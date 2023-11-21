The 11 best real estate CRMs for 2024

Best overall: IXACT Contact

Despite the name conjuring associations with IMAX movie theaters, we selected IXACT Contact as the best overall real estate CRM for a few compelling reasons.

First of all, IXACT Contact is something of an automated virtual assistant. It provides an ideal blend of user-friendly features, advanced functionality and an intuitive, customizable dashboard — all of which contribute to a more organized and efficient workflow.

But we’re most impressed by IXACT Contact’s innovative “Keep in Touch” dashboard that provides automated marketing tools to help real estate agents stay engaged with their clients. Imagine getting a notification for each client’s birthday, move-in anniversary, along with day-by-day reminders about who you need to connect with based on when you last spoke with them. That’s the level of service IXACT offers.

Not to mention, it can even suggest email marketing plans to follow so that you never drop off from communication — and it writes your monthly newsletters for you. After hearing this, we were sold. But the CRM’s ability to sync in real-time with essential tools like Google and Outlook, coupled with the convenience of a mobile app, further cements its position as a top choice.

Runner-up: RealGeeks

RealGeeks offers a dynamic CRM with real-time activity monitoring, advanced search filtering, immediate notifications, and social profile integration, all designed to enhance agent productivity. The RealGeeks CRM stands out for its agent-centric design, developed from ongoing industry research and customer feedback. Along with its full array of real estate agent tools (IDX websites, property valuation tool and more), RealGeeks truly are the “real” ones helping you optimize your real estate workflows.