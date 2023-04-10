Wine, golf and social receptions await at Gathering of Eagles 2023

There are endless panels and speakers at Gathering of Eagles 2023. Attendees can gain essential knowledge for their business and forge new opportunities in the heart of Texas Hill Country. But, it isn’t all lessons and analysis at Gathering of Eagles.

This year we are pleased to present several networking events and receptions so attendees can work hard and play hard. When purchasing your tickets for Gathering of Eagles, be sure to RSVP to these events as well. Keep checking back to the event’s website as new details on these events become available.

Wine Tasting

Date: Monday, June 19

Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Blind Salamander

Sponsored by FindAMortgageBroker.com, attendees will go on a wine-tasting journey from Texas to California. This wine tasting will be led by a professional sommelier, so you can get the most out of your next glass of wine. Don’t miss a chance to network and socialize while trying something new.

Charity Golf Tournament

Date: Monday, June 19

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Fazios Canyon Course

Sponsored by FindAMortgageBroker.com, this golf tournament will be held on one of Golfweek’s ‘Best Courses you can Play in Texas.’ Along the course, players will find picturesque cliffsides, waterfalls and many rolling hills. The Charity Golf Tournament entrance fee is $350, and players must be registered by June 9. The Gathering of Eagles experience wouldn’t be complete without a round of golf between colleagues.

Receptions

Dates: June 18, 19 and 20

Times: Evening hours may vary

Location: Hill Country Pavillion

End every night of Gathering of Eagles surrounded by colleagues and peers from across the industry. Our evening receptions are sponsored by FindAMortgageBroker.com and milestones. Attendees enjoy cocktails and lite fare while networking and reconnecting with old friends, listening to music and enjoying the views of Texas Hill Country. In true lone-star-state fashion, the closing reception will even offer a chance to try out your dancing shoes and go two-stepping.

To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. HW+ members receive special deals on conference registrations. And, don’t forget to lock in the exclusive Gathering of Eagles room rate by May 16th. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. When you aren’t socializing and having fun at Gathering of Eagles’ awesome networking events, don’t miss the chance to see leaders like Gary Keller, Mike Simonsen and Ashley Bowers take the stage.