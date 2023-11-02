Top 9 Real Estate Lead Generation Companies of 2023

Organic social media traffic. Community events. SEO. Between leveraging your personal network, filming YouTube videos and even the unpleasant task of cold prospecting, real estate professionals today wear all the hats. In one moment, you may be a content creator, and in the next, a customer service agent, administrative assistant, marketing strategist, copywriter and editor — all in one.

Yet, in the competitive 2023 real estate market, agents don’t always have the luxury of investing months into long-term brand-building. Success depends on how well (and how quickly) you can combine your own marketing skills with the right tools and support systems out there to help you convert leads into clients.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, plenty of customizable real estate lead generation tools exist to make your life easier. In this article, we explore nine exceptional real estate lead generation companies that can supercharge your lead generation efforts, each with its unique strengths and limitations.

Market Leader Best for: Full-service marketing suite + exclusive leads Visit Website Like its name suggests, Market Leader is known for offering a full marketing suite with features like email and SMS marketing services, lead capture forms and a built-in lead management CRM. The company provides in-house advertising experts who send leads exclusively to you and streamlines lead management and marketing efforts. Market Leader is a strong option for real estate professionals looking for lead generation and marketing solutions. Its full marketing suite and leads exclusivity set it apart, although it would stand out even more if it offered concierge service and a free trial option. Users have praised its efficient CRM capabilities but noted challenges with lead responsiveness in some cases. If a trial period is essential, consider alternatives like Placester, which offers a 30-day free trial. Buying Options See Details Pricing Professional for Agents: $139 per month Professional for Teams: $139 per month plus additional per-user charges Business Suite for Brokers: $139 per month plus additional per-user charges Network Boost: Around 40+ leads for as little as $350 per month

Pros + Cons Pros: Email and SMS marketing services, built-in lead management CRM, lead capture forms, lead exclusivity, full marketing suite Cons: Lead list generation comes with a fee, does not offer a concierge service, limited analytics, no free trial period

Features Automated workflow Social media integration Customizable reports Network Boost helps generate leads through social media ad campaigns HouseValues helps you get leads from a desired ZIP code Leads Direct helps run pay-per-click advertising campaigns Exclusivity: Yes

Trial period: No

Contract requirements: Six-month minimum



CINC Best for: Hyperlocal leads Visit Website CINC is a reputable platform known for tailoring its leads so that they are better suited for your target demographic. It offers lead generation and management tools for both individual agents and brokerages. It provides an all-in-one solution, from lead generation to closing, and is available through a mobile app. CINC is best for multi-location teams and brokerages looking to establish organization-wide real estate lead generation systems. Its mobile app lets team members stay updated with real-time status notifications on new and existing leads, plus it lets you manage contacts while on the go. However, CINC does have a notable lack of free trial period for brokerages, which is one mark against its otherwise solid reputation. One final quirk is that CINC provides no ability to delete bad leads from the system. This annoying bug could disrupt the workflow of a solo agent who lacks the manpower to personally vet all leads. Buying Options See Details Pricing Solo Plan: Starting at around $900 to $1,100, along with advertising fees, for a single user. Ramp Plan: Beginning at approximately $1,000 to $1,300, in addition to advertising fees, catering to up to four users. Pro Plan: Commencing at roughly $1,200 to $1,500, plus advertising fees, for a user capacity of up to 49. Select Plan: Tailored pricing available for 50 or more users.

Pros + Cons Pros: Customized solutions, high-quality leads, exceptional customer support Cons: Higher pricing compared to competitors

Features Advanced targeting, AI-powered lead scoring CRM integration Exclusivity: Geographic exclusivity available

Trial period: Varies (must inquire)

Contract requirements: Customized to the client’s needs



Zillow Premier Agent Best for: Buyer leads based on location Visit Website Zillow Premier Agent (ZPA) is a well-known platform for generating buyer leads. It’s highly effective for connecting agents and brokers with local buyer leads. The platform’s high traffic volume and straightforward CRM make it a top choice for lead generation. As a major player, Zillow is hard to overlook in the real estate industry. The company has the resources to invest heavily in SEO and therefore dominate Google search results. That’s good news for real estate agents and brokers looking to attract leads. Agents do pay for these leads, with Zillow’s “Zillow Flex” now taking a percentage of commissions from referred leads. While Zillow’s exposure is significant, some industry insiders argue the company prioritizes “Flex” over “Premier Agent” partners, making the landscape competitive. Nonetheless, if you want to cast a large net, Zillow Premier Agent can give you that exposure. Buying Options See Details Pricing Depends on the ZIP code — around $20 to $60 per lead

Pros + Cons Pros: Personalized agent profile, exclusive placements on your listings, streamlined CRM Cons: Lacks robust lead follow-up tools, leads aren’t necessarily qualified or exclusive, variable costs based on your location

Features Automatic lead placement in Zillow’s CRM Priority status when claiming properties on Zillow Ease of automating follow-ups for lead conversion Exclusivity: No

Trial period: No

Contract requirements: Vary



Catalyze AI Best for: Exclusive inherited-property seller leads Visit Website Catalyze AI utilizes real-time data to identify inherited properties in your local area with a high prediction rate, representing an estimated $69 billion in annual property sales. ​​Catalyze AI, the top choice for exclusive inherited property leads in real estate, employs predictive computer analytics and AI technology to identify highly motivated inheritance leads before they end up in probate court. While the company doesn’t provide marketing tools, its predictive analytics technology puts you considerably ahead of competitors. These leads are often eager to sell, making them highly valuable — especially for such an affordable product. However, leads may take time to close, and the service isn’t available in all markets. This company is best suited for experienced listing agents familiar with the probate process. Buying Options See Details Pricing Starts at $360 per month for 30 leads ($12 per lead for homes under $1 million; $15 for higher-value homes)

Pros + Cons Pros: Intuitive dashboard, affordable, monthly sales training calls with scripts for better conversions Cons: Limited to inherited properties, no extra marketing bells and whistles are included

Features ​​Predictive analytics technology (finds leads before standard competitors) User dashboard to monitor new leads Radius-based leads within 50 miles from you Exclusivity: Yes, exclusive listing leads get pushed to your platform.

Trial period: No, but select discounts may be available (must inquire)

Contract requirements: Can cancel at any time



SmartZip Best for: Seller leads Visit Website SmartZip uses predictive analytics to predict likely sellers 6 to 12 months in advance, offering a first-mover advantage in tight inventory markets. The company provides robust marketing and nurturing tools, including a CRM with lead data, home valuation landing pages, direct mail campaigns, a comparative market analysis tool and more. SmartZip primarily benefits experienced listing agents, yet any agent willing to nurture seller leads can thrive with this platform. To generate real estate leads, SmartZip employs predictive analytics that sifts through consumer data from sources like credit card companies, market data from MLS and other demographic data. Real estate agents using SmartZip gain immediate access to its CRM populated with the data. In this dashboard will be a list of property owners in the agent’s target area based on their likelihood to sell within the next 18 months. Armed with this data, agents can streamline their outreach efforts and focus on sellers who are ready for their services. Buying Options See Details Pricing Starting at $500 per month , with an average monthly spend of $1,000

Pros + Cons Pros: Predictive analytics, comprehensive marketing and nurturing tools, design quality of marketing materials Cons: Leads are not exclusive and are generally top of the funnel, not recommended for new agents, relatively pricey

Features Predictive analytics Smart CRM Direct mail campaigns Home valuation landing pages CMA tool CheckIn app Local trend reports Exclusivity: No

Trial period: No

Contract requirements: Annual contract is required



RealGeeks Best for: Most affordable all-in-one marketing solution and website design Visit Website Real Geeks offers a robust solution for real estate lead generation, IDX website design and all-around marketing suitable for single agents, teams and brokerages. Buying Options See Details Pricing Starts at $299 per month cultivation, designed to help agents scale their businesses effectively, SEO happy hours to help customers improve real estate lead generation

Pros + Cons Pros: Comprehensive toolkit including lead generation websites, CRM and lead Cons: Limited customization options for websites, additional fees for certain features, no free trial

Features IDX real estate websites Real Leads campaign manager and lead generator Home valuation tool Market reports CRM with lead activity tracking, lead autoresponders and 3rd-party integrations. Exclusivity: No

Trial period: None specified

Contract requirements: None specified



zBuyer Best for: Customer service Visit Website zBuyer offers a suite of tech-forward features, such as email and SMS marketing, an IDX website and marketing assistance, in addition to its real estate lead generation services. What sets it apart is its commitment to transparency and exceptional customer service. Nevertheless, online reviews suggest zBuyer could further enhance its service by providing exclusive leads to users seeking top-quality prospects. Buying Options See Details Pricing Starts at $400 per month ; can vary by zip code

Pros + Cons Pros: Leads are sent directly to your CRM, social media integration, and real-time leads are provided Cons: Fee-for-lead list generation model (relatively more expensive options), leads are shared with up to 6 agents

Features Industry mastermind group Customizable lead packages Lead replacement policy Connected to HousingNow.com Exclusivity: No

Trial period: None specified

Contract requirements: Flexible contract



Placester Best for: Custom real estate websites Visit Website Placester excels in providing customizable real estate websites with integrated IDX listing search and content marketing features. It offers a services marketplace for one-time or ongoing services like website setup and content creation. Placester truly is an all-around solution for real estate agents looking to improve lead generation through website creation. Its Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) package allows agents to craft custom websites in under two days, making it suitable for both tech-savvy and less tech-savvy agents alike. There’s also code-free site editing available, which allows you to better customize your website — even with the more affordable DIY package. Last, Placester offers built-in lead-generation features, such as custom landing pages and community pages, along with a CRM tool for email list nurturing. Buying Options See Details Pricing DIY packages start at $79 per month , while “Do-It-For-Me” (DIFM) packages start at $119. The next level, DIFM Content Pro, starts at $319, plus you can sign up for Broker Management Software at an additional $25 per month. Annual pricing discounts may be available.

Pros + Cons Pros: Unlimited landing page creation, blog posts, fully customizable website templates, IDX listing search and built-in SEO tools. Cons: Leads aren’t guaranteed, built-in CRM has limited functionality

Features Customizable website designs IDX listing search engine Built-in SEO tools Services marketplace for marketing professionals The DIFM + Content plan helps you write optimized blogs and social content Exclusivity: Not specified

Trial period: 30-day free trial

Contract requirements: Monthly or annually



REDX Best for: Most affordable real estate lead generation company Visit Website REDX is a prospecting platform with real estate lead generation tools to help you set more listing appointments. REDX is an ideal choice for real estate professionals seeking affordable leads. While it may require an investment of time and dedication to cold calling, the platform offers valuable features, including a CRM, auto-dialer, scripts and objection handlers to assist in lead conversion. However, leads are not exclusive, and conversion rates may vary. It’s suitable for those willing to put in the effort to convert seller leads. Buying Options See Details Pricing Starting at $49.99 per month

Pros + Cons Pros: Affordable, a la carte pricing, includes CRM + auto-dialer (multi-line auto-dialer upgrade available), verified Do-Not-Call-List leads, scripts and objection handlers built into the platform Cons: Requires a significant investment of time to convert lead, cold calling is not the ideal strategy for every agent, leads are not exclusive

Features Verified leads Multi-line auto-dialer Scripts and objection handlers Vortex CRM Ad creation tools Exclusivity: No

Trial period: Not specified

Contract requirements: Monthly to month



Our methodology: How we chose the top real estate lead generation companies for agents in 2023

HousingWire is the destination for industry leaders and decision makers to stay informed and stay ahead of what’s going on in the constantly evolving U.S. housing industry.

To determine which real estate lead generation companies are best for industry professionals, HousingWire analyzed dozens of products and platforms, weighing the pros and cons of each alongside both quantitative and qualitative data like price, special features, ease of use, return on investment, client support, and customer reviews.

We crawled the web so you don’t have to, analyzing a wide sampling of reviews across social media, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and online discussion forums.

Frequently asked questions

1. Are lead generation companies worth it in real estate? Yes, lead generation will truly be the lifeblood of your business’s success. It may seem challenging to generate real estate leads at first, but once you build up a current of strong, qualified leads, you’ll see how much less effort will be necessary to sustain sales. Many real estate professionals turn to lead generation companies like the ones listed above to streamline the process and access more potential clients. While some agents have achieved significant success with these services, whether they are worth it (or not) depends on your individual circumstances. Assess your budget, target market and specific goals before investing in any service. Also determine which aspects of marketing you are least comfortable attempting on your own, and start outsourcing there.

2. Where do real estate agents get most of their leads? Real estate agents acquire leads from multiple sources. While lead generation companies are one option, agents also obtain leads through traditional avenues like referrals, open houses, community events and their personal networks. Real estate professionals use online platforms, such as social media and websites, to attract potential clients outside of their immediate local area. The choice of lead generation methods may vary, but it’s always a great idea to diversify your lead channels for the most well-rounded approach.

3. How do I find the best lead generation company for real estate? Our team of real estate experts recommend that you choose a real estate lead generation company that custom-tailors its services to you. There’s no sense in paying for leads outside of your zip codes or from demographics that aren’t going to be interested in the properties in which you specialize. Begin by choosing lead generation companies on this list with a strong reputation within your particular niche. Consider online reviews, testimonials and references to gauge their credibility. Choose companies that offer transparent pricing and clearly defined lead sourcing methods, avoiding hidden fees or unclear processes. If possible, opt for a trial period to assess the company’s performance before making a long-term commitment.

4. Should I pay for leads in real estate? Paid leads may offer quantity, but their quality can definitely vary. Decide whether you prefer a smaller number of high-quality, active leads or a larger volume with potentially more “cold” prospects. It’s also wise to diversify your lead generation methods. While paid leads can be a part of your strategy, don’t overlook organic methods like referrals, networking and your overall online presence.

The full picture: The real estate lead generation landscape in 2023

In 2023, the real estate lead generation landscape is more dynamic than ever, with a range of top companies offering their services to real estate agents and agencies. Whether you opt for a widely known product like CINC, a major platform like Zillow Premier Agent, or specialized solutions like Catalyze AI, the key is to align your choice with your specific needs, budget and target market.

Remember that lead generation companies can be a valuable asset in your real estate journey, but success ultimately depends on your conversion strategy and how well you capitalize on the leads provided. We’ve thoroughly researched the top real estate lead generation companies and weighed the pros and cons to help you make an informed decision to support your business in 2023.