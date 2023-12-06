10 best real estate software solutions for agents in 2024

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
As we edge towards 2024, the real estate landscape buzzes with both opportunities and uncertainties. With home prices expected to hold steady and even grow in many markets, real estate agents face a unique market shaped by shifting demographics, evolving buyer expectations and lingering economic uncertainties. Amidst this backdrop, the role of real estate software is now perhaps more crucial than ever.
Having the right real estate transaction management and CRM softwares is not just helpful, but rather a necessity for navigating the complexities of a market where informed decisions and quick responses can make the difference between closing a deal and missing an opportunity.
In this article, we zero in on the best real estate software for 2024, helping agents stay ahead in a market brimming with potential, yet fraught with unique challenges. Here, we summarize the real estate software programs that help you capture leads, organize data and connect with clients more effectively — in a year that promises to be anything but typical.
Our pick
PropertyBase
Starting at $79 per user per month
Who it’s for
PropertyBase is an ideal all-in-one solution for larger real estate agencies and brokerages that require robust CRM capabilities and lead generation tools.
Why we picked it
We chose PropertyBase for its integration of Salesforce’s powerful CRM with superior IDX integration. This combination is highly effective for agents needing to keep track of the latest MLS listings and manage client relationships efficiently.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
Notable features
- Salesforce-based CRM integration
- Lead capture tools with email collection
- Lead scoring tool for prioritizing clients
Market Leader
Starting at $139 per month
Who it’s for
Market Leader is ideal for agents and brokerages aiming to enhance their lead generation and client management through a streamlined platform.
Why we picked it
We chose Market Leader for its unique offering of an all-in-one marketing hub. The platform’s ability to provide a customizable website, coupled with exclusive leads and a sophisticated CRM, makes it a standout choice for marketing and client management processes.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
Notable features
- Mobile app that syncs with the desktop CRM
- Tailored drip campaigns and marketing automation
- Exclusive leads package for more targeted connections
Wise Agent
Starting at $27 per month, billed annually
Who it’s for
Wise Agent is perfect for real estate agents and small teams in search of an affordable CRM solution. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive feature set make it a strong contender for those requiring reliable customer support.
Why we picked it
The reason for selecting Wise Agent lies is for its balance of essential CRM functionalities and advanced marketing tools. Its intuitive design and affordability, coupled with exceptional customer service, make it a standout choice for real estate agents.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
Notable features
- Easy contact management with enhanced lead profiles
- Transaction tracking tools for efficient deal management
- Customizable dashboard for a tailored user experience
- Extensive integrations for a more versatile platform
Zurple
Setup fee of $799 plus a starting price of $309 per month. Additional fees apply for multiple users and extra lead support options.
Who it’s for
Zurple is tailored for real estate agents who prioritize email nurturing and conversion support in their lead generation strategies. It’s especially beneficial for professionals focusing on personalized follow-up and behavioral analytics.
Why we picked it
Zurple offers a distinctive approach in the real estate software market with its focus on email nurturing and lead conversion. While its initial investment might be higher compared to other platforms, the personalized email campaigns and behavioral analytics features present a unique value proposition. Real estate professionals looking for a tool that emphasizes detailed lead tracking and effective email communication will find Zurple to be a fitting choice. However, its lack of certain features like SMS marketing and a high setup fee might limit its appeal to a specific segment of real estate agents. As with any software, potential users should weigh these considerations against their specific business needs and goals.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
Notable features
- Targeted communication based on lead behavior
- Automatic alerts and reminders for timely follow-ups
- Personalized email campaigns with behavioral analytics
- Exclusivity in ZIP code targeting
Boomtown
Starting Price: Inquire to learn pricing options.
Who it’s for
Though potentially costly for individual agents, BoomTown’s most comprehensive packages are perfectly suited for larger teams of 20+ agents seeking a full-service real estate solution. That said, individuals and duos can still benefit from BoomTown’s “Launch” package. Compare all products here.
Why we picked it
BoomTown earns its place for its excellent pay-per-click (PPC) advertising integrations and its versatile suite of real estate tools, from IDX-enabled websites with customizable themes to advanced CRM and lead generation capabilities. BoomTown caters to the diverse needs of real estate professionals, starting with individual products to packages meant to serve agencies of 25+ people. Its tiered packages include features like an AI-powered smart CRM, automated marketing tools, comprehensive listing management and training resources for real estate professionals.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
Notable features
- IDX-enabled website builder for listing integration
- Predictive CRM system for AI-supported client management
- Templates designed to maximize email sign-ups
RealGeeks
Starting at $299 per month
Who it’s for
RealGeeks is designed for single agents, teams and brokerages aiming to scale their business with a mix of online presence and client management tools.
Why we picked it
Real Geeks excels in the real estate tech market with its dynamic range of tools designed for maximum lead generation and client management efficiency. From IDX websites optimized for conversions to the innovative Geek AI for automated engagement and a comprehensive CRM system for effective lead tracking and nurturing, the platform is a one-stop solution for agents and brokerages. Its competitive pricing, coupled with advanced features like automated email drip systems, SMS autoresponders, and a mobile app, positions Real Geeks as a powerful ally for real estate professionals aiming to streamline their marketing efforts and enhance client interactions.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
Notable features
- Market reports provide insights into the real estate market
- Integrations with various tools for enhanced functionality.
- Customizable marketing campaigns for specific service areas
- User-friendly customer experience provides interactive maps, street views and new property alerts
IXACT Contact
Starting at $38 per month, billed annually
Who it’s for
Real estate agents and teams who want a comprehensive, user-friendly CRM to manage contacts and enhance business productivity.
Why we picked it
IXACT Contact positions itself as a smart assistant, focusing on simplifying contact management and automating key tasks. Its blend of intuitive design, automated reminders and powerful sync capabilities make it a go-to choice for agents aiming to streamline their workflows and improve client engagement.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
Notable features
- Rich contact profiles add personalized touches to client management
- Real-time synchronization with Google, Outlook and more
- Mobile app available on iPhone and Android for on-the-go access
- Social Stream add-on for automated social media posting
- Concierge support services for personalized setup and ongoing assistance
Top Producer
Starting at $109 per month for one user
Who it’s for
Top Producer is best suited for mid-level agents, teams, and brokerages focused on upscaling their business and boosting Gross Commission Income (GCI). It’s tailored specifically for agents ready to streamline their lead generation and workflow automation.
Why we picked it
Top Producer’s platform distinguishes itself with several lead generation tools and streamlined CRM workflows. For instance, the platform’s CRM is equipped with AI-driven insights that help you get a 360-degree view of the contacts in your database and personalize your interactions. Along with MLS integration, there are helpful follow-up tools and solutions for automated social media lead generation and multi-channel auto lead nurture.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
Notable features
- Social Connect service for social media ad creation and lead generation
- Smart Targeting using AI for identifying potential sellers
- FiveStreet tool for automated lead follow-up
- Comprehensive transaction management tools with visual timelines.
HouseCanary
Starting Price: Inquire to learn buying options
Who it’s for
HouseCanary is designed for a range of real estate professionals including mortgage lenders, real estate investors, capital markets and private lenders. It’s an ideal solution for those seeking AI-powered valuation and brokerage services in the residential real estate sector.
Why we picked it
HouseCanary stands out due to its innovative technology, combining artificial intelligence (AI) and image recognition to provide actionable insights from extensive real estate data. It is quickly becoming a go-to valuation tool for professionals in the real estate world.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
Notable features
- In-depth valuation models trained with decades of data
- Brokerage solutions for quick and informed property valuations
- Real-time market insights and analytics for various real estate segments
- Software and services that power major financial institutions and private lenders
Realvolve
Starting as low as $23 per user per month (paid yearly) for teams; Pro plan at $49 per month
Who it’s for
Realvolve is ideal for both buyer and seller’s agents, particularly teams focused on automated relationship management. It’s well-suited for real estate professionals seeking to streamline their client interactions and process management.
Why we picked it
Realvolve stands out for its commitment to enhancing and automating real estate relationships. It offers a balance of simplicity and functionality, providing essential tools without overcomplicating the user experience with unnecessary features. With its focus on detailed workflow automation, extensive template libraries and integrated management tools, it empowers agents to efficiently handle more transactions while maintaining high-quality customer service.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
Notable features
- Advanced ‘Workflows’ feature for sophisticated automation
- Extensive pre-designed workflow library for various real estate scenarios
- Customizable templates for emails and social media
- Integrated calendar and activities management for streamlined scheduling
- In-depth lead follow-up and nurturing tools to foster meaningful client relationships
The full picture
In today’s ever-changing real estate market, agents and brokerages are constantly seeking ways to stay ahead. Software like PropertyBase, Wise Agent, Zurple and more offer various functionalities that cater to every agent’s needs. From CRM and lead generation to transaction management and email nurturing, each software has its unique strengths. The common thread is their ability to enhance efficiency and client management, crucial for success in today’s market.
Agents should choose the right software considering their specific requirements, budget, and the size of their team to fully leverage these digital tools and maximize their business potential.
Our methodology
HousingWire is the destination for industry leaders and decision makers to stay informed and stay ahead of what’s going on in the constantly evolving U.S. housing industry.
To determine the best real estate software for industry professionals, we analyzed dozens of products and platforms, viewed demos and spoke with agents on our editorial team, weighing the pros and cons of each product alongside both quantitative and qualitative data like price, notable features, ease of use, return on investment, client support and customer reviews.
We crawled the web so you don’t have to, analyzing a wide sampling of reviews across social media, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and online discussion forums.
Frequently asked questions
What software do real estate agents use?
Real estate agents are increasingly leveraging sophisticated real estate software like Realvolve, HouseCanary and Top Producer to streamline their operations. These platforms offer a range of functionalities from advanced CRM systems, automated workflow management, to AI-powered valuation and analytics tools, catering to the dynamic needs of today’s real estate professionals.
Which software is best for real estate business?
The best software for a real estate business depends on specific needs. For teams focused on automated relationship management, Realvolve offers customizable CRM pipelines and complex automation. HouseCanary is ideal for those needing AI-powered valuation solutions, while Top Producer is suited for agents seeking extensive lead generation options and workflow simplification.
-
What is the best lead generation software for real estate?
For effective lead generation in real estate, software like Top Producer and Realvolve are highly recommended. They provide robust tools for capturing and nurturing leads, with features like customizable email templates, social media integration and advanced CRM functionalities tailored for real estate scenarios.
-
What is a CRM software for real estate?
A customer relationship management software (CRM), such as PropertyBase, Boomtown, Realvolve and Top Producer, is designed to help agents manage client interactions, automate workflows and enhance communication. These tools offer features like detailed client profiles, automated follow-ups, lead nurturing and transaction reminders to streamline client relationship processes in real estate businesses.