Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Market Leader is an all-in-one solution for generating real estate leads, nurturing them with automated tools, and converting them into long-term clients. Its suite of tools includes a robust CRM, a real estate website, predictive analytics, marketing automation, and much more.
Without consistent and effective lead generation, thriving as a real estate professional is almost impossible. Networking the old-fashioned way can be time-consuming, and handing out your business card and following up by email, text or phone may not suit your personality. That’s why many successful real estate agents turn to a CRM, lead generation and marketing platform like Market Leader.
In this Market Leader review, we’ll explore its features, pros and cons, pricing and some alternatives so you can determine if it’s right for you and your real estate business.
Summary
Market Leader key specs
- Pricing: Starts at $139 per user/month
- Exclusivity: Yes
- Trial period: No free trial period
- Automated marketing: Yes. The complete Marketing Center, including automated marketing, is fully integrated with the Market Leader CRM
- Contract requirements: Six-month contract
How does Market Leader work?
Market Leader offers agents and brokers a guaranteed number of exclusive leads per month, gives you insight on customer interests, and helps you manage your client data using its customer relationship management (CRM) tool. You can communicate with prospects using its marketing automation features. Using Market Leader’s Network Boost, users in your local market will see your targeted, strategic ads created and managed by Market Leader’s experts as they scroll through their favorite social media platforms.
When prospects click on one of your ads and submit the automatically populated lead form, their personal information goes directly to your Market Leader CRM. They’ll then receive an automated email introducing them to you and driving them to your Market Leader website. Through various automated Market Leader campaigns, your leads will then be nurtured with consistent communication touchpoints until you’re ready to jump in and take over.
As a bonus, your leads’ property search history is collected in your CRM, giving you invaluable insights into what types of homes and neighborhoods are on their radar. Once they’re ready to engage, you’ll be notified that it’s time to reach out with a personal touch, leveraging their collected property search history so you can win them as clients.
Market Leader alternatives (compared)
|Top Pick
Market Leader
A strong all-in-one solution for lead generation & marketing
Market Leader offers a complete marketing suite with email and SMS marketing services, lead capture forms, and a built-in lead management CRM, and its in-house advertising experts send leads exclusively to you.
$139/ user per month
|Visit Market Leader
|Also Popular
Top Producer
A strong choice for built-in integration & advanced automation tools
Top Producer offers extensive lead generation options, and simplifies and automates workflows, making its plans well-suited for those ready to scale their business, no matter how small your budget or how big your team.
$129/user per month
|Visit Top Producer
|Also Popular
SmartZip
|A robust solution for smart farming and generating listings
SmartZip’s targeting, analysis, and branding platforms let you market yourself to your target audience, reach only the prospects most likely to sell, and streamline your farming with automated listing leads, marketing, and follow-ups.
$500/user per month
|Visit SmartZip
|Exclusivity:
|Yes
|No
|No
|Contract requirements:
|Six-month minimum
|One-year contract
|One-year contract
|Customer support:
|Email, phone, live chat, and knowledge base
|Articles and videos, webinars, email, and live chat
|Text, email, phone, live chat
|Free period:
|Undisclosed
|No free trial
|Undisclosed
|Starting price:
|$139
|$129
|$500
Market Leader pros & cons
- A guaranteed number of exclusive home buyer and seller leads in your local market every month
- Only pay for visitors that convert to leads
- Cost-effective for the solo agent
- Lead generating IDX website not included in all products
Market Leader features
Robust CRM: Log in to see your Market Leader dashboard and its unique lead sorting window at the top. Your contacts will be sorted by the tags you’ve given them. With the dashboard, you can respond quickly with automated text and email alerts, know when your contacts have been on your website and which properties they’ve viewed or saved, and send relevant listings at your desired frequency with automated listing alerts.
Lead source integration: Your CRM integrates with 40+ lead sources, including Trulia, Zillow, and Realtor.com.
Mobile CRM app: With the app, you can access your entire contact and lead database, as well as manage new leads in your pipeline, all from your mobile device.
Customizable website: A website customized for your brand that is IDX-enabled, tailored for lead capture, and search-engine friendly. You can choose from numerous layout options and hundreds of licensed photos in the image library or upload your own. Easily add content, and customize an array of widgets. You can also use the Website Setup Wizard and content management tools to make in-line edits to any section while on the page and make updates from your phone.
CRM & website integration: Your contact and housing search information flows from your Market Leader website to the CRM.
Real estate agent guides: Free business planning resources, scripts and templates, and lead generation helpers are available, including a business plan, marketing plan, call scripts, and text message templates.
MLS connectivity: Connect your IDX-enabled website with your MLS and send listingsand listing details in marketing pieces.
Marketing: You automatically receive a customizable property marketing package to promote each new listing. In Market Leader Pro and Market Leader Teams, the complete Marketing Center is fully integrated with the Market Leader CRM.
Market Leader pricing & monthly plans
Market Leader offers plans for individual agents, teams of up to 10, and an enterprise solution customized to the size of your team or brokerage. The following are starting prices. We recommend contacting Market Leader’s team to check for the latest pricing and deals, or to request a custom quote for a brokerage solution.
|Plan
|Price/month
|# of Users
|Includes
|Professional for agents
|$129 + $7 to $30/lead
|1
|CRM + website + marketing
|Professional for teams
|$329 + $7 to $30 per lead
|up to 10
|CRM + website + marketing
|Network Boost
|$350
|Add-on
|up to 40 leads / month