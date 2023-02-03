Logan Mohtashami to speak at Gathering of Eagles 2023

Logan Mohtashami, lead analyst for HW Media, is taking the stage at Gathering of Eagles 2023 to give an update on the state of housing and the economy. Mohtashami’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20.

Mohtashami’s proprietary modeling is essential to any leader making business plans in 2023. His chart-making abilities will provide attendees with the essential information they need on mortgage rates, inventory, pricing and more. The data will be reflective of local markets and nationwide trends.

All senior leaders in housing need to root their decisions in the data, and the housing market is rich with data insights. You just need someone to break it down to the basics in order to transform numbers into action. Mohtashami’s housing market update will make the data digestible, allowing your team to make the most informed decisions.

Mohtashami first gained his reputation as the “chart guy” on Twitter where he posts and discusses the economy and the housing market. His forecasts on HW Media focus on all things housing, including housing market red flags, of which he got to pull out all six in 2022.

Prior to his role at HW Media, Mohtashami worked as a senior loan manager for AMC Lending Group. He has also frequently appeared as a speaker for podcasts and live performances including CNBC, NPR and industry conferences across the country.

This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Mohtashami will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Mike Staver, Mat Ishbia and others.