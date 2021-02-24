What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates
Business process outsourcing and digital transformation are proven solutions that more companies in the mortgage industry are turning to. Download this white paper for more.

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit
We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership
In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Shellpoint’s Debbie Thayer to speak at Spring Summit

Will discuss servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Debbie Thayer, executive vice president of default administration at Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, will speak on a panel titled Servicing Challenges During a Pandemic Period at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Thayer will be joined on the panel by Courtney Thompson to discuss how servicers have scaled staff and operations to make sure homeowners are being served appropriately as millions have sought COVID-related forbearance. 

In addition to her role at Shellpoint, Thayer serves in various advisory forums as the industry navigates the current default crisis related to COVID-19. Previously, Thayer worked at Litton Loan Servicing, where she managed multiple functions as vice president of loan administration, before moving to loss mitigation as vice president just prior to the mortgage crisis in 2009. She led their HAMP implementation and participated in multiple sessions with the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C.

The Summit’s packed agenda has 14 sessions, with topics including:

  • Mortgage disruption outlook
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Thayer, we’re featuring UWM CEO Mat IshbiaCoreLogic’s  Selma HeppFigure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval, the MBA’s Lisa Haynes and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

