8 best website builders for real estate agents, brokers and brokerages

Your website should communicate your brand, generate leads & convert visitors into clients. Check out our top picks for every type of agent and team

Vetted by HousingWire  |  Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Want a killer real estate website? Today’s real estate website builder offers a turnkey, easy-to-use solution to help build your brand, market your business and generate more (and better) leads. And yes, there’s an MLS feed since most are IDX-enabled. Instead of learning to code or wrestling with WordPress, you can get your website up and running in an afternoon.

To help you find the best real estate website builder for your needs, our team of agents, brokers, and tech experts researched and ranked the best real estate website builders for 2024. We looked at pricing, design quality, ease of use, lead generation features, and then combed online reviews to get feedback from other working Realtors. Here our our picks.

Our picks: The best real estate website builders for 2024

Best for affordable branding-focused websites

AgentFire

From $149 per month + $500 set up fee

Best affordable, all-in-one platform

Real Geeks

From $299 per month + $250 set up fee

Best for brand-new agents

Placester

From $48 per month + $100 setup fee

Best for SEO + lead nurturing for teams

Sierra Interactive

From $499 per month

Best value for money

iNCOM

From $44.95 per month + $250 setup fee

Best for high-end custom web design

Agent Image

From $99 month + custom design fees

Best for luxury real estate marketing

Luxury Presence

From $500/month

Best DIY website builder

Wix

From $17 per month

AgentFire

Best for affordable, branding-focused websites

Visit AgentFire

AgentFire stands out from other real estate website builders for its focus on branding and affordability. Instead of building a better mousetrap to “capture” leads, AgentFire’s websites ooze personality and charm to help you create a personal connection with potential leads — without breaking the bank.

More than just a pretty brochure for your business, AgentFire’s websites come loaded with compelling calls-to-action (CTAs), lead magnets and landing pages to capture leads. Upgrades are quick and easy via their Salesforce-style Add-Ons Marketplace.

With competition for online leads heating up, we think AgentFire’s brand-first approach can be a game changer for brand-conscious agents, teams and even boutique brokerages. Users seem to agree; AgentFire is rated above 4.8 stars on every major review platform. While it lacks the sophisticated CRM that Real Geeks or Sierra Interactive have, it offers easy integrations with popular platforms like Follow Up Boss.

Screenshots of sample websites viewed on desktop and mobile and built using AgentFire
Purely Palm Beach AgentFire website on desktop and mobile

Pricing

  • Ignite: $149 per month + a $500 setup fee
  • Semi-Custom: $149 per month + $1,500 design fee
  • Custom: $149 per month + $3,500 design fee
  • Pros + Cons

    Pros

    • Gorgeous branding-focused design
    • Compelling CTAs and lead magnets
    • Easy upgrades via Add-On Marketplace
    • Consistent monthly pricing at all levels
    • Dedicated senior designer and project manager at the custom level

    Cons

    • No included CRM
    • Templates in Ignite package might be too masculine for some tastes
    • Integrations are fairly limited
  • Standout features
    • Proprietary visual editor for easy customization
    • Customizable area guides with local schools and Yelp reviews
    • Single property websites with open house CTAs
    • Spark AI content creation tool
    • Dynamic dashboard with basic lead routing
    • Local SEO setup service ($250 via Add-On Marketplace)
    • Instant home valuations ($39 per month via Add-On Marketplace)
  • Example AgentFire websites
    Screenshots of AgentFire websites on desktop and mobile
    Purely Palm Beach AgentFire website on desktop and mobile
    Screenshots of AgentFire websites on desktop and mobile
    Shore Living AgentFire website on desktop and mobile
Visit AgentFire

Real Geeks

Best for an affordable all-in-one platform

Visit Real Geeks

If you want a real estate website builder that focuses more on lead generation than branding, Real Geeks is a solid choice. Right out of the box, you’ll get sleek IDX-capable website templates and a powerful integrated CRM with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features. While the sites on offer for Real Geeks’ entry-level Establish plan might not be as polished as AgentFire’s, we think they look great, especially when you consider the advanced CRM and Facebook advertising tools that come with the package.

Trusted by over 7,000 agents and teams, Real Geeks’ all-in-one platform offers enough features to keep Realtors at all levels of their careers happy. That said, while Real Geeks has integrations with popular CRMs like Follow Up Boss, some agents might balk at replacing a CRM they know and love with Real Geeks’ integrated CRM.

Screenshot of website built using the Anna Modern template, and using Real Geeks, a real estate website builder
Real Geeks example homepage with video background

Pricing

  • Establish: $299 per month + a $250 setup fee (2 users)
  • Grow: $599 per month + setup fee (2 users)
  • Expand: $999 per month + setup fee (5 users)
  • Conquer: $1,599 per month + setup fee (10 users)
  • Pros + Cons

    Pros

    • All-in-one platform at an affordable price
    • Automated marketing tools
    • AI-powered page creator included in base package
    • Landing pages and lead magnets included in base package
    • Training and mastermind group access included in base package

    Cons

    • Only five templates to choose from
    • Limited customization options in base package
    • CRM platform can be redundant for some agents
    • Custom web design services only offered through third-party designers
  • Standout features
    • Facebook and Google ad creation tool
    • Automated SMS and email drip campaigns
    • Text and email autoresponders
    • Geek AI chatbot (Expand and above)
    • Done-for-you lead generation (Expand and above)
    • Lead Guarantee (Expand and above)
  • Example Real Geeks Websites
    Screenshot of Real Geeks website built on the Miranda template
    Example Real Geeks website built on the Miranda template
    Screenshot of Real Geeks website built on the Anna Modern template
    Real Geeks website built on the Anna Modern template
Visit Real Geeks

Placester

Best for new agent websites

Visit Placester

Licensed agent Matt Barba launched Placester more than a decade ago. The platform now boasts a wide variety of website templates and features to satisfy agents at any level of their career. Their recently launched Agent Essential package includes a very basic IDX website and CRM for just $48 per month. Upgrading to their Agent Premier package with a custom setup will set you back a cool $154 per month, plus a $700 setup fee.

However, Placester’s rock-bottom pricing for its Essential plan has some serious drawbacks. Lead generation features are almost non-existent, there are no integrations to connect your CRM, and you’ll be limited to sending just 100 emails per month. That said, we think these sites are ideal for new agents who simply want to hang their digital shingle online.

At higher price points, Placester’s value proposition becomes less clear. Real Geeks’ CRM and marketing tools are much more advanced and AgentFire offers superior design and more compelling CTAs.

Screenshot of a custom Placester website built for Spruce Alder Group
Example of a custom Placester website

Pricing

  • Agent Essential: $23 per month billed annually, $29 billed monthly + $25 monthly IDX fee
  • Agent Plus: $63 per month billed annually, $79 billed monthly + $25 monthly IDX fee
  • Agent Premier: $103 per month billed annually, $129 billed monthly + $25 monthly IDX fee
  • Express setup: +$100
  • Custom setup: +$700 
  • Do it for me service: +$50 per month
  • Pros + Cons

    Pros

    • Very affordable basic websites for new agents
    • Free trial available
    • Basic lead capture popups
    • Basic integrated CRM

    Cons

    • No landing pages available in Essential plan
    • No CRM integrations in Essential or Agent Plus plans
    • Lead capture features are very basic
    • Email sends limited to 100 per month in Essential plan
    • Page and post limits in all plans
  • Standout features
    • Codeless website builder
    • Basic CRM
    • Custom landing pages
    • Home valuation landing pages
    • IDX map search
  • Example Placester websites
    Screenshot of a custom Placester website
    Example custom Placester website
    Screenshot of a custom Placester website
    Example custom Placester website
Visit Placester

Sierra Interactive

Best for SEO & lead nurturing for teams

Visit Sierra Interactive

Sierra Interactive offers an all-in-one platform with an SEO-focused website builder and advanced CRM to attract, convert and nurture your leads. While other website builders rely on pay-per-click (PPC) ads to drive leads, Sierra’s websites for Realtors are built to help teams of all sizes rank on search engines — reducing your reliance on paid leads.

Sierra is ideal for small teams that want to generate leads through SEO and nurture them using an advanced CRM with a built-in auto-dialer, marketing automations and an AI -powered texting assistant. We just wish they focused a bit more on branding and design since their SEO capabilities are top-notch.

If creating content about your expertise, market and home types in your area is your strong suit, Sierra Interactive is a good fit for you. Sierra’s sites are mobile-friendly and have lightning-fast loading times, two critical features to help your content rank on search engines. In our testing, Sierra’s websites out-performed competitors like Real Geeks on Google’s Page Speed Insights, an SEO industry tool that measures loading times, helping your pages and posts show up on the first page of Google search results for terms like “homes for sale in [your area]” and “the best neighborhoods to live in [your city].”

Screenshots of a website on viewed on desktop, tablet and mobile deviced; created using real estate website builder Sierra Interactive
Example Sierra Interactive websites on desktop, tablet and mobile

Pricing

  • Core package: $499.95 per month for 5 users + $1200 setup fee
  • Growth package: $699.95 per month for 5 users + $1200 setup fee
  • Facebook PPC: $75 to $200 monthly management fee
  • Google PPC: 10% monthly management fee
  • Pros + Cons

    Pros

    • Advanced integrated CRM includes AI texting assistant
    • SEO-driven lead generation
    • Marketing automations included
    • Built-in autodialer & ringless voicemail
    • Can manage multiple websites from the CRM

    Cons

    • Not cost-effective for individual agents
    • Designs are not as sleek as competitors
    • Limited customization options
  • Standout features
    • Branding websites and targeted landing pages
    • Autodialer with ringless voicemail drops
    • SMS text message marketing tools
    • Artificial intelligence (AI) texting assistant
    • Community pages for hyperlocal content
  • Example Sierra Interactive websites
    Screenshot of a custom built Sierra Interactive website for a La Jolla real estate team
    Example custom built Sierra Interactive website
    Screenshot of a custom-built Sierra Interactive website for Southwest Florida Realtors
    Example custom-built Sierra Interactive website
Visit Sierra Interactive

iNCOM

Best value for money

Visit iNCOM

iNCOM is a comparatively cost-effective real estate website builder that offers IDX integration, a basic CRM, social media integration, plus buyer and seller landing pages for enhanced lead conversion. Notable upgrades include retargeting ads that re-target your website visitors with personalized ads when they’re visiting other sites, helping you stay top-of-mind for longer.

iNCOM’s websites are perfect for budget-conscious agents who want more advanced CRM and lead generation features than comparably-priced sites from rivals like Placester. While you may be able to get better design quality from AgentFire and more advanced marketing automation tools from Real Geeks, we think iNCOM offers exceptional value for money.

Screenshot of iNCOM website built on the Elegant Light template
iNCOM website built on the Elegant Light template

Pricing

  • $44.95 per month with a $250 setup fee
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Pros + Cons

    Pros

    • Affordable with no commitment
    • All-in-one IDX website + CRM
    • Buyer and seller landing pages included in base plan
    • SMS text message marketing tool included in base plan

    Cons

    • Limited design options
    • Designs might not work for every Realtor’s brand
    • Limited customization options
    • Less-than-stellar CRM
  • Standout features
    • Pre-written blog content
    • Integrated CRM with texting capabilities
    • Buyer and seller landing pages
    • Automated email drip campaigns
    • Custom-built landing pages (optional upgrade)
    • PPC lead generation (optional upgrade)
  • Example iNCOM websites
    Screenshot of iNCOM website built on the Maply template
    Example Real Geeks website built on the Miranda template
    Screenshot of iNCOM website built on the Mint (Video) template
    Example iNCOM website built on the Mint (Video) template
Visit iNCOM

Agent Image

Best for high-end custom web design

Visit Agent Image

Trusted by RealTrends award-winning teams such as the #1 ranked Jills Zeder Group, Agent Image offers everything from jaw-dropping custom designs to entry-level templated websites for Realtors. Their main selling point as a real estate website builder is that they’re built on the industry standard WordPress CMS platform. That means you own your website instead of being locked down into a SAAS contract as with other website builders. Even better, WordPress sites are infinitely customizable using free and paid plugins. You can swap out your IDX provider, add AI chatbots or anything your heart desires.

Their most customized, fully supported options are expensive, but they are perfect for teams and brokerages with established brands and lead nurturing systems in place. Pay-per-click (PPC) lead generation services are also on offer to help drive traffic to your new site.

Real estate website builder and custom example site created by Agent Image for Joyce Rey
Example of a custom-designed Agent Image website

Pricing

  • Monthly fee for all plans: $99 per month
  • One-time setup fee: Starting at $399
  • Pros + Cons

    Pros

    • WordPress-based sites you actually own
    • Multiple price points to choose from
    • Trusted by RealTrends Award-winning agents and teams
    • Beautiful, well-thought out templates in the Agent X tier
    • Infinite customization options via WordPress plugins

    Cons

    • Fully customized websites are pricey for individuals (but they are top-notch!)
    • Ongoing website support is available (Yay!) but it’s an investment
  • Standout features
    • IDX-enabled, super functional and attractive real estate websites
    • Choose from templated options to completely done-for-you website design
  • Example Agent Image websites
    Sscreenshot of a custom-built Agent Image website for the Oppenheim Group
    Example custom-built Agent Image website for the Oppenheim Group
    Example of a custom-built Agent Image website for Joyce Rey
    Example custom-built Agent Image website for the Joyce Rey Team
Visit Agent Image

Luxury Presence

Best for luxury real estate marketing

Visit Luxury Presence

Boasting a stunning design used by over 8,000 agents and brokerages, Luxury Presence offers both customizable plug-and-play websites for Realtors and full agency services with a price to match. Real estate professionals can choose full-service website design or opt for a more cost-effective DIY option with access to Luxury Presence’s template library, SEO tools and MLS integrations.

Once you get past the cost, the magic words here are “brand building.” Luxury Presence’s websites transcend a basic digital presence, helping you align your real estate brand with elegance and style — perfect for luxury real estate marketing.

While Luxury Presence sites don’t come with sophisticated lead capture features or a CRM, users can upgrade to services such as pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, done-for-you blogs and social media marketing. Reviews are consistently positive, but some users complained about less-than-stellar SEO results.

Screenshot of a custom-built website made using real estate website builder Luxury Presence
Example of a custom-built Luxury Presence website

Pricing

  • Setup fees: From $500 to $6,000 
  • Monthly subscription fees: From $500 per month
  • PPC management: Call for pricing
  • Social media management: Call for pricing
  • SEO services: Call for pricing
  • Pros + Cons

    Pros

    • Stunning design used by over 8,000 agents and brokerages, including RealTrends ranked agents and teams
    • Options for both customizable plug-and-play sites and agency services are available
    • Done-for-you content marketing, PPC advertising and social media services available

    Cons

    • Minimalist luxury feel may not fit with every brand
    • No integrated CRM or lead capture tools
    • Setup costs and custom design can exceed $6,000
  • Standout features
    • Industry-leading design quality
    • Home valuation tool
    • Single property websites
    • Listing presentation builder
    • AI lead nurture
    • SEO & content creation
  • Example Luxury Presence websites
    Screenshot of custom-built Luxury Presence website for the Julie Long Team
    Example custom-built Luxury Presence website for the Julie Long Team
    Screenshot of custom-built Luxury Presence website for Vanguard Properties
    Example custom-built Luxury Presence website for Vanguard Properties
Visit Luxury Presence

Wix

Best for luxury real estate marketing

Visit Wix

Wix is an affordable real estate website builder suitable for agents looking to establish a professional online presence. While it’s not designed specifically for real estate, the sites are easy to set up and offer basic forms to capture leads.  SEO capabilities are solid, and the platform is mainly known for its sleek and modern design options.

While Wix doesn’t offer native IDX integration, you can add IDX search to your Wix site using iHomefinder, the only IDX plugin that works on the platform.  If you want a website that communicates your brand without a lot of bells and whistles, Wix is quick and relatively easy to set up using drag-and-drop technology.

Screenshot of a custom-built site built using Wix
Example Wix real estate website

Pricing

Pricing for our recommended package is $17 per month and includes a free custom domain name for one year. IDX home search can be added via the iHomefinder plugin, which starts at $150 per month and includes lead conversion, marketing automation, and analytics.

  • Pros + Cons

    Pros

    • Affordable pricing starting at just $17 per month
    • Sleek, minimalist design templates
    • Large user base for tutorials and design tips
    • Free trial, no credit card required

    Cons

    • IDX integration only available from third party plugins
    • Very limited lead capture features
    • Adding IDX can bump up costs to $100+ per month
    • No direct integration for CRMs or other real estate marketing tools
  • Standout features
    • Affordable drag-and-drop website builder
    • Basic forms for lead capture
    • IDX listings can be added via plugins
    • Sleek modern designs
  • Example Wix real estate websites
    Screenshot of a custom-built Wix real estate website
    Example of a custom-built Wix website
    Screenshot of a custom-built Wix real estate website with IDX
    Example of a custom-built Wix website with IDX
Visit Wix

How we chose the best real estate website builder

To determine which real estate website builders are best for every type of agent, team and brokerage, we researched dozens of products and platforms, weighing the pros and cons of each alongside both quantitative and qualitative data points, including price, special features, design quality, ease of use, return on investment, client support, and customer reviews.

The Vetted by HousingWire editorial team of licensed agents and experienced real estate brokerage and product marketers crawled the web so you don’t have to. We analyzed a wide sampling of reviews across social media, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and online discussion forums. We watched countless product demos, combed websites and social media groups and applied our own hard-won experience working in real estate.

Real estate website builder: FAQs

  • 1. What is the best platform to build a real estate website?

    That depends on what you are trying to achieve with your website. Most Realtors use a website builder to help them build sites that accomplish three goals:

    1. Market their personal brand
    2. Capture and convert site visitors into leads
    3. Connect to or replace their CRM

    Our picks above include options that tick all three boxes, but they often come with a hefty price tag. The best website builder for your business is the one that ticks the most boxes and you can actually afford — without remortgaging your house.

    Here’s how to make your decision easier: Decide on your budget, make a list prioritizing your needs and wants for a website, then narrow down your choices from our picks above. If you have a budget below $200 per month, choose a website builder that you can upgrade as your business (and your pocketbook) grows. This is why we love AgentFire. Their entry level plan is affordable for most agents and easy to upgrade.

  • 2. Do I need to know how to code to use a real estate website builder?

    No! Website builders allow you to create and customize a website without coding or even learning how to use a codeless website builder like WordPress. Most come with pre-designed templates that you (or their in-house design team) can customize to match your branding and lead generation goals. You may have to figure out how to integrate your CRM or other software to your new site, but you won’t have to write a single line of code.

  • 3. Do Realtors even need a website anymore?

    In our opinion? Yes. Every Realtor needs a website. Of course, if you ask five real estate experts this question, you’ll get 10 answers. It’s a controversial topic! Sure, millennial and Zoomer agents might tell you that websites are as dated as maroon blazers and nametags, but we’d bet our last dollar that every single top-producing agent in your office has a website. Why? Because most of the homeowners they work with expect them to. Still not convinced? 73% of agents have a website. The ones that don’t probably aren’t closing many deals.

