Is now a good time to invest in real estate automation technologies?
A day in the life at HW Annual Oct. 3-5
Lunch & Learn: Are you factoring in Freddie Mac’s latest appraisal modernization updates?
Logan Mohtashami on why you should be paying attention to listings data
Introducing the 2022 Class of HW Insiders!

The HW Insiders award spotlights the industry professionals who are essential to the performance and success of their organizations but may be lesser known to those on the outside. These industry pros are the engines that keep things running smoothly, the secret sauce to their teams’ success. Some other descriptions in this year’s submissions include “unsung hero,” “secret weapon,” “critical to success” and “visionary,” among a slew of other illustrations used to describe these operational all-stars. 

It’s clear that this year’s winners are driving big growth within their organizations and have the metrics to back their successes. Take a look at the list below to learn more about this year’s class. Congratulations to the 2022 HW Insiders!

Name Job Title Company Name
Amanda Price Head of Strategy & Growth Endpoint
Amy Avery Director of Compliance Implementations Docutech, a First American Company
Amy Huchthausen Chief Administrative Officer Stavvy
Andrew Lloyd SVP, Infrastructure and Operations Radian
April Steele VP, Operations Finance of America Reverse
Austin Ross SVP Freedom Mortgage
Brian Devlin Managing Director, Capital Markets Finance of America Mortgage
Caleb Mittelstet
Carrie Koester Head of Product Marketing Strategy Tavant
Chelsea Goyer National Head of Brokerage Opendoor
CJ Rose Senior Director of Strategic Growth and Acquisitions OriginPoint
Craig Rebmann Director of Product, Origination Technologies Black Knight
Dave Herbst VP, All In One Loan Finance CMG Financial
Debbie Michel VP, Appraisal Production Amrock
Erick Williams SVP, Asset Management CIVIC Financial Services
Gavin Ales Chief Compliance Officer DocMagic
Geoffrey Hickman Executive Manager, Credit & Economic Inclusion Equifax
Heather Hanwacker Modeling & Analysis Manager Enact Mortgage Insurance
Heike Hellwig Executive, Customer Experience CoreLogic
Huruy Yohannes SVP, Retail Lending Analytics Manager AmeriHome Mortgage
Jacob Gibbs VP, Technology Mortgage Coach
Jo Ellen Bergstrom VP, Data Acquisitions ATTOM
Joe Dombrowski Senior Director of Product Management Sagent
John Aslanian Chief Revenue Officer SimpleNexus
John Cady SVP, Retail Cardinal Financial
Jordan Licht Chief Operating Officer Newrez
Jory Beech Senior Operations Leader LERETA
Joy Knoch EVP, Training and Operational Support Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Karis Koehn VP, Partnerships Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
Katie Vinck Senior Underwriter Synergy One Lending
Kristi Christian VP, Legal and Compliance Sourcepoint
Kyle Day VP, Customer Success OJO Labs
Laura DiRienzo VP, Origination Title and Close ServiceLink
Laura Givner VP, Division Operations First American Mortgage Solutions
Lee Jelenic Chief Innovation Officer United Wholesale Mortgage
Lisa Fiondella VP, Product Management – Data & Analytics ICE Mortgage Technology
Marlise Alkhas Senior Finance Project Director eXp Realty
Nicole Herold Market Director First American Data & Analytics
Rachel Cunningham Director of Customer Success Sales Boomerang
Rishi Ranjan Senior Director, Data Management Common Securitization Solutions
Roby Robertson Head Product Owner, Automation Origination LoanLogics
Sarina Kinder VP, Foreclosure Auction Services Auction.com
Sharon Reichhardt EVP, Operations ACES Quality Management
Sumant Sridharan Chief Operating Officer HomeLight
Suzie Woodward SVP, Operations Academy Mortgage Corporation
Tammy Fahmi SVP, Global Servicing and Strategy Sotheby’s International Realty
Tanya DeLia Single-Family VP, Automated Underwriting Risk Assessment Freddie Mac
Theresa Kelems VP, homegenius Portfolio Management, Operation and Administration homegenius
Tim Foley EVP Anywhere Real Estate
Tito Lopez VP, Fulfillment Mr. Cooper

