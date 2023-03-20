New to Gathering of Eagles? Here’s what you need to know

If you’ve never attended Gathering of Eagles before, 2023 is your year to come forge opportunities with us and all your fellow colleagues in the real estate industry.

Gathering of Eagles kicks off on June 18 in Austin, Texas. This conference brings together leaders from across the housing industry. Attendees will learn about trends in real estate, best leadership practices and future opportunities in the space.

“The Gathering is the networking event of the year. It’s where relationships are solidified. It’s where deals are done and creative business practices are shared,” said Tracey Velt, senior director of data and content for RealTrends and HousingWire.

Attendees who have never attended the conference have lots to look forward to!

Great networking opportunities

At Gathering of Eagles, there’s just as much entertainment as there is work to be done. New attendees can look forward to wine tastings, networking lounges, charity golf tournaments and evening receptions.

“Gathering of Eagles 2023 is the perfect opportunity to catch up with colleagues at the various networking opportunities. You will have plenty of time to mingle with old peers and make new connections. During the day there is a networking lounge right outside the conference space so that if you need to meet up with someone or shoot a quick email, you’ve got a designated space to do it,” said Makenna Clay, events specialist at HW Media.

Inspirational speakers

Whether you’ve purchased a VIP ticket to attend DealMakers, or a standard ticket for the rest of the Gathering of Eagles conference, attendees will hear from leaders in the industry who made real estate what it is today.

Gary Keller, co-founder of Keller Williams, Nick Bailey, president and CEO of RE/MAX, Ashley Bowers, president of Homesmart International and Mike Staver as the keynote speaker will all take the stage at Gathering of Eagles.

Don’t miss sessions on technology and data in the housing industry. There are also sessions on the future of the brokerage. New this year are CEO playbooks. These fast-paced sessions from top CEOs in the industry give you the low-down on how they lead their companies and achieved their success.

To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to reserve your spot at the Omni Barton Creek by May 16. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Remember, HW+ members get special deals on Gathering of Eagles registrations.

See y’all in Texas!