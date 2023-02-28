Don’t forget to reserve your room for Gathering of Eagles

Gathering of Eagles kicks off on June 18. It will be here before you know it! As the conference quickly approaches, so does the deadline to lock in the exclusive room rate for Omni Barton Creek in Austin, Texas. Take advantage of staying on the property and being close to all the conference sessions and networking events by locking in the Gathering of Eagles room price of $279/night before the block closes on May 18, 2023.

The Omni Barton Creek Resort, Austin, Texas

The property includes four pools, a spa, seven restaurants and bars and several golf courses for guests to enjoy. Explore all of these amenities in between your favorite panels and keynote speakers!

Plus, attendees can extend their stays before and after Gathering of Eagles to enjoy all the Omni Barton Creek has to offer.

We’ll also be hosting our Welcome Reception, wine tasting and charity golf tournament on the property, which you’ll want to be close by for.

When you’re not exploring all the conference and property has to offer, be sure to check out the city of Austin, visiting the vibrant arts and social scene around town.

For more information check out the Omni Barton Creek website or reach out to [email protected] To lock in your room today, go here. To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders and broker-owners.