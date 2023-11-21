The 11 best real estate CRMs for 2024

What’s the secret to keeping track of clients in today’s fast-paced real estate market? For any bustling real estate professional, it’s a dependable customer relationship management (CRM) system. As your practice or brokerage expands, dealing with a growing client base and increasing closings, the need for improved communication becomes inevitable. A real estate CRM is your ideal digital solution for managing client interactions and smoothing out business processes.
Ahead, this article dives into the world of CRMs, showcasing 11 top choices for real estate agents in 2023. We tailored the list to suit every need, from the most feature-rich platforms to cost-effective options. Some products offer functionalities like task automation, pipeline management and integration with various tools. Whether you’re a beginner in the field or heading up a large-scale operation, these CRMs can help turn everyday challenges into opportunities for growth and success.
Overview: The best real estate CRMs of 2023
Best overall: IXACT Contact
Despite the name conjuring associations with IMAX movie theaters, we selected IXACT Contact as the best overall real estate CRM for a few compelling reasons.
First of all, IXACT Contact is something of an automated virtual assistant. It provides an ideal blend of user-friendly features, advanced functionality and an intuitive, customizable dashboard — all of which contribute to a more organized and efficient workflow.
But we’re most impressed by IXACT Contact’s innovative “Keep in Touch” dashboard that provides automated marketing tools to help real estate agents stay engaged with their clients. Imagine getting a notification for each client’s birthday, move-in anniversary, along with day-by-day reminders about who you need to connect with based on when you last spoke with them. That’s the level of service IXACT offers.
Not to mention, it can even suggest email marketing plans to follow so that you never drop off from communication — and it writes your monthly newsletters for you. After hearing this, we were sold. But the CRM’s ability to sync in real-time with essential tools like Google and Outlook, coupled with the convenience of a mobile app, further cements its position as a top choice.
Runner-up: RealGeeks
RealGeeks offers a dynamic CRM with real-time activity monitoring, advanced search filtering, immediate notifications, and social profile integration, all designed to enhance agent productivity. The RealGeeks CRM stands out for its agent-centric design, developed from ongoing industry research and customer feedback. Along with its full array of real estate agent tools (IDX websites, property valuation tool and more), RealGeeks truly are the “real” ones helping you optimize your real estate workflows.
IXACT Contact
Starting Price: $38 per month, billed annually
Who it’s for
Real estate agents and teams who want a comprehensive, user-friendly CRM to manage contacts and enhance business productivity.
Why we picked it
IXACT Contact positions itself as a smart assistant, focusing on simplifying contact management and automating key tasks. Its blend of intuitive design, automated reminders and powerful sync capabilities make it a go-to choice for real estate agents aiming to streamline their workflows and improve client engagement.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Rich contact profiles add personalized touches to client management
- Real-time synchronization with Google, Outlook and more
- Mobile app available on iPhone and Android for on-the-go access
- Social Stream add-on for automated social media posting
- Concierge support services for personalized setup and ongoing assistance
RealGeeks
Starting Price: $299 per month
Who it’s for
Suitable for single agents, teams, and brokerages looking for a comprehensive marketing and website solution.
Why we picked it
RealGeeks stands out as an affordable, all-inclusive platform offering everything from lead generation websites to a robust CRM system. It’s designed to help real estate professionals at all levels scale their businesses effectively.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Customizable to optimize real estate workflows
- Real-time activity monitoring for immediate lead engagement
- Comprehensive lead filtering options
- Integrated notifications for prompt follow-ups
- Social media integration for enhanced lead understanding and engagement
CINC
Starting Price: $900 for solo plans to $1,500 for up to 49 users; brokerages of 50+ users inquire for custom pricing
Who it’s for
High-performing brokerages and agents looking for targeted lead generation and comprehensive CRM solutions.
Why we picked it
CINC stands out for its advanced demographic targeting, leveraging Google and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) for precision lead generation. Its focus on hyperlocal marketing and behavior-driven follow-ups make it a top choice for real estate professionals.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Hyperlocal marketing strategies for in-depth understanding of client preferences
- Seamless integration of targeted leads with DX websites and CRM
- Marketing automation with behavior-driven follow-ups
- Smart suggestions for optimizing communication and conversion strategies
Follow Up Boss
Starting Price: $69 per user
Who it’s for
Agents at varying levels of their experience, growing teams, and solo agents.
Why we picked it
Follow Up Boss stands out as a standalone CRM, focusing solely on CRM functionalities without other marketing features common in other platforms. However, where it lacks in robust-ness it makes up for in integrations: Over 250 SaaS applications can sync with Follow Up Boss, making it perfect for those who want a highly customizable and adaptable tool (and don’t mind signing in to a bunch of different accounts).
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Exceptional integration capabilities with different platforms like WordPress for websites and Zillow or SmartZip for lead generation
- Top-notch flexibility, giving agents the freedom to choose their preferred tool integrations
LionDesk
Starting Price: $25 per month, billed annually
Who it’s for
Real estate professionals and brokerages seeking a user-friendly, feature-rich CRM with unique add-ons.
Why we picked it
LionDesk excels in providing fundamental CRM features along with innovative additions like video messaging and AI assistant Gabby. Its commitment to continuous product upgrades and responsive customer service also sets it apart.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Video messaging
- AI assistant Gabby for automated follow-ups
- Customizable lead management
- Overall attractive and functional user interface despite a full suite of options
Market Leader
Starting Price: $189 per month, with additional costs for leads (about $25 each) and extra seats at $89 per month
Who it’s for
Established agents and brokerages needing both a robust CRM and a steady flow of leads.
Why we picked it
Market Leader integrates powerful lead generation with a fully functional CRM, making it a standout choice for agents focused on expanding their network and managing leads effectively.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Network Boost service for targeted leads
- Automated nurturing via text alerts and drip campaigns
- Integration with various real estate lead sources
- Website activity tracking to monitor which properties contacts view or save
- Lead conversion action plans
Propertybase
Starting Price: $79 per user per month
Who it’s for
Ideally suited for brokerages due to a minimum requirement of 10 users.
Why we picked it
PropertyBase stands out with its integration of IDX and a Salesforce-based CRM, providing real estate agents with up-to-date MLS listings and efficient lead management. Its strong SEO capabilities and lead capture tools make it a comprehensive marketing solution.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- IDX integration with Salesforce-based CRM
- Hyperlocal SEO
- Built-in lead capture tools like contact forms and gated pop-ups
- Lead scoring for better client prioritization
Realvolve
Starting Price: As low as $23 per user per month (paid yearly) for teams; Pro plan at $49 per month
Who it’s for
Ideal for both buyer and seller’s agents, specifically teams that focus on automated relationship management.
Why we picked it
Realvolve shines in its singular dedication to optimizing and automating real estate relationships. It provides a great blend of simplicity and functionality, without overwhelming users with unnecessary extras.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- ‘Workflows’ feature for advanced automation
- Extensive library of pre-designed workflows for various real estate scenarios
- Template creation for emails and social media
- Integrated calendar and activities management
Sierra Interactive
Starting Price: $250 set-up fee + $399 per month subscription
Who it’s for
Best suited for real estate brokerages and agents focused on obsessively tracking data and calculating ROI for ongoing marketing strategy.
Why we picked it
Sierra Interactive stands out for its comprehensive approach to lead management, offering a CRM that’s not just about storing data but actively engaging and nurturing leads. Its focus on automation, efficiency, and ROI tracking makes it a powerful tool for modern real estate agents.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Fully integrated dialer and texting with Sierra AI for quick response times
- Customizable action plans for automated sequences of emails, texts, and voicemails
- Extensive activity tracking and tagging system for detailed lead management
- Search activity monitoring to understand lead preferences
- E-Alerts and market updates for keeping leads informed and engaged
Top Producer
Starting Price: $109 per month for one user
Who it’s for
Best suited for mid-level agents, teams, and brokerages looking to upscale their business and boost Gross Commission Income (GCI).
Why we picked it
Top Producer stands out for its extensive lead generation options and its ability to simplify and automate workflows, making it a great choice for those ready to scale their businesses.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Social Connect service for automated social media ad creation and lead generation
- Smart Targeting using AI predictive analytics to identify potential sellers
- FiveStreet automatic lead follow-up tool for quick response to generated leads
- Comprehensive transaction management tools with a visual timeline for each transaction
- Social Connect feature automates social media ad creation, streamlining lead generation
Wise Agent
Starting Price: $27 per month, billed annually
Who it’s for
Ideal for real estate agents and small teams looking for an affordable, feature-rich CRM with excellent customer support.
Why we picked it
Wise Agent is celebrated for its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and exceptional customer support, making it a top choice for real estate professionals. It offers a balanced mix of essential CRM functionalities and advanced marketing tools at a competitive price, addressing the specific needs of real estate agents.
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Easy contact management with enhanced lead profiles
- Transaction tracking tools for efficient deal management
- Customizable dashboard for tailored user experience
- Extensive integrations for a more versatile and customizable platform
Our methodology
HousingWire is the destination for industry leaders and decision makers to stay informed and stay ahead of what’s going on in the constantly evolving U.S. housing industry.
To determine which real estate lead CRMs are best for industry professionals, HousingWire analyzed dozens of products and platforms, viewed demos and spoke with agents on our team, weighing the pros and cons of each product alongside both quantitative and qualitative data like price, notable features, ease of use, return on investment, client support and customer reviews.
We crawled the web so you don’t have to, analyzing a wide sampling of reviews across social media, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and online discussion forums.
Frequently asked questions
What is the best CRM for real estate agents?
When it comes to identifying the best CRM for real estate agents, the answer hinges on various factors including the size of your team, agency, or the specific needs of the agent, and the complexity of your operations. Industry leaders like LionDesk, CINC and Wise Agent consistently rank high due to their comprehensive features, ease of use and integration capabilities. For those seeking a balance of functionality and user-friendliness, LionDesk is often lauded for the many all-in-one capabilities that come with a $39 price tag, making it a popular and budget-friendly choice among real estate professionals.
Do real estate agents use CRMs?
In today’s real estate world, CRMs are more than just prevalent; they’re essential. Think about it: they’re the go-to database for managing client details, keeping tabs on interactions and communicating with leads and customers. With the real estate industry leaning heavily into digital tools, CRMs have become a must-have. They’re key for agents who want to stay ahead of the game and keep their edge in a competitive market.
What should I look for in a real estate CRM?
Selecting the best CRM for real estate agents requires careful consideration of several key factors:
- Compatibility and integration with your existing tools and platforms: Your CRM should play nice with your whole suite of technology (often called a tech stack). If you already rely on plugins, apps, softwares and APIs, your CRM should have integrations built in that allow you to transfer data seamlessly.
- User-friendly interface: An easy-to-use interface should be non-negotiable. You want something that’s intuitive, so you can hit the ground running without a tech headache.
- Lead management: This is where the magic happens. Your CRM needs top-notch lead tracking and nurturing tools to turn those maybes into definites.
- Customizability: Every business is unique. Your CRM should let you tailor it to your specific needs.
- Mobile access: Real estate never sleeps, and neither should your CRM. Mobile-friendly is the way to go for agents always on the move between showings, open houses, listing presentations and networking events.
- Scalability: The CRM should grow with the business, accommodating expanding client lists and changing market dynamics, such as novel marketing techniques, up-to-date lead funnels and AI-driven automation tools.
- Support and training: Make sure your CRM provides adequate customer support and training resources that meet you where you’re at and teach you how to leverage the CRM’s full potential.