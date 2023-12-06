What’s in store for non-QM in 2024?
Introducing the 2023 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters!
Deliver the perfect blend of efficient operations & optimal borrower journey
Brian Juedes – Building Homes with Data – EP.8
Real Estate Technology

10 best real estate software solutions for agents in 2024

Want the lowdown on practical real estate software tools to help you grow your business? We’ve got you covered.

Vetted by HousingWire  |  Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

As we edge towards 2024, the real estate landscape buzzes with both opportunities and uncertainties. With home prices expected to hold steady and even grow in many markets, real estate agents face a unique market shaped by shifting demographics, evolving buyer expectations and lingering economic uncertainties. Amidst this backdrop, the role of real estate software is now perhaps more crucial than ever.

Having the right real estate transaction management and CRM softwares is not just helpful, but rather a necessity for navigating the complexities of a market where informed decisions and quick responses can make the difference between closing a deal and missing an opportunity.

In this article, we zero in on the best real estate software for 2024, helping agents stay ahead in a market brimming with potential, yet fraught with unique challenges. Here, we summarize the real estate software programs that help you capture leads, organize data and connect with clients more effectively — in a year that promises to be anything but typical.

Overview: Best Real Estate Software for 2024

BEST OVERALL

Propertybase

BEST FOR SOCIAL MEDIA LEADS

Market Leader

BEST FOR SMALL TEAMS

Wise Agent

BEST FOR EMAIL SEQUENCES

Zurple

BEST FOR CRM-WEBSITE COMBO

Boomtown

BEST FOR ATTRACTING & TRACKING LEADS

RealGeeks

BEST FOR REAL ESTATE CRM

IXACT Contact

BEST FOR CLIENT FOLLOW-UPS

Top Producer

BEST FOR DATA-DRIVEN VALUATIONS

HouseCanary

BEST FOR BUDGET-FRIENDLY LEAD NURTURING

Realvolve

Overview: Best Real Estate Software of 2024

BEST OVERALL

Propertybase

BEST FOR SOCIAL MEDIA LEADS

Market Leader

BEST FOR SMALL TEAMS

Wise Agent

BEST FOR EMAIL SEQUENCES

Zurple

BEST FOR CRM-WEBSITE COMBO

Boomtown

BEST FOR ATTRACTING & TRACKING LEADS

RealGeeks

BEST FOR REAL ESTATE CRM

IXACT Contact

BEST FOR CLIENT FOLLOW-UPS

Top Producer

BEST FOR DATA-DRIVEN VALUATIONS

HouseCanary

BEST FOR BUDGET-FRIENDLY LEAD NURTURING

Realvolve

Our pick

IXACT Contact logo; a real estate CRM or customer relationship management software

PropertyBase

Starting at $79 per user per month

Visit Website

Who it’s for

PropertyBase is an ideal all-in-one solution for larger real estate agencies and brokerages that require robust CRM capabilities and lead generation tools.

Why we picked it

We chose PropertyBase for its integration of Salesforce’s powerful CRM with superior IDX integration. This combination is highly effective for agents needing to keep track of the latest MLS listings and manage client relationships efficiently.

Buying Options

See Details

  • Pros + Cons

    Pros:

    • Custom client CRM pipelines
    • Built-in hyperlocal SEO features
    • Option to book a demo

    Cons:

    • Minimum of 10 users required.
    • Additional fee for IDX integration.
    • Inconsistent customer service.
  • Notable features
    • Salesforce-based CRM integration
    • Lead capture tools with email collection
    • Lead scoring tool for prioritizing clients
Market Leader logo; a real estate CRM or customer relationship management software

Market Leader

Starting at $139 per month

Visit Website

Who it’s for

Market Leader is ideal for agents and brokerages aiming to enhance their lead generation and client management through a streamlined platform.

Why we picked it

We chose Market Leader for its unique offering of an all-in-one marketing hub. The platform’s ability to provide a customizable website, coupled with exclusive leads and a sophisticated CRM, makes it a standout choice for marketing and client management processes.

Buying Options

See Details

  • Pros + Cons

    Pros:

    • Offers a CRM with a mobile app
    • Fully customizable websites
    • Flat rate for exclusive leads
    • Access to real estate training guides

    Cons:

    • No free trial or money-back guarantee
    • No discount for annual subscriptions
    • Inconsistent quality in zip code-specific leads
    • Additional fee for social media features
    • Mixed reviews on Better Business Bureau
  • Notable features
    • Mobile app that syncs with the desktop CRM
    • Tailored drip campaigns and marketing automation
    • Exclusive leads package for more targeted connections
Wise Agent logo; a real estate CRM or customer relationship management software

Wise Agent

Starting at $27 per month, billed annually

Visit Website

Who it’s for

Wise Agent is perfect for real estate agents and small teams in search of an affordable CRM solution. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive feature set make it a strong contender for those requiring reliable customer support.

Why we picked it

The reason for selecting Wise Agent lies is for its balance of essential CRM functionalities and advanced marketing tools. Its intuitive design and affordability, coupled with exceptional customer service, make it a standout choice for real estate agents.

Buying Options

See Details

  • Pros + Cons

    Pros:

    • Intuitive and user-friendly interface
    • 24/7 support and one-on-one onboarding
    • Comprehensive drip campaigns and customizable landing pages
    • Advanced transaction management features.

    Cons:

    • No dedicated mobile app, relies on a web app
    • Absence of text messaging and dialer features
    • Occasional product updates can be inconvenient
    • Not an all-in-one solution, lacks integrated website and paid lead generation
  • Notable features
    • Easy contact management with enhanced lead profiles
    • Transaction tracking tools for efficient deal management
    • Customizable dashboard for a tailored user experience
    • Extensive integrations for a more versatile platform
Logo-Zurple-2

Zurple

Setup fee of $799 plus a starting price of $309 per month. Additional fees apply for multiple users and extra lead support options.

Visit Website

Who it’s for

Zurple is tailored for real estate agents who prioritize email nurturing and conversion support in their lead generation strategies. It’s especially beneficial for professionals focusing on personalized follow-up and behavioral analytics.

Why we picked it

Zurple offers a distinctive approach in the real estate software market with its focus on email nurturing and lead conversion. While its initial investment might be higher compared to other platforms, the personalized email campaigns and behavioral analytics features present a unique value proposition. Real estate professionals looking for a tool that emphasizes detailed lead tracking and effective email communication will find Zurple to be a fitting choice. However, its lack of certain features like SMS marketing and a high setup fee might limit its appeal to a specific segment of real estate agents. As with any software, potential users should weigh these considerations against their specific business needs and goals.

Buying Options

See Details

  • Pros + Cons

    Pros:

    • Advanced personalized email follow-up system.
    • Automated email campaigns with a natural tone.
    • “Hot Behaviors” feature to identify ready-to-follow-up leads.
    • Detailed follow-up metric reports.

    Cons:

    • High setup fee and mandatory contract
    • No SMS marketing or task workflows in CRM
    • Limited customer support to email
  • Notable features
    • Targeted communication based on lead behavior
    • Automatic alerts and reminders for timely follow-ups
    • Personalized email campaigns with behavioral analytics
    • Exclusivity in ZIP code targeting
Logo-Boomtown!

Boomtown

Starting Price: Inquire to learn pricing options.

Visit Website

Who it’s for

Though potentially costly for individual agents, BoomTown’s most comprehensive packages are perfectly suited for larger teams of 20+ agents seeking a full-service real estate solution. That said, individuals and duos can still benefit from BoomTown’s “Launch” package. Compare all products here.

Why we picked it

BoomTown earns its place for its excellent pay-per-click (PPC) advertising integrations and its versatile suite of real estate tools, from IDX-enabled websites with customizable themes to advanced CRM and lead generation capabilities. BoomTown caters to the diverse needs of real estate professionals, starting with individual products to packages meant to serve agencies of 25+ people. Its tiered packages include features like an AI-powered smart CRM, automated marketing tools, comprehensive listing management and training resources for real estate professionals.

Buying Options

See Details

  • Pros + Cons

    Pros:

    • Integrations with Facebook ads and Google PPC
    • Conversion-optimized website design
    • Option for agents to book a demo directly

    Cons:

    • Limited options for content marketing
    • Agents do not own the leads generated on the platform
  • Notable features
    • IDX-enabled website builder for listing integration
    • Predictive CRM system for AI-supported client management
    • Templates designed to maximize email sign-ups
Logo-Real-Geeks

RealGeeks

Starting at $299 per month

Visit Website

Who it’s for

RealGeeks is designed for single agents, teams and brokerages aiming to scale their business with a mix of online presence and client management tools.

Why we picked it

Real Geeks excels in the real estate tech market with its dynamic range of tools designed for maximum lead generation and client management efficiency. From IDX websites optimized for conversions to the innovative Geek AI for automated engagement and a comprehensive CRM system for effective lead tracking and nurturing, the platform is a one-stop solution for agents and brokerages. Its competitive pricing, coupled with advanced features like automated email drip systems, SMS autoresponders, and a mobile app, positions Real Geeks as a powerful ally for real estate professionals aiming to streamline their marketing efforts and enhance client interactions.

Buying Options

See Details

  • Pros + Cons

    Pros:

    • Comprehensive IDX websites designed for high conversion rates
    • Property valuation tool helps generates qualified leads
    • Automated email drip system & SMS autoresponders streamlines lead nurturing
    • Facebook PPC tool simplifies Facebook advertising
    • Geek AI provides AI-driven auto-engagement assistant
    • Websites are designed to increase sign-up rates
    • Mobile-friendly CRM supports lead management

    Cons:

    • The range of features might require time to fully master (learning curve)
    • Heavily relies on digital channels for lead generation (not ideal for in-person events)
    • Some advanced features and tools might incur extra charges
  • Notable features
    • Market reports provide insights into the real estate market
    • Integrations with various tools for enhanced functionality.
    • Customizable marketing campaigns for specific service areas
    • User-friendly customer experience provides interactive maps, street views and new property alerts
Logo-Real-Geeks

IXACT Contact

Starting at $38 per month, billed annually

Visit Website

Who it’s for

Real estate agents and teams who want a comprehensive, user-friendly CRM to manage contacts and enhance business productivity.

Why we picked it

IXACT Contact positions itself as a smart assistant, focusing on simplifying contact management and automating key tasks. Its blend of intuitive design, automated reminders and powerful sync capabilities make it a go-to choice for agents aiming to streamline their workflows and improve client engagement.

Buying Options

See Details

  • Pros + Cons

    Pros:

    • Attractive and intuitive user interface for ease of use
    • Customizable home page dashboard for personalized experience
    • Automated task and appointment reminders to stay on schedule
    • Keep in Touch Dashboard helps you set up birthday reminders, move-in anniversaries and done-for-you ghostwritten monthly e-newsletters
    • Comprehensive email marketing and direct mail marketing tools

    Cons:

    • The provided website is relatively basic and lacks some advanced features
      Add-ons can increase the overall cost, making it less affordable
  • Notable features
    • Rich contact profiles add personalized touches to client management
    • Real-time synchronization with Google, Outlook and more
    • Mobile app available on iPhone and Android for on-the-go access
    • Social Stream add-on for automated social media posting
    • Concierge support services for personalized setup and ongoing assistance
Top Producer logo; a real estate CRM or customer relationship management software

Top Producer

Starting at $109 per month for one user

Visit Website

Who it’s for

Top Producer is best suited for mid-level agents, teams, and brokerages focused on upscaling their business and boosting Gross Commission Income (GCI). It’s tailored specifically for agents ready to streamline their lead generation and workflow automation.

Why we picked it

Top Producer’s platform distinguishes itself with several lead generation tools and streamlined CRM workflows. For instance, the platform’s CRM is equipped with AI-driven insights that help you get a 360-degree view of the contacts in your database and personalize your interactions. Along with MLS integration, there are helpful follow-up tools and solutions for automated social media lead generation and multi-channel auto lead nurture.

Buying Options

See Details

  • Pros + Cons

    Pros:

    • Customizable and user-friendly dashboard
    • Market Snapshot tool for up-to-date market intelligence
    • Diverse lead generation tools to suit various needs
    • Good customer service reputation

    Cons:

    • Limited integration with the provided agent website
  • Notable features
    • Social Connect service for social media ad creation and lead generation
    • Smart Targeting using AI for identifying potential sellers
    • FiveStreet tool for automated lead follow-up
    • Comprehensive transaction management tools with visual timelines.
Logo-HouseCanary

HouseCanary

Starting Price: Inquire to learn buying options

Visit Website

Who it’s for

HouseCanary is designed for a range of real estate professionals including mortgage lenders, real estate investors, capital markets and private lenders. It’s an ideal solution for those seeking AI-powered valuation and brokerage services in the residential real estate sector.

Why we picked it

HouseCanary stands out due to its innovative technology, combining artificial intelligence (AI) and image recognition to provide actionable insights from extensive real estate data. It is quickly becoming a go-to valuation tool for professionals in the real estate world.

Buying Options

See Details

  • Pros + Cons

    Pros:

    • State-of-the-art AI-powered solutions for real estate valuation
    • Comprehensive brokerage services covering a vast number of properties
    • Advanced data-driven tools for investment analysis and decision-making
    • Price Match Guarantee for their valuation products

    Cons:

    • May require technical proficiency to fully leverage the AI and analytics tools
  • Notable features
    • In-depth valuation models trained with decades of data
    • Brokerage solutions for quick and informed property valuations
    • Real-time market insights and analytics for various real estate segments
    • Software and services that power major financial institutions and private lenders
Realvolve logo; a real estate CRM or customer relationship management software

Realvolve

Starting as low as $23 per user per month (paid yearly) for teams; Pro plan at $49 per month

Visit Website

Who it’s for

Realvolve is ideal for both buyer and seller’s agents, particularly teams focused on automated relationship management. It’s well-suited for real estate professionals seeking to streamline their client interactions and process management.

Why we picked it

Realvolve stands out for its commitment to enhancing and automating real estate relationships. It offers a balance of simplicity and functionality, providing essential tools without overcomplicating the user experience with unnecessary features. With its focus on detailed workflow automation, extensive template libraries and integrated management tools, it empowers agents to efficiently handle more transactions while maintaining high-quality customer service.

Buying Options

See Details

  • Pros + Cons

    Pros:

    • Customizable CRM pipelines for efficient client management
    • Advanced custom automation tailored for diverse real estate processes
    • A comprehensive workflow library with industry expert content
    • User-friendly and customizable dashboard
    • Detailed notes and correspondence tracking for complete communication management

    Cons:

    • Some complex automation series can be less intuitive, requiring time to learn
    • Limited in terms of native integrations (there’s none for Google calendar; users must connect it through Zapier)
  • Notable features
    • Advanced ‘Workflows’ feature for sophisticated automation
    • Extensive pre-designed workflow library for various real estate scenarios
    • Customizable templates for emails and social media
    • Integrated calendar and activities management for streamlined scheduling
    • In-depth lead follow-up and nurturing tools to foster meaningful client relationships

The full picture

In today’s ever-changing real estate market, agents and brokerages are constantly seeking ways to stay ahead. Software like PropertyBase, Wise Agent, Zurple and more offer various functionalities that cater to every agent’s needs. From CRM and lead generation to transaction management and email nurturing, each software has its unique strengths. The common thread is their ability to enhance efficiency and client management, crucial for success in today’s market.

Agents should choose the right software considering their specific requirements, budget, and the size of their team to fully leverage these digital tools and maximize their business potential.

Our methodology

HousingWire is the destination for industry leaders and decision makers to stay informed and stay ahead of what’s going on in the constantly evolving U.S. housing industry.

To determine the best real estate software for industry professionals, we analyzed dozens of products and platforms, viewed demos and spoke with agents on our editorial team, weighing the pros and cons of each product alongside both quantitative and qualitative data like price, notable features, ease of use, return on investment, client support and customer reviews.

We crawled the web so you don’t have to, analyzing a wide sampling of reviews across social media, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and online discussion forums.

Frequently asked questions

  • What software do real estate agents use?

    Real estate agents are increasingly leveraging sophisticated real estate software like Realvolve, HouseCanary and Top Producer to streamline their operations. These platforms offer a range of functionalities from advanced CRM systems, automated workflow management, to AI-powered valuation and analytics tools, catering to the dynamic needs of today’s real estate professionals.

  • Which software is best for real estate business?

    The best software for a real estate business depends on specific needs. For teams focused on automated relationship management, Realvolve offers customizable CRM pipelines and complex automation. HouseCanary is ideal for those needing AI-powered valuation solutions, while Top Producer is suited for agents seeking extensive lead generation options and workflow simplification.

  • What is the best lead generation software for real estate?

    For effective lead generation in real estate, software like Top Producer and Realvolve are highly recommended. They provide robust tools for capturing and nurturing leads, with features like customizable email templates, social media integration and advanced CRM functionalities tailored for real estate scenarios.

  • What is a CRM software for real estate?

    A customer relationship management software (CRM), such as PropertyBase, Boomtown, Realvolve and Top Producer, is designed to help agents manage client interactions, automate workflows and enhance communication. These tools offer features like detailed client profiles, automated follow-ups, lead nurturing and transaction reminders to streamline client relationship processes in real estate businesses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Detail of Modern residential apartment flat building exterior
Condo originations ‘streamlined’ through project advisor tool: Freddie Mac 

Condo mortgage originations will be “streamlined” by Freddie Mac, which added a new designation to its project advisor tool.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please