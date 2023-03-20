HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
Why it’s time for the housing industry to get serious about climate risk
Why it’s time for the housing industry to get serious about climate risk
Housing Market Tracker: Banking crisis is a new variable
Housing Market Tracker: Banking crisis is a new variable
Webinar: Improve Margins with a Connected Transaction
Webinar: Improve Margins with a Connected Transaction
Logan Mohtashami: How will the banking crisis affect mortgage rates?
Logan Mohtashami: How will the banking crisis affect mortgage rates?
Real Estate

New to Gathering of Eagles? Here’s what you need to know

First-time attendees have lots to look forward to

If you’ve never attended Gathering of Eagles before, 2023 is your year to come forge opportunities with us and all your fellow colleagues in the real estate industry. 

Gathering of Eagles kicks off on June 18 in Austin, Texas. This conference brings together leaders from across the housing industry. Attendees will learn about trends in real estate, best leadership practices and future opportunities in the space. 

“The Gathering is the networking event of the year. It’s where relationships are solidified. It’s where deals are done and creative business practices are shared,” said Tracey Velt, senior director of data and content for RealTrends and HousingWire.

Attendees who have never attended the conference have lots to look forward to!

Great networking opportunities

At Gathering of Eagles, there’s just as much entertainment as there is work to be done. New attendees can look forward to wine tastings, networking lounges, charity golf tournaments and evening receptions. 

“Gathering of Eagles 2023 is the perfect opportunity to catch up with colleagues at the various networking opportunities. You will have plenty of time to mingle with old peers and make new connections. During the day there is a networking lounge right outside the conference space so that if you need to meet up with someone or shoot a quick email, you’ve got a designated space to do it,” said Makenna Clay, events specialist at HW Media

Inspirational speakers

Whether you’ve purchased a VIP ticket to attend DealMakers, or a standard ticket for the rest of the Gathering of Eagles conference, attendees will hear from leaders in the industry who made real estate what it is today. 

Gary Keller, co-founder of Keller Williams, Nick Bailey, president and CEO of RE/MAX, Ashley Bowers, president of Homesmart International and Mike Staver as the keynote speaker will all take the stage at Gathering of Eagles. 

Don’t miss sessions on technology and data in the housing industry. There are also sessions on the future of the brokerage. New this year are CEO playbooks. These fast-paced sessions from top CEOs in the industry give you the low-down on how they lead their companies and achieved their success. 

Gathering of Eagles

To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to reserve your spot at the Omni Barton Creek by May 16. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Remember, HW+ members get special deals on Gathering of Eagles registrations. 

See y’all in Texas!

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

1200x700_mortgage rates_06
Housing Market Tracker: Banking crisis is a new variable HW+

Mortgage rates fell as the banking crisis got worse and we may have found the bottom of seasonal housing inventory.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please