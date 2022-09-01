Introducing the 2022 Class of HW Insiders!

The HW Insiders award spotlights the industry professionals who are essential to the performance and success of their organizations but may be lesser known to those on the outside. These industry pros are the engines that keep things running smoothly, the secret sauce to their teams’ success. Some other descriptions in this year’s submissions include “unsung hero,” “secret weapon,” “critical to success” and “visionary,” among a slew of other illustrations used to describe these operational all-stars.
It’s clear that this year’s winners are driving big growth within their organizations and have the metrics to back their successes. Take a look at the list below to learn more about this year’s class. Congratulations to the 2022 HW Insiders!
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Amanda Price
|Head of Strategy & Growth
|Endpoint
|Amy Avery
|Director of Compliance Implementations
|Docutech, a First American Company
|Amy Huchthausen
|Chief Administrative Officer
|Stavvy
|Andrew Lloyd
|SVP, Infrastructure and Operations
|Radian
|April Steele
|VP, Operations
|Finance of America Reverse
|Austin Ross
|SVP
|Freedom Mortgage
|Brian Devlin
|Managing Director, Capital Markets
|Finance of America Mortgage
|Caleb Mittelstet
|Carrie Koester
|Head of Product Marketing Strategy
|Tavant
|Chelsea Goyer
|National Head of Brokerage
|Opendoor
|CJ Rose
|Senior Director of Strategic Growth and Acquisitions
|OriginPoint
|Craig Rebmann
|Director of Product, Origination Technologies
|Black Knight
|Dave Herbst
|VP, All In One Loan Finance
|CMG Financial
|Debbie Michel
|VP, Appraisal Production
|Amrock
|Erick Williams
|SVP, Asset Management
|CIVIC Financial Services
|Gavin Ales
|Chief Compliance Officer
|DocMagic
|Geoffrey Hickman
|Executive Manager, Credit & Economic Inclusion
|Equifax
|Heather Hanwacker
|Modeling & Analysis Manager
|Enact Mortgage Insurance
|Heike Hellwig
|Executive, Customer Experience
|CoreLogic
|Huruy Yohannes
|SVP, Retail Lending Analytics Manager
|AmeriHome Mortgage
|Jacob Gibbs
|VP, Technology
|Mortgage Coach
|Jo Ellen Bergstrom
|VP, Data Acquisitions
|ATTOM
|Joe Dombrowski
|Senior Director of Product Management
|Sagent
|John Aslanian
|Chief Revenue Officer
|SimpleNexus
|John Cady
|SVP, Retail
|Cardinal Financial
|Jordan Licht
|Chief Operating Officer
|Newrez
|Jory Beech
|Senior Operations Leader
|LERETA
|Joy Knoch
|EVP, Training and Operational Support
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|Karis Koehn
|VP, Partnerships
|Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
|Katie Vinck
|Senior Underwriter
|Synergy One Lending
|Kristi Christian
|VP, Legal and Compliance
|Sourcepoint
|Kyle Day
|VP, Customer Success
|OJO Labs
|Laura DiRienzo
|VP, Origination Title and Close
|ServiceLink
|Laura Givner
|VP, Division Operations
|First American Mortgage Solutions
|Lee Jelenic
|Chief Innovation Officer
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Lisa Fiondella
|VP, Product Management – Data & Analytics
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Marlise Alkhas
|Senior Finance Project Director
|eXp Realty
|Nicole Herold
|Market Director
|First American Data & Analytics
|Rachel Cunningham
|Director of Customer Success
|Sales Boomerang
|Rishi Ranjan
|Senior Director, Data Management
|Common Securitization Solutions
|Roby Robertson
|Head Product Owner, Automation Origination
|LoanLogics
|Sarina Kinder
|VP, Foreclosure Auction Services
|Auction.com
|Sharon Reichhardt
|EVP, Operations
|ACES Quality Management
|Sumant Sridharan
|Chief Operating Officer
|HomeLight
|Suzie Woodward
|SVP, Operations
|Academy Mortgage Corporation
|Tammy Fahmi
|SVP, Global Servicing and Strategy
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Tanya DeLia
|Single-Family VP, Automated Underwriting Risk Assessment
|Freddie Mac
|Theresa Kelems
|VP, homegenius Portfolio Management, Operation and Administration
|homegenius
|Tim Foley
|EVP
|Anywhere Real Estate
|Tito Lopez
|VP, Fulfillment
|Mr. Cooper