICE Mortgage Technology
Qingqing Ouyang Chief Technology Officer OJO Labs
Renée Hunter General Counsel Notarize
Selene Kellam Chief Operations Officer Thrive Mortgage
Selma Hepp Executive, Research & Insights and Deputy Chief Economist CoreLogic
Stephanie Anton President of Corcoran’s Affiliate Network The Corcoran Group
Stephenie Flood Vice President of Operations RE/MAX Gold
Sue Yannaccone President and CEO Anywhere Brands
Tanya Reu-Narvaez Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Realogy
Tara Pettersen Chief Compliance Officer CMG Financial
Terin Vivian Vice President, Head of Loan Portfolio Management & Structuring Freddie Mac
Terri Waring Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer Freedom Mortgage
Toniqua Green Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Mr. Cooper
Valerie Sheeley COO Aslan Home Lending Corporation

