10 best real estate software solutions for agents in 2024

As we edge towards 2024, the real estate landscape buzzes with both opportunities and uncertainties. With home prices expected to hold steady and even grow in many markets, real estate agents face a unique market shaped by shifting demographics, evolving buyer expectations and lingering economic uncertainties. Amidst this backdrop, the role of real estate software is now perhaps more crucial than ever.



Having the right real estate transaction management and CRM softwares is not just helpful, but rather a necessity for navigating the complexities of a market where informed decisions and quick responses can make the difference between closing a deal and missing an opportunity.

In this article, we zero in on the best real estate software for 2024, helping agents stay ahead in a market brimming with potential, yet fraught with unique challenges. Here, we summarize the real estate software programs that help you capture leads, organize data and connect with clients more effectively — in a year that promises to be anything but typical.

Our pick PropertyBase Starting at $79 per user per month Visit Website Who it’s for PropertyBase is an ideal all-in-one solution for larger real estate agencies and brokerages that require robust CRM capabilities and lead generation tools. Why we picked it We chose PropertyBase for its integration of Salesforce’s powerful CRM with superior IDX integration. This combination is highly effective for agents needing to keep track of the latest MLS listings and manage client relationships efficiently. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Custom client CRM pipelines Built-in hyperlocal SEO features Option to book a demo Cons: Minimum of 10 users required. Additional fee for IDX integration. Inconsistent customer service.

Notable features Salesforce-based CRM integration Lead capture tools with email collection Lead scoring tool for prioritizing clients



Market Leader Starting at $139 per month Visit Website Who it’s for Market Leader is ideal for agents and brokerages aiming to enhance their lead generation and client management through a streamlined platform. Why we picked it We chose Market Leader for its unique offering of an all-in-one marketing hub. The platform’s ability to provide a customizable website, coupled with exclusive leads and a sophisticated CRM, makes it a standout choice for marketing and client management processes. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Offers a CRM with a mobile app Fully customizable websites Flat rate for exclusive leads Access to real estate training guides Cons: No free trial or money-back guarantee No discount for annual subscriptions Inconsistent quality in zip code-specific leads Additional fee for social media features Mixed reviews on Better Business Bureau

Notable features Mobile app that syncs with the desktop CRM Tailored drip campaigns and marketing automation Exclusive leads package for more targeted connections



Wise Agent Starting at $27 per month, billed annually Visit Website Who it’s for Wise Agent is perfect for real estate agents and small teams in search of an affordable CRM solution. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive feature set make it a strong contender for those requiring reliable customer support. Why we picked it The reason for selecting Wise Agent lies is for its balance of essential CRM functionalities and advanced marketing tools. Its intuitive design and affordability, coupled with exceptional customer service, make it a standout choice for real estate agents. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Intuitive and user-friendly interface 24/7 support and one-on-one onboarding Comprehensive drip campaigns and customizable landing pages Advanced transaction management features. Cons: No dedicated mobile app, relies on a web app Absence of text messaging and dialer features Occasional product updates can be inconvenient Not an all-in-one solution, lacks integrated website and paid lead generation

Notable features Easy contact management with enhanced lead profiles Transaction tracking tools for efficient deal management Customizable dashboard for a tailored user experience Extensive integrations for a more versatile platform



Zurple Setup fee of $799 plus a starting price of $309 per month. Additional fees apply for multiple users and extra lead support options. Visit Website Who it’s for Zurple is tailored for real estate agents who prioritize email nurturing and conversion support in their lead generation strategies. It’s especially beneficial for professionals focusing on personalized follow-up and behavioral analytics. Why we picked it Zurple offers a distinctive approach in the real estate software market with its focus on email nurturing and lead conversion. While its initial investment might be higher compared to other platforms, the personalized email campaigns and behavioral analytics features present a unique value proposition. Real estate professionals looking for a tool that emphasizes detailed lead tracking and effective email communication will find Zurple to be a fitting choice. However, its lack of certain features like SMS marketing and a high setup fee might limit its appeal to a specific segment of real estate agents. As with any software, potential users should weigh these considerations against their specific business needs and goals. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Advanced personalized email follow-up system. Automated email campaigns with a natural tone. “Hot Behaviors” feature to identify ready-to-follow-up leads. Detailed follow-up metric reports. Cons: High setup fee and mandatory contract No SMS marketing or task workflows in CRM Limited customer support to email

Notable features Targeted communication based on lead behavior Automatic alerts and reminders for timely follow-ups Personalized email campaigns with behavioral analytics Exclusivity in ZIP code targeting



Boomtown Starting Price: Inquire to learn pricing options. Visit Website Who it’s for Though potentially costly for individual agents, BoomTown’s most comprehensive packages are perfectly suited for larger teams of 20+ agents seeking a full-service real estate solution. That said, individuals and duos can still benefit from BoomTown’s “Launch” package. Compare all products here. Why we picked it BoomTown earns its place for its excellent pay-per-click (PPC) advertising integrations and its versatile suite of real estate tools, from IDX-enabled websites with customizable themes to advanced CRM and lead generation capabilities. BoomTown caters to the diverse needs of real estate professionals, starting with individual products to packages meant to serve agencies of 25+ people. Its tiered packages include features like an AI-powered smart CRM, automated marketing tools, comprehensive listing management and training resources for real estate professionals. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Integrations with Facebook ads and Google PPC Conversion-optimized website design Option for agents to book a demo directly Cons: Limited options for content marketing Agents do not own the leads generated on the platform

Notable features IDX-enabled website builder for listing integration Predictive CRM system for AI-supported client management Templates designed to maximize email sign-ups



RealGeeks Starting at $299 per month Visit Website Who it’s for RealGeeks is designed for single agents, teams and brokerages aiming to scale their business with a mix of online presence and client management tools. Why we picked it Real Geeks excels in the real estate tech market with its dynamic range of tools designed for maximum lead generation and client management efficiency. From IDX websites optimized for conversions to the innovative Geek AI for automated engagement and a comprehensive CRM system for effective lead tracking and nurturing, the platform is a one-stop solution for agents and brokerages. Its competitive pricing, coupled with advanced features like automated email drip systems, SMS autoresponders, and a mobile app, positions Real Geeks as a powerful ally for real estate professionals aiming to streamline their marketing efforts and enhance client interactions. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Comprehensive IDX websites designed for high conversion rates Property valuation tool helps generates qualified leads Automated email drip system & SMS autoresponders streamlines lead nurturing Facebook PPC tool simplifies Facebook advertising Geek AI provides AI-driven auto-engagement assistant Websites are designed to increase sign-up rates Mobile-friendly CRM supports lead management Cons: The range of features might require time to fully master (learning curve) Heavily relies on digital channels for lead generation (not ideal for in-person events) Some advanced features and tools might incur extra charges

Notable features Market reports provide insights into the real estate market Integrations with various tools for enhanced functionality. Customizable marketing campaigns for specific service areas User-friendly customer experience provides interactive maps, street views and new property alerts



Starting at $38 per month, billed annually Visit Website Who it’s for Real estate agents and teams who want a comprehensive, user-friendly CRM to manage contacts and enhance business productivity. Why we picked it IXACT Contact positions itself as a smart assistant, focusing on simplifying contact management and automating key tasks. Its blend of intuitive design, automated reminders and powerful sync capabilities make it a go-to choice for agents aiming to streamline their workflows and improve client engagement. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Attractive and intuitive user interface for ease of use Customizable home page dashboard for personalized experience Automated task and appointment reminders to stay on schedule Keep in Touch Dashboard helps you set up birthday reminders, move-in anniversaries and done-for-you ghostwritten monthly e-newsletters Comprehensive email marketing and direct mail marketing tools Cons: The provided website is relatively basic and lacks some advanced features

Add-ons can increase the overall cost, making it less affordable

Notable features Rich contact profiles add personalized touches to client management Real-time synchronization with Google, Outlook and more Mobile app available on iPhone and Android for on-the-go access Social Stream add-on for automated social media posting Concierge support services for personalized setup and ongoing assistance



Top Producer Starting at $109 per month for one user Visit Website Who it’s for Top Producer is best suited for mid-level agents, teams, and brokerages focused on upscaling their business and boosting Gross Commission Income (GCI). It’s tailored specifically for agents ready to streamline their lead generation and workflow automation. Why we picked it Top Producer’s platform distinguishes itself with several lead generation tools and streamlined CRM workflows. For instance, the platform’s CRM is equipped with AI-driven insights that help you get a 360-degree view of the contacts in your database and personalize your interactions. Along with MLS integration, there are helpful follow-up tools and solutions for automated social media lead generation and multi-channel auto lead nurture. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Customizable and user-friendly dashboard Market Snapshot tool for up-to-date market intelligence Diverse lead generation tools to suit various needs Good customer service reputation Cons: Limited integration with the provided agent website

Notable features Social Connect service for social media ad creation and lead generation Smart Targeting using AI for identifying potential sellers FiveStreet tool for automated lead follow-up Comprehensive transaction management tools with visual timelines.



HouseCanary Starting Price: Inquire to learn buying options Visit Website Who it’s for HouseCanary is designed for a range of real estate professionals including mortgage lenders, real estate investors, capital markets and private lenders. It’s an ideal solution for those seeking AI-powered valuation and brokerage services in the residential real estate sector. Why we picked it HouseCanary stands out due to its innovative technology, combining artificial intelligence (AI) and image recognition to provide actionable insights from extensive real estate data. It is quickly becoming a go-to valuation tool for professionals in the real estate world. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: State-of-the-art AI-powered solutions for real estate valuation Comprehensive brokerage services covering a vast number of properties Advanced data-driven tools for investment analysis and decision-making Price Match Guarantee for their valuation products Cons: May require technical proficiency to fully leverage the AI and analytics tools

Notable features In-depth valuation models trained with decades of data Brokerage solutions for quick and informed property valuations Real-time market insights and analytics for various real estate segments Software and services that power major financial institutions and private lenders



Realvolve Starting as low as $23 per user per month (paid yearly) for teams; Pro plan at $49 per month Visit Website Who it’s for Realvolve is ideal for both buyer and seller’s agents, particularly teams focused on automated relationship management. It’s well-suited for real estate professionals seeking to streamline their client interactions and process management. Why we picked it Realvolve stands out for its commitment to enhancing and automating real estate relationships. It offers a balance of simplicity and functionality, providing essential tools without overcomplicating the user experience with unnecessary features. With its focus on detailed workflow automation, extensive template libraries and integrated management tools, it empowers agents to efficiently handle more transactions while maintaining high-quality customer service. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Customizable CRM pipelines for efficient client management Advanced custom automation tailored for diverse real estate processes A comprehensive workflow library with industry expert content User-friendly and customizable dashboard Detailed notes and correspondence tracking for complete communication management Cons: Some complex automation series can be less intuitive, requiring time to learn Limited in terms of native integrations (there’s none for Google calendar; users must connect it through Zapier)

Notable features Advanced ‘Workflows’ feature for sophisticated automation Extensive pre-designed workflow library for various real estate scenarios Customizable templates for emails and social media Integrated calendar and activities management for streamlined scheduling In-depth lead follow-up and nurturing tools to foster meaningful client relationships



The full picture

In today’s ever-changing real estate market, agents and brokerages are constantly seeking ways to stay ahead. Software like PropertyBase, Wise Agent, Zurple and more offer various functionalities that cater to every agent’s needs. From CRM and lead generation to transaction management and email nurturing, each software has its unique strengths. The common thread is their ability to enhance efficiency and client management, crucial for success in today’s market.

Agents should choose the right software considering their specific requirements, budget, and the size of their team to fully leverage these digital tools and maximize their business potential.

Our methodology

HousingWire is the destination for industry leaders and decision makers to stay informed and stay ahead of what’s going on in the constantly evolving U.S. housing industry.

To determine the best real estate software for industry professionals, we analyzed dozens of products and platforms, viewed demos and spoke with agents on our editorial team, weighing the pros and cons of each product alongside both quantitative and qualitative data like price, notable features, ease of use, return on investment, client support and customer reviews.

We crawled the web so you don’t have to, analyzing a wide sampling of reviews across social media, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and online discussion forums.

Frequently asked questions

What software do real estate agents use? Real estate agents are increasingly leveraging sophisticated real estate software like Realvolve, HouseCanary and Top Producer to streamline their operations. These platforms offer a range of functionalities from advanced CRM systems, automated workflow management, to AI-powered valuation and analytics tools, catering to the dynamic needs of today’s real estate professionals.

Which software is best for real estate business? The best software for a real estate business depends on specific needs. For teams focused on automated relationship management, Realvolve offers customizable CRM pipelines and complex automation. HouseCanary is ideal for those needing AI-powered valuation solutions, while Top Producer is suited for agents seeking extensive lead generation options and workflow simplification.

What is the best lead generation software for real estate? For effective lead generation in real estate, software like Top Producer and Realvolve are highly recommended. They provide robust tools for capturing and nurturing leads, with features like customizable email templates, social media integration and advanced CRM functionalities tailored for real estate scenarios.

What is a CRM software for real estate? A customer relationship management software (CRM), such as PropertyBase, Boomtown, Realvolve and Top Producer, is designed to help agents manage client interactions, automate workflows and enhance communication. These tools offer features like detailed client profiles, automated follow-ups, lead nurturing and transaction reminders to streamline client relationship processes in real estate businesses.