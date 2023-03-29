Gathering of Eagles is for mortgage professionals too

This year, Gathering of Eagles is excited to invite colleagues from the mortgage industry to the real estate-centered event.

There is no better time than a tough market to come together as a community. Mortgage lenders need to strengthen their bonds with real estate agents, and broker-owners must communicate with title professionals. It’s now more important than ever to remember that your sphere of influence reaches more than just customers. The relationship you build with other housing leaders is an important part of your referral business.

At Gathering of Eagles 2023, mortgage professionals can reconnect with their colleagues in real estate, forge future business opportunities, strengthen relationships and gain a better understanding of the other side of the business.

Connections like these can be the difference between winning and losing referral business. All housing industry professionals should make the most of the networking events at Gathering of Eagles:

Charity Golf Tournament and Wine Tasting (sponsored by FindAMortgageBroker.com)

Three receptions

Networking Lounge

Plus, mortgage professionals will even see leaders from their own side of the transaction take the stage.

United Wholesale Mortgage’s (UWM) president and CEO Mat Ishibia is presenting, “The Winning Mindset” on June 20. Other key mortgage visionaries like HousingWire’s lead analyst Logan Mohtashami and Transformational Mortgage Solution’s (TMS) David Lykken will give presentations at this year’s Gathering of Eagles.

Sessions like, “Logan Mohtashami’s Housing Market and Economic Update,” and “Best Practices for Affiliated Service Partnerships,” will be incredibly useful to mortgage professionals who join us at Gathering of Eagles.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to reserve your spot at the Omni Barton Creek by May 16. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Only a few days remain to use the code “MarchtoGOE” for special deals on Gathering of Eagles registrations.