Announcing the 2022 Women of Influence

Following last year’s stories of grit and determination, the 2022 Women of Influence program represents a cohort of women who have emerged stronger than before, prepared to make the journey smoother and more accessible for those who will follow.
Among their outstanding achievements, these women are using their platforms to support and empower others in the industry while simultaneously improving processes that can provide greater access to homeownership for women. Congratulations to this year’s winners.
Take a look through the names below to see the full list of 2022 honorees.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Andria Lightfoot
|Chief Customer Officer
|SimpleNexus
|Angela Dunham
|Chief Operating Officer
|OJO Labs
|Beth Fowler
|Executive Vice President, Lender Services
|Stewart Title
|Brooke Adams
|General Counsel
|Stavvy
|Camelia Martin
|Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs
|Snapdocs
|Carey Armstrong
|Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer
|Tomo
|Cindy Ariosa
|Chair, Board of Directors
|Bright MLS
|Courtenay Dunn
|Director of Government Affairs
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Courtney Schaefer
|Chief Operations Officer
|Draper and Kramer Mortgage
|Courtney Thompson
|Chief Product Officer
|Sagent
|Dionne Wallace Oakley
|Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
|Freddie Mac
|Donna Freeland
|Senior Vice President, Retail Operations
|RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation
|Emily Farley
|Chief Lending Officer
|Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
|Emily Shapiro
|President
|Docutech, a First American Company
|Ginger Wilcox
|Chief Experience Officer
|Homepoint
|Holly Mabery
|Vice President of Brokerage Operations
|eXp Realty
|Jennifer Beeston
|Branch Manager and SVP of Mortgage Lending
|Guaranteed Rate
|Jennifer Corcoran
|Senior Vice President of National Operations
|Caliber Home Loans
|Jennifer Lomanno
|Senior Vice President and National Underwriting Manager
|Newrez
|Jill Portilla
|Vice President, Borrower Engagement Division
|Finance of America Reverse
|Karen Starns
|Chief Marketing Officer
|OJO Labs
|Katherine Rugge
|Senior Vice President, Call Center Sales
|Freedom Mortgage
|Katie Sweeney
|CEO
|Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
|Kelli Hodges
|Chief Operating Officer
|Mortgage Coach
|Kelly Isikoff
|VP, Chief Information Security Officer
|Common Securitization Solutions
|Kim Nelson
|CEO
|BankSouth Mortgage
|Kristy Folino
|Senior Vice President, Custom Solutions
|ServiceLink
|Kymber Menkiti
|President
|Keller Williams Capital Properties
|Laura Brandao
|Chief Growth Officer
|EPM
|Lauren Richmond
|General Counsel
|Finance of America
|Lauren Toth
|Senior Director, Enterprise Resiliency and Security
|Fannie Mae
|Lesli Gooch
|CEO
|Manufactured Housing Institute
|Lisa Haynes
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer
|Mortgage Bankers Association
|Liz Gehringer
|President of Affiliate Business and Chief Operating Officer
|Coldwell Banker Real Estate
|Paola Kielblock
|President of Products
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|Parker Dunahay
|Vice President of Agent Experience
|eXp Realty
|Payal Parikh
|SVP, Engineering
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Qingqing Ouyang
|Chief Technology Officer
|OJO Labs
|Renée Hunter
|General Counsel
|Notarize
|Selene Kellam
|Chief Operations Officer
|Thrive Mortgage
|Selma Hepp
|Executive, Research & Insights and Deputy Chief Economist
|CoreLogic
|Stephanie Anton
|President of Corcoran’s Affiliate Network
|The Corcoran Group
|Stephenie Flood
|Vice President of Operations
|RE/MAX Gold
|Sue Yannaccone
|President and CEO
|Anywhere Brands
|Tanya Reu-Narvaez
|Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer
|Realogy
|Tara Pettersen
|Chief Compliance Officer
|CMG Financial
|Terin Vivian
|Vice President, Head of Loan Portfolio Management & Structuring
|Freddie Mac
|Terri Waring
|Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer
|Freedom Mortgage
|Toniqua Green
|Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility
|Mr. Cooper
|Valerie Sheeley
|COO
|Aslan Home Lending Corporation