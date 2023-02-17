The power of data with Mike Simonsen

Mike Simonsen, president of Altos Research, will share his data-focused insights on the housing market at Gathering of Eagles 2023. Join Simonsen and other data-obsessed attendees for a “Power Lunch,” on Tuesday, June 20.

There’s no need to eat lunch alone at Gathering of Eagles. During Simonsen’s presentation, not only will you break bread with fellow housing industry leaders, but attendees will also get the latest information on the housing market and learn how that data can transform their business.

Simonsen founded Altos Research in 2006. In 15 years, the data analytics company has grown into a titan of data. Altos reports on 99% of zip codes in the United States. The information in an Altos Market Report ranges from median home price to days on the market and the percent of price decreases. If reading reports isn’t your thing, then watch Alto’s weekly videos. These videos explain the national data, and Simonsen hosts monthly webinars that dig deep into the statistics of trending local markets. Agents and broker-owners don’t need to be tech-savvy to get the most out of market data. In these videos Simonsen will walk them through it step by step. With data specific to your local market like this, agents can become local experts and answer their buyers and sellers questions faster.

At Gathering of Eagles, Simonsen will put this data on full display. He will break down the national report so you and your team can see the numbers behind the headlines. Believe it or not, it is still a seller’s market. What does that mean? Data has the answer.

To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to reserve your spot at the Omni Barton Creek by May 16. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Simonsen will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Mike Staver, Logan Mohtashami and others.