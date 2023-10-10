7 best real estate marketing companies to boost your business in 2023

Real estate marketing isn’t just about posting a few property listings and hoping for the best. It’s a multifaceted strategy that encompasses branding, lead generation, social media management, content creation and more. The most successful real estate agents aren’t always the ones with the most experience — but rather those who know how to leverage the best real estate marketing companies and tools for their success.

Ahead, we list the best marketing companies for real estate agents, taking into account factors like pricing, features, support and customer reviews. Whether you’re looking to boost your email campaigns, increase your social media presence, manage your customers or simply build a real estate website, the following companies are the cream of the crop.

7 best real estate marketing companies at every price point

Real Estate Marketing Company Starting Price Best for Market Leader $139/month All-in-one marketing solution LabCoat Agents $59/month Design templates and graphics Coffee & Contracts $59/month Social media strategy RealGeeks $299/month Lead generation iNCOM $49.95 per month plus $249.95 setup fee Search engine optimization (SEO) ProspectsPLUS! $0.91 per postcard Direct mail marketing Luxury Presence $500 per month Beautiful website design

1. Market Leader

Starting price: $139/month

Pros: Provides a CRM + mobile app

Websites are totally customizable

Flat rate for 100% exclusive leads

Provides access to real estate training guides Cons: No free trial or money-back guarantee

No discount for annual subscriptions

Zip code-specific leads can be inconsistent

Not ideal for tracking deal flow

Additional fee for social media

Notable Features:

Mobile app syncs email activity with your desktop CRM

Tailored drip campaigns and marketing automation

Customer Reviews:

If you’re looking for a comprehensive real estate marketing solution with an emphasis on automation, Market Leader should be on your radar. Positioned as an all-in-one hub for real estate marketing, this platform helps to boost everything from lead generation to client management, website development and email drip campaigns.

With Market Leader, you can design a fully customizable, brandable website that’s optimized for lead generation, complete with landing pages, search engine optimization (SEO) and internet data exchange (IDX) capability that lets you display MLS listings on your website.

What sets Market Leader apart, however, is the its leads packages which let subscribers pay a flat rate for a specified number of exclusive leads. Rather than pushing leads to multiple agents at once, Market Leader pairs potential buyers with the best suited agents for them, eliminating the competitive mad dash and ensuring a calmer process for everyone involved.

(A word of caution here: Reviews suggest the leads provided are not always the most qualified, but experienced real estate agents who feel more confident screening buyers report decent satisfaction with this feature.)

Let’s also not forget Market Leader’s sophisticated customer relationship management (CRM) system. Agents can automate email drip campaigns, set up paid ads on social media and order print marketing materials — all from one, single platform.

There is even a Market Leader app that delivers real-time contact management notifications directly to your phone.

Finally, the platform gives subscribers access to original monthly newsletters that can be repurposed as your own.

2. Lab Coat Agents

Starting price: $59/month for individuals; $249/month for teams of 10+; $499/month for teams of 50+

Pros: Team plans are comparatively affordable

In-app design and mailing capabilities

Stylish designs for social media posts, events, invitations, ads and more Cons: Higher-than-average cost for individual plans

Designs are not always customizable for your brand

Limited video templates

Notable Features:

In-app direct mail feature

Customer Reviews:

The site itself grew from a highly engaged Facebook community of over 162,000 happy members

Known for its humble beginnings as a Facebook group for real estate agents (which quickly grew to one of the largest online watering holes for real estate industry professionals), Lab Coat Agents (LCA) understands the unique marketing needs of real estate agents.

LCA has taken the concept of DIY design platforms like Canva and infused it with real estate-specific marketing expertise — resulting in eye-catching templates that help any real estate agent prepare for open houses, create custom signage, print business cards and more.

The LCA website now offers a vast collection of real estate templates, scripts and design assets to help real estate agents communicate effectively with their potential clients.

Whether you’re creating listing presentations, invitations or online ads, LabCoat Agents provides the designs you need to make a splash on Facebook, Instagram and in real life.

3. Coffee & Contracts

Starting price: $54/month or $480/year

Pros: Ready-made social media templates for real estate agents

Trendy designs and scripts to boost engagement

A searchable database of content and marketing collateral organized by topic

Templates for Instagram Stories, Facebook Reels, TikTok, YouTube and more Cons: Designs are not exclusive to your brand and may be used by other agents

No marketing automation or scheduling features

Notable Features:

Monthly content calendar templates

Customer Reviews:

Some agents wonder whether it’s worth paying more for a social media manager and custom designs that can’t be repeated elsewhere on the internet, but generally agents report overall satisfaction for the price.

If you’ve ever wished someone would create a ready-to-use social media roadmap for you (at the fraction of a cost of a creative director’s salary), then Coffee & Contracts is the membership for you.

Founded by Florida-based real estate agent Haley Ingram, who recognized the struggles of fellow agents with their social media content, Coffee & Contracts is tailored specifically for real estate agents and brokers, and provides content calendars and social media strategies for all major platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Signing up for the Coffee & Contracts dashboard gives real estate agents unlimited access to tools, templates, content calendars and strategies to help them excel in their digital marketing efforts.

The site also offers video templates for various platforms, a database of content categorized by type, and a wealth of marketing collateral. Interested subscribers can join the waiting list to access the database of resources, along with exclusive discounts.

4. RealGeeks

Starting price: $299/month

Pros: All-in-one lead manager and CRM

Customers report excellent ease of use Cons: Zipcode search feature is somewhat limited

No free version or free trial

Notable Features:

SMS text auto-responder

Google pay-per-click (PPC) and Facebook advertising integrations

Effective property valuation lead magnet tool

AI-assisted chatbot helps you vet leads

Support and coaching library

Customer Reviews:

With over 80 four- and five-star reviews on G2, customers seem to agree that RealGeeks is the “real” deal for lead generation and client management.

Imagine a real estate marketing company that works like a well-oiled machine, where Facebook and Google ads direct potential clients to your website to be captured as leads and sent directly to your CRM. That’s RealGeeks, a lead generation powerhouse designed to help real estate agents manage leads at scale.

The RealGeeks ecosystem revolves around an IDX-connected website equipped with lead-capture landing pages and marketing automation. RealGeeks focuses on driving traffic to your site through paid ads on social media platforms, and it makes this process seamless by providing you with the ability to build your own real estate website.

While RealGeeks does offer a robust CRM and email marketing, the primary value here is the unbeatable lead generation capabilities. If you’re looking to supercharge your lead-gen efforts and drive more traffic to your website, RealGeeks is a top choice.

5. iNCOM

Starting price: Individuals begin at $49.95 per month plus $249.95 setup fee; brokerages begin at $68.95 per month plus $350 setup fee

Pros: Affordable (especially for brokerages)

White-labeled listing sheet

Online training videos available

No long-term contract is required

Free lifetime product upgrades Cons: No live support chat

One-time upfront setup fee

Not available in every US state

Customized websites cost extra

Notable Features:

Pre-made website content

Light traffic analytics

Customer Reviews:

Generally favorable, though the lack of live customer service affects users’ sentiment.

Reviews on BBB reflect a distaste for the setup fee.

iNCOM is a top-rated real estate marketing company that stands out for its affordability and robust website search engine optimization (SEO) tools. iNCOM helps real estate agents enhance visibility through customized websites and landing pages, and even provides light analytics to help you better understand your audience.

While iNCOM doesn’t require long-term contracts, setting up your iNCOM account may take some time. Online training videos are available, but unfortunately online marketing is a separate feature from website design, and live chat support for both is notably absent.

Recommended for growing offices and agents with limited marketing resources who rely primarily on social media-focused lead generation, iNCOM is lauded by users for its effectiveness. However, users also report a few occasional glitches, such as issues with automatic renewals.

Overall, iNCOM is highly recommended for website design and online marketing in the real estate industry, with room for improvement in CRM reporting, customer service and user experience (UX).

6. ProspectsPLUS!

Starting price: $0.91 per postcard

Pros: High-quality mailers

Memorable printed assets

Quick service

Smooth communication Cons: Some customers report not being able to see customer addresses until after they paid for shipping (not ideal for reviewing a targeted mailing list).

Notable Features:

Print products ranging from flyers, to postcards to giftcards

Postcard campaigns for real estate-specific occasions

Free marketing training videos

Customer Reviews:

While digital marketing is essential in today’s real estate industry, traditional methods like direct mail can still yield impressive results when done right. ProspectsPLUS! specializes in direct mail marketing for real estate professionals, most notably emphasizing the almost-forgotten art of the real estate postcard.

ProspectsPLUS! offers a wide range of direct mail marketing materials, from Open House flyers and brochures to door hangers. The company provides customizable templates as well as the option to upload your own designs.

There’s also the ability to send mailers to targeted mailing lists and ship personally branded real estate marketing magazines to specialized demographics.

Direct mail can be an effective way to target specific geographic areas or demographics, and ProspectsPLUS! simplifies the process for real estate agents looking to tap into this old-school, time-tested marketing channel.

7. Luxury Presence

Starting price: $500/month

Pros: Stunning design used by over 8,000 agents and brokerages

Options for both customizable plug-and-play tools and agency services are available Cons: Minimalist luxury feel may not fit with every brand

Costs can exceed $6,000 per month

Notable Features:

Website analytics

Comparative market analysis tools

Custom-branded IDX integrations

Real estate agents networking app

Customer Reviews:

Generally speaking, customers rave over Luxury Presence’s customizability and impressive design, even while it may not provide the speediest service out there.

According to the company, over 20 of the WSJ Top 100 agents use Luxury Presence for website design.

Luxury Presence lives up to its name by emphasizing the high-end market and helping real estate professionals design websites that reflect their impressive style. The company specializes in creating personalized websites and marketing tools that exude sophistication and elegance.

Notably, Luxury Presence’s in-house design library boasts a vast repertoire of customizable templates and designs. These templates are the foundation of captivating websites that prioritize lead generation through SEO tools and MLS integrations.

Agents can request full-service website design, or opt for a DIY service at a lower price tier that unlocks access to Luxury Presence’s template library.

For instance, Oahu-based real estate agent Kinga Mills utilized Luxury Presence templates to create her stunning real estate website. As you can see, Mills took full advantage of Luxury Presence’s IDX home search tool while establishing her website’s custom look at a significant cost savings.

With features like landing pages, pop-ups, and lead capture forms, choosing the right templates can help optimize your online brand and presence while also converting leads.

Beyond websites, Luxury Presence offers a real estate marketing agency and delivers services like branding, content creation and social media marketing. Its analytics help you track the effectiveness of your marketing efforts, ensuring you can make data-driven decisions.

If you aim to establish a brand synonymous with luxury and refinement, Luxury Presence should be on your radar.

Conclusion: The power of real estate marketing

In the fast-paced world of real estate, partnering with the right marketing company or agency can be a game-changer. The above real estate marketing companies offer an array of marketing solutions for real estate professionals, allowing you to concentrate on nurturing relationships with clients and closing deals.

Remember: Each of the real estate marketing agencies and companies we’ve reviewed here offers unique strengths, whether you’re looking for comprehensive marketing solutions, content generation, lead generation or specialized design templates.

Before you decide on which marketing company to choose, take a few days to consider your goals and define the results you’d want to see for a successful real estate marketing initiative, campaign or overall strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to choose the right real estate marketing company? Remember that the effectiveness of any marketing strategy depends on your specific needs, goals and target audience. Take the time to assess your marketing needs, budget, and long-term objectives. Then, make a list of the top marketing companies to find the right partner for you. If possible, set introductory calls with each marketing firm and spent a few weeks comparing the pros and cons. Communicate in advance that you are evaluating a few different options, and once you think you have your marketing team assembled, sign up for a monthly subscription or pay for the company’s services.

What are the 4 P's of marketing in real estate? In real estate, the traditional marketing mix — often known as the 4 P’s of marketing — includes: Product: The properties and real estate services offered by the agent or firm Price: Understanding how to set competitive and market-appropriate prices Place: The geographic location of your properties, along with their accessibility by public and private transportation methods Promotion: The combined advertising, branding, and marketing strategies used by the agent to attract and engage potential clients

How can I market myself as a real estate agent? Before you can market yourself successfully as a real estate agent, you need to understand where your business stands. Identify your strengths, along with any areas that may need improvement. Here are some questions that can guide you in making an informed decision: Establish your primary goal: Are you looking to boost lead generation (i.e. get more potential clients) or do you already have a large email list and need to focus instead on nurturing your existing client base? Defining your primary objective is crucial as it will influence the strategies and tools you need. Assess your marketing budget: Your budget plays a pivotal role in selecting a marketing company. Companies can spend anywhere from 1% to 40% of their gross revenue on marketing. It all depends how aggressive you want to be and what expected return on your investment (ROI) you need to feel as though the money was well-spent. A general rule of thumb is to allocate approximately 10% to 20% of your commission income to marketing, or a “30% rule.” Be sure to have a clear understanding of what you can afford and think with an investor’s mindset.

What to expect from a real estate marketing company? If this is your first time considering a real estate marketing company, it’s natural to wonder what to expect. Most importantly remember that specifics can vary from one provider to another — there is no one-size-fits-all marketing firm. However, there are certain fundamental features you should look for when working with a vendor of any kind, including: Clear communication: If you’re investing in a company’s services, it should have a direct line of communication when you have questions or require assistance, whether that’s a chatbot, support email address or online discussion forum. Trust: If you expect to collaborate on creative assets, like graphic design and website copy, you should trust your marketing company’s judgment and be able to communicate effectively when there are disagreements. Performance metrics: Your investment should yield results. A reputable real estate marketing company should provide a method to track the value you’ve received for your expenditure, whether it’s a shared editorial calendar or a detailed performance report. Renewable contracts: Real estate marketing isn’t a sprint; it’s a marathon. It demands ongoing attention and the flexibility to adjust strategies based on audience feedback. The most reliable marketing companies will typically require a minimum three-month commitment to ensure a sustained, effective campaign.

Is real estate marketing the same as lead generation? No, they are not the same — though there is some overlap. Lead generation is a targeted strategy to attract potential clients by providing information or incentives. Marketing, on the other hand, is about building your brand, telling your story and creating awareness about the value you offer. Marketing can generate leads, but its primary purpose is to establish your reputation and trustworthiness. For example, a Facebook ad campaign offering a free home valuation is lead generation, but it becomes more effective when backed by strong branding and marketing efforts that make people familiar with your name and the quality of your services.

Our methodology

HousingWire is the destination for industry leaders and decision makers to stay informed and stay ahead of what’s going on in the constantly evolving U.S. housing industry.

To determine which real estate marketing companies are best for industry professionals, HousingWire analyzed dozens of products and platforms, weighing the pros and cons of each alongside both quantitative and qualitative data like price, special features, ease of use, return on investment, client support, and customer reviews.

We crawled the web so you don’t have to, analyzing a wide sampling of reviews across social media, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and online discussion forums.