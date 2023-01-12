Get ready for Gathering of Eagles 2023. It is a new year filled with new opportunities and that is why the theme of this year’s conference is ‘Forging Opportunities.’

You and your teams have worked tirelessly through 2022 and into the new year. Even in a down market, you are finding opportunities for success and development as a housing industry professional. Now, you can celebrate all of that hard work with us at Gathering of Eagles, June 18-21. This conference is catered specifically to the CEOs, presidents, senior leaders and broker-owners in real estate and their teams.

As a leader, you can meet with like-minded executives, discuss the highs and lows of the business and forge opportunities for even more growth, all at the beautiful Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin, Texas.

This resort, nestled in the heart of Texas hill country is the perfect backdrop for such an influential conference. The beautiful views, relaxing pools and spacious event spaces will play host to all of the keynote speakers, panelists and networking events at this year’s Gathering of Eagles.

Last year, we were thrilled to welcome executives from across the industry to connect, learn and grow in Colorado Springs. The 2022 event featured keynote speakers like Larry Kendall and panelists including Sue Yannaccone, Tom Ferry and Steve Murray. This year, we are looking forward to another agenda packed with the most powerful voices in real estate.

Keep checking back to the Gathering of Eagles 2023 events page to see when we announce the speakers, events and panelists for 2023. Don’t miss your opportunity to attend Gathering of Eagles. Tickets can be purchased, here, for yourself or your team. Don’t wait too long to purchase your ticket. And, be sure to secure your room at Omni Barton Creek by May 16.

See y’all in Texas!