Shellpoint’s Debbie Thayer to speak at Spring Summit

Debbie Thayer, executive vice president of default administration at Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, will speak on a panel titled Servicing Challenges During a Pandemic Period at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Thayer will be joined on the panel by Courtney Thompson to discuss how servicers have scaled staff and operations to make sure homeowners are being served appropriately as millions have sought COVID-related forbearance.

In addition to her role at Shellpoint, Thayer serves in various advisory forums as the industry navigates the current default crisis related to COVID-19. Previously, Thayer worked at Litton Loan Servicing, where she managed multiple functions as vice president of loan administration, before moving to loss mitigation as vice president just prior to the mortgage crisis in 2009. She led their HAMP implementation and participated in multiple sessions with the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C.

The Summit’s packed agenda has 14 sessions, with topics including:

Mortgage disruption outlook

Operational strategies in the current market

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Thayer, we’re featuring UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval, the MBA’s Lisa Haynes and many more.

