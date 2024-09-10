Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Want a killer real estate website? Today’s real estate website builder offers a turnkey, easy-to-use solution to help build your brand, market your business and generate more (and better) leads. And yes, there’s an MLS feed since most are IDX-enabled. Instead of learning to code or wrestling with WordPress, you can get your website up and running in an afternoon.

To help you find the best real estate website builder for your needs, our team of agents, brokers, and tech experts researched and ranked the best real estate website builders for 2024. We looked at pricing, design quality, ease of use, lead generation features, and then combed online reviews to get feedback from other working Realtors. Here our our picks.

AgentFire Best for affordable, branding-focused websites Visit AgentFire AgentFire stands out from other real estate website builders for its focus on branding and affordability. Instead of building a better mousetrap to "capture" leads, AgentFire's websites ooze personality and charm to help you create a personal connection with potential leads — without breaking the bank. More than just a pretty brochure for your business, AgentFire's websites come loaded with compelling calls-to-action (CTAs), lead magnets and landing pages to capture leads. Upgrades are quick and easy via their Salesforce-style Add-Ons Marketplace. With competition for online leads heating up, we think AgentFire's brand-first approach can be a game changer for brand-conscious agents, teams and even boutique brokerages. Users seem to agree; AgentFire is rated above 4.8 stars on every major review platform. While it lacks the sophisticated CRM that Real Geeks or Sierra Interactive have, it offers easy integrations with popular platforms like Follow Up Boss. Purely Palm Beach AgentFire website on desktop and mobile Pricing Ignite: $149 per month + a $500 setup fee
Semi-Custom: $149 per month + $1,500 design fee
Custom: $149 per month + $3,500 design fee

$149 per month + a $500 setup fee Semi-Custom: $149 per month + $1,500 design fee

Pros + Cons Pros Gorgeous branding-focused design Compelling CTAs and lead magnets Easy upgrades via Add-On Marketplace Consistent monthly pricing at all levels Dedicated senior designer and project manager at the custom level Cons No included CRM Templates in Ignite package might be too masculine for some tastes Integrations are fairly limited

Standout features Proprietary visual editor for easy customization Customizable area guides with local schools and Yelp reviews Single property websites with open house CTAs Spark AI content creation tool Dynamic dashboard with basic lead routing Local SEO setup service ($250 via Add-On Marketplace) Instant home valuations ($39 per month via Add-On Marketplace)

Example AgentFire websites Visit AgentFire

Real Geeks Best for an affordable all-in-one platform Visit Real Geeks If you want a real estate website builder that focuses more on lead generation than branding, Real Geeks is a solid choice. Right out of the box, you'll get sleek IDX-capable website templates and a powerful integrated CRM with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features. While the sites on offer for Real Geeks' entry-level Establish plan might not be as polished as AgentFire's, we think they look great, especially when you consider the advanced CRM and Facebook advertising tools that come with the package. Trusted by over 7,000 agents and teams, Real Geeks' all-in-one platform offers enough features to keep Realtors at all levels of their careers happy. That said, while Real Geeks has integrations with popular CRMs like Follow Up Boss, some agents might balk at replacing a CRM they know and love with Real Geeks' integrated CRM. Real Geeks example homepage with video background Pricing Establish: $299 per month + a $250 setup fee (2 users)
Grow: $599 per month + setup fee (2 users)
Expand: $999 per month + setup fee (5 users)
Conquer: $1,599 per month + setup fee (10 users)

$299 per month + a $250 setup fee (2 users) Grow: $599 per month + setup fee (2 users)

$599 per month + setup fee (2 users) Expand: $999 per month + setup fee (5 users)

Pros + Cons Pros All-in-one platform at an affordable price Automated marketing tools AI-powered page creator included in base package Landing pages and lead magnets included in base package Training and mastermind group access included in base package Cons Only five templates to choose from Limited customization options in base package CRM platform can be redundant for some agents Custom web design services only offered through third-party designers

Standout features Facebook and Google ad creation tool Automated SMS and email drip campaigns Text and email autoresponders Geek AI chatbot (Expand and above) Done-for-you lead generation (Expand and above) Lead Guarantee (Expand and above)

Example Real Geeks Websites Visit Real Geeks

Placester Best for new agent websites Visit Placester Licensed agent Matt Barba launched Placester more than a decade ago. The platform now boasts a wide variety of website templates and features to satisfy agents at any level of their career. Their recently launched Agent Essential package includes a very basic IDX website and CRM for just $48 per month. Upgrading to their Agent Premier package with a custom setup will set you back a cool $154 per month, plus a $700 setup fee. However, Placester's rock-bottom pricing for its Essential plan has some serious drawbacks. Lead generation features are almost non-existent, there are no integrations to connect your CRM, and you'll be limited to sending just 100 emails per month. That said, we think these sites are ideal for new agents who simply want to hang their digital shingle online. At higher price points, Placester's value proposition becomes less clear. Real Geeks' CRM and marketing tools are much more advanced and AgentFire offers superior design and more compelling CTAs. Example of a custom Placester website Pricing Agent Essential: $23 per month billed annually, $29 billed monthly + $25 monthly IDX fee
Agent Plus: $63 per month billed annually, $79 billed monthly + $25 monthly IDX fee
Agent Premier: $103 per month billed annually, $129 billed monthly + $25 monthly IDX fee
Express setup: +$100
Custom setup: +$700
Do it for me service: +$50 per month

$23 per month billed annually, $29 billed monthly + $25 monthly IDX fee Agent Plus: $63 per month billed annually, $79 billed monthly + $25 monthly IDX fee

$63 per month billed annually, $79 billed monthly + $25 monthly IDX fee Agent Premier: $103 per month billed annually, $129 billed monthly + $25 monthly IDX fee Express setup: +$100

+$100 Custom setup: +$700

+$700 Do it for me service: +$50 per month Pros + Cons Pros Very affordable basic websites for new agents Free trial available Basic lead capture popups Basic integrated CRM Cons No landing pages available in Essential plan No CRM integrations in Essential or Agent Plus plans Lead capture features are very basic Email sends limited to 100 per month in Essential plan Page and post limits in all plans

Standout features Codeless website builder Basic CRM Custom landing pages Home valuation landing pages IDX map search

Example Placester websites Visit Placester

Sierra Interactive Best for SEO & lead nurturing for teams Visit Sierra Interactive Sierra Interactive offers an all-in-one platform with an SEO-focused website builder and advanced CRM to attract, convert and nurture your leads. While other website builders rely on pay-per-click (PPC) ads to drive leads, Sierra's websites for Realtors are built to help teams of all sizes rank on search engines — reducing your reliance on paid leads. Sierra is ideal for small teams that want to generate leads through SEO and nurture them using an advanced CRM with a built-in auto-dialer, marketing automations and an AI -powered texting assistant. We just wish they focused a bit more on branding and design since their SEO capabilities are top-notch. If creating content about your expertise, market and home types in your area is your strong suit, Sierra Interactive is a good fit for you. Sierra's sites are mobile-friendly and have lightning-fast loading times, two critical features to help your content rank on search engines. In our testing, Sierra's websites out-performed competitors like Real Geeks on Google's Page Speed Insights, an SEO industry tool that measures loading times, helping your pages and posts show up on the first page of Google search results for terms like "homes for sale in [your area]" and "the best neighborhoods to live in [your city]." Example Sierra Interactive websites on desktop, tablet and mobile Pricing Core package: $499.95 per month for 5 users + $1200 setup fee
Growth package: $699.95 per month for 5 users + $1200 setup fee
Facebook PPC: $75 to $200 monthly management fee
Google PPC: 10% monthly management fee

$499.95 per month for 5 users + $1200 setup fee Growth package: $699.95 per month for 5 users + $1200 setup fee Facebook PPC: $75 to $200 monthly management fee

$75 to $200 monthly management fee Google PPC: 10% monthly management fee Pros + Cons Pros Advanced integrated CRM includes AI texting assistant SEO-driven lead generation Marketing automations included Built-in autodialer & ringless voicemail Can manage multiple websites from the CRM Cons Not cost-effective for individual agents Designs are not as sleek as competitors Limited customization options

Standout features Branding websites and targeted landing pages Autodialer with ringless voicemail drops SMS text message marketing tools Artificial intelligence (AI) texting assistant Community pages for hyperlocal content

Example Sierra Interactive websites Visit Sierra Interactive

iNCOM Best value for money Visit iNCOM iNCOM is a comparatively cost-effective real estate website builder that offers IDX integration, a basic CRM, social media integration, plus buyer and seller landing pages for enhanced lead conversion. Notable upgrades include retargeting ads that re-target your website visitors with personalized ads when they're visiting other sites, helping you stay top-of-mind for longer. iNCOM's websites are perfect for budget-conscious agents who want more advanced CRM and lead generation features than comparably-priced sites from rivals like Placester. While you may be able to get better design quality from AgentFire and more advanced marketing automation tools from Real Geeks, we think iNCOM offers exceptional value for money. iNCOM website built on the Elegant Light template Pricing $44.95 per month with a $250 setup fee
30-day money-back guarantee

30-day money-back guarantee Pros + Cons Pros Affordable with no commitment All-in-one IDX website + CRM Buyer and seller landing pages included in base plan SMS text message marketing tool included in base plan Cons Limited design options Designs might not work for every Realtor’s brand Limited customization options Less-than-stellar CRM

Standout features Pre-written blog content Integrated CRM with texting capabilities Buyer and seller landing pages Automated email drip campaigns Custom-built landing pages (optional upgrade) PPC lead generation (optional upgrade)

Example iNCOM websites Visit iNCOM

Agent Image Best for high-end custom web design Visit Agent Image Trusted by RealTrends award-winning teams such as the #1 ranked Jills Zeder Group, Agent Image offers everything from jaw-dropping custom designs to entry-level templated websites for Realtors. Their main selling point as a real estate website builder is that they're built on the industry standard WordPress CMS platform. That means you own your website instead of being locked down into a SAAS contract as with other website builders. Even better, WordPress sites are infinitely customizable using free and paid plugins. You can swap out your IDX provider, add AI chatbots or anything your heart desires. Their most customized, fully supported options are expensive, but they are perfect for teams and brokerages with established brands and lead nurturing systems in place. Pay-per-click (PPC) lead generation services are also on offer to help drive traffic to your new site. Example of a custom-designed Agent Image website Pricing Monthly fee for all plans: $99 per month
One-time setup fee: Starting at $399

$99 per month One-time setup fee: Starting at $399 Pros + Cons Pros WordPress-based sites you actually own Multiple price points to choose from Trusted by RealTrends Award-winning agents and teams Beautiful, well-thought out templates in the Agent X tier Infinite customization options via WordPress plugins Cons Fully customized websites are pricey for individuals (but they are top-notch!) Ongoing website support is available (Yay!) but it’s an investment

Standout features IDX-enabled, super functional and attractive real estate websites Choose from templated options to completely done-for-you website design

Example Agent Image websites Visit Agent Image

Luxury Presence Best for luxury real estate marketing Visit Luxury Presence Boasting a stunning design used by over 8,000 agents and brokerages, Luxury Presence offers both customizable plug-and-play websites for Realtors and full agency services with a price to match. Real estate professionals can choose full-service website design or opt for a more cost-effective DIY option with access to Luxury Presence's template library, SEO tools and MLS integrations. Once you get past the cost, the magic words here are "brand building." Luxury Presence's websites transcend a basic digital presence, helping you align your real estate brand with elegance and style — perfect for luxury real estate marketing. While Luxury Presence sites don't come with sophisticated lead capture features or a CRM, users can upgrade to services such as pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, done-for-you blogs and social media marketing. Reviews are consistently positive, but some users complained about less-than-stellar SEO results. Example of a custom-built Luxury Presence website Pricing Setup fees: From $500 to $6,000
Monthly subscription fees: From $500 per month
PPC management: Call for pricing
Social media management: Call for pricing
SEO services: Call for pricing

From $500 to $6,000 Monthly subscription fees: From $500 per month

From $500 per month PPC management: Call for pricing

Call for pricing Social media management: Call for pricing

Call for pricing SEO services: Call for pricing Pros + Cons Pros Stunning design used by over 8,000 agents and brokerages, including RealTrends ranked agents and teams Options for both customizable plug-and-play sites and agency services are available Done-for-you content marketing, PPC advertising and social media services available Cons Minimalist luxury feel may not fit with every brand No integrated CRM or lead capture tools Setup costs and custom design can exceed $6,000

Standout features Industry-leading design quality Home valuation tool Single property websites Listing presentation builder AI lead nurture SEO & content creation

Example Luxury Presence websites Visit Luxury Presence

Wix Best for luxury real estate marketing Visit Wix Wix is an affordable real estate website builder suitable for agents looking to establish a professional online presence. While it’s not designed specifically for real estate, the sites are easy to set up and offer basic forms to capture leads. SEO capabilities are solid, and the platform is mainly known for its sleek and modern design options. While Wix doesn’t offer native IDX integration, you can add IDX search to your Wix site using iHomefinder, the only IDX plugin that works on the platform. If you want a website that communicates your brand without a lot of bells and whistles, Wix is quick and relatively easy to set up using drag-and-drop technology. Example Wix real estate website Pricing Pricing for our recommended package is $17 per month and includes a free custom domain name for one year. IDX home search can be added via the iHomefinder plugin, which starts at $150 per month and includes lead conversion, marketing automation, and analytics. Pros + Cons Pros Affordable pricing starting at just $17 per month Sleek, minimalist design templates Large user base for tutorials and design tips Free trial, no credit card required Cons IDX integration only available from third party plugins Very limited lead capture features Adding IDX can bump up costs to $100+ per month No direct integration for CRMs or other real estate marketing tools

Standout features Affordable drag-and-drop website builder Basic forms for lead capture IDX listings can be added via plugins Sleek modern designs

Example Wix real estate websites Visit Wix

How we chose the best real estate website builder

To determine which real estate website builders are best for every type of agent, team and brokerage, we researched dozens of products and platforms, weighing the pros and cons of each alongside both quantitative and qualitative data points, including price, special features, design quality, ease of use, return on investment, client support, and customer reviews.



The Vetted by HousingWire editorial team of licensed agents and experienced real estate brokerage and product marketers crawled the web so you don’t have to. We analyzed a wide sampling of reviews across social media, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and online discussion forums. We watched countless product demos, combed websites and social media groups and applied our own hard-won experience working in real estate.

Real estate website builder: FAQs

1. What is the best platform to build a real estate website? That depends on what you are trying to achieve with your website. Most Realtors use a website builder to help them build sites that accomplish three goals: Market their personal brand Capture and convert site visitors into leads Connect to or replace their CRM Our picks above include options that tick all three boxes, but they often come with a hefty price tag. The best website builder for your business is the one that ticks the most boxes and you can actually afford — without remortgaging your house. Here’s how to make your decision easier: Decide on your budget, make a list prioritizing your needs and wants for a website, then narrow down your choices from our picks above. If you have a budget below $200 per month, choose a website builder that you can upgrade as your business (and your pocketbook) grows. This is why we love AgentFire. Their entry level plan is affordable for most agents and easy to upgrade.

2. Do I need to know how to code to use a real estate website builder? No! Website builders allow you to create and customize a website without coding or even learning how to use a codeless website builder like WordPress. Most come with pre-designed templates that you (or their in-house design team) can customize to match your branding and lead generation goals. You may have to figure out how to integrate your CRM or other software to your new site, but you won’t have to write a single line of code.

3. Do Realtors even need a website anymore? In our opinion? Yes. Every Realtor needs a website. Of course, if you ask five real estate experts this question, you’ll get 10 answers. It’s a controversial topic! Sure, millennial and Zoomer agents might tell you that websites are as dated as maroon blazers and nametags, but we’d bet our last dollar that every single top-producing agent in your office has a website. Why? Because most of the homeowners they work with expect them to. Still not convinced? 73% of agents have a website. The ones that don’t probably aren’t closing many deals.

