Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
739,434+7,024
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
6.60%0.02
search
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
search
Housing MarketMortgage

Down payment assistance programs continue to grow, with an average benefit of $17K

Down Payment Resource said that 29 new DPA programs were created in Q3 2024, an 8% increase since the end of last year

As the year comes to a close, states are adding more down payment assistance (DPA) programs to help first-time buyers achieve homeownership.

Down Payment Resource — a national database for connecting prospective homebuyers to financial assistance programs — recently released its newest Homeownership Program Index (HPI) report based on data collected in third-quarter 2024.

The report found 29 new DPA programs — a 1.2% increase from the prior quarter and an 8% increase from the end of last year. The total number of programs sits at 2,444. California stands out with the most first-time buyer programs and available funding. Programs designed specifically for first-generation homebuyers also increased by 5% between the second and third quarters.

DPR pointed out that first-time buyers have been “singled out” by presidential candidate Kamala Harris in her housing policy proposal. Harris’ plan would include the addition of 3 million affordable housing units, $25,000 in down payment assistance for first-time buyers and additional resources.

Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource, said that more programs equate to better, more targeted assistance for first-time buyers. 

“We are pleased to see a growing number of these programs, and think they are becoming a targeted way to help first-time and first-generation homebuyers struggling to save for a down payment get into a home they can afford,” Chrane said in a statement. “Our data shows the average DPA benefit is roughly $17,000. That can be a nice jump-start for saving for a down payment and other costs of homeownership.”

Newly added DPA programs also target first-time homebuyers through access to homes that are priced below market rates.

The report highlighted an 8% quarterly increase in below-market-rate (BMR) and resale programs. BMR homes are sold with deed restrictions — including rental limits and fixed resale prices — in exchange for lower prices.

Grant-funded programs also grew by 7% from the second quarter. Municipalities still lead as the primary source of DPA funding, comprising 39% of all sources, followed by nonprofits at 21% and housing finance agencies at 19%.

Borrowers seeking help for multiunit homes also have more options compared to the second quarter. DPA programs that supported the purchase of two-, three- and four-unit properties rose by 7% in Q3 2024.

Down Payment Resource reported an increase in first-time buyer assistance programs for each quarter of this year. But with the election season winding down and mortgage rates continuing to fluctuate, program numbers could also shift.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Lawsuits, Courts, Lawsuit 1
NAR faces new suit alleging antitrust violations, discrimination 

The legal woes continue for the National Association of Realtors (NAR). On Wednesday, Maurice Muhammad — the broker of Progressive Realty — filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania claiming that NAR, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors (PAR) and the Greater Lehigh Valley MLS (GLVMLS) have violated federal civil rights statutes, engaged in […]

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please