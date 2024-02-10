The 22 must-have real estate marketing tools for 2024

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Our comprehensive guide to the best real estate marketing tools provides you with a helpful assortment of easy-to-use, effective marketing products to turn your business into a revenue engine in 2024. Equipped with the right real estate marketing tools, you’ll save time, scale faster, and attract more clients — all without having to learn 40 new complicated skills and programs. We know — you didn’t get into real estate for the love of marketing or tech. That’s why we’ve chosen the most feature-rich marketing tools with a focus on integration, automation, ease of use, practicality, and their potential impact on your bottom line.

Overview: The best real estate marketing tools of 2024

Of all the real estate marketing tools out there, your website is the most foundational. Real estate agents today need outstanding websites — or, at the very least, highly functional ones — to both attract and communicate with clients. Ideally, your website should feature MLS listings, provide a lead capture form to usher visitors to your mailing list, display rave testimonials and feature behind-the-scenes tools to help you rank better on Google search.

Here are some options to help you build a strong real estate website:

Luxury Presence This high-end website builder is used by most design-forward agents and brokerages for its stunning layouts, high-resolution video capabilities and a sleek luxury feel. If you target luxury buyers and sellers, it’s worth considering this investment, which also comes with the ability to choose a DIY or done-for-you build-out. Best features: IDX home search integration

Exclusive agent referral network

SEO and content marketing service add-ons Starting price: $500/month Visit Luxury Presence

Placester This customizable real estate website builder has a few different options depending on your team’s size and marketing capabilities. The DIY option begins at $79 per month, but for $239 per month (plus a $500 setup fee) you can opt for a fully done-for-you model that includes a team of writers to publish weekly website content and social media posts to help you build your brand. Best features: Support team that assists with marketing tasks

IDX home search integration

Built-in CRM with autoresponder, drip email campaigns and email blasts Starting price: $79/month Visit Placester

Squarespace This affordable, drag-and-drop website builder offers a wide variety of templated designs with a free trial. There’s no IDX integration or other industry-specific tools, but if you’re looking for a simple place for people to look you up, Squarespace is a great starting place for branding your business. Best features: Appointment booking plugins

Pre-built, elegant design templates Starting price: $16/month Visit Squarespace

There’s no reason to build a beautiful real estate website if nobody can find your page. That’s why SEO software is one of the most valuable real estate marketing tools out there.

Ahrefs Ahrefs is an SEO industry go-to that helps you audit and optimize your website copy to improve your Google ranking. Best features: All-in-one SEO toolset that grades your content according to its ranking potential

Rank tracker (see how you rank over time)

Site explorer to research your competitor’s backlinks and keyword ranking Starting price: Free limited access, paid plans starting at $99/month Visit Ahrefs

Semrush Semrush offers more than 55 tools and reports to help you supercharge your SEO and content marketing efforts. Most notably for real estate marketing, the local SEO tool helps you figure out what people in your geographic area are searching for. Best features: Keyword research

On-page SEO performance ratings

Local SEO to get more searchers in your area Starting price: $129/month Visit Semrush

Once people find you, you must give them a way to express their interest. A lead capture form is the first place to start, but it’s better to use a few strategic marketing tools specifically for supercharging leads.

Zurple Zurple is a marketing tool for real estate agents that helps them grow their database with high-quality leads. The suite captures local, purchase-ready leads through a branded IDX website that drives traffic to your services. You can also boost your lead generation with ads from search engines and social media. Once your leads are in the system, Zurple automatically sends a drip campaign of over 200 personalized emails and SMS messages tailored to each lead’s specific preferences. The tool also has built-in lead-tracking functionality, making it easier to identify where your leads are browsing online and send them curated information. Best features: Zip code-specific lead nurturing

Personalized email campaigns and marketing funnels

Behavioral analysis Starting price: $799 setup fee, plus $309 per month Visit Zurple

Smartzip SmartZip specializes in seller leads, leveraging predictive analytics to help you identify likely sellers as early as six to 12 months before they list their property. It gives you a “first mover advantage”, providing robust follow-up tools that help you nurture potential seller clients with ease. Best features: Smart CRM

Home valuation landing pages (for value-driven lead capture) Starting price: $500 per month Visit Smartzip

Related Article:

You don’t have to be an influencer, but you do need to cultivate a social media presence. The more authentic, the better. Think of your social media audience as like the waiting room for your owned audience. Yes, they will find you on platforms like Instagram and Facebook first, but you want to encourage them to stick around and eventually join your email list using some of the other real estate marketing tools we list here.

Flick Flick helps you write and schedule posts for Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok. Think of it like a copywriting assistant who can help you cut down your writing time in half, all for less than the cost of four lattes each month. Best features: AI-assisted caption finishing

Hashtag generator Starting price: $14 per month Visit Flick

Hootsuite Hootsuite is a comprehensive social media scheduler, manager and analytics dashboard. It helps you schedule posts, monitor traffic and review engagement across multiple channels. Best features: AI content creation

Post time optimizer

Engagement tools

Ads insights Starting price: $99 per month Visit Hootsuite

Email is one of the best marketing tools for real estate agents. Unlike social media platforms, you aren’t at the mercy of an algorithm. Email gives you a direct line to customers who eagerly gave you their address. Choosing the right marketing platform will help you nurture a long-lasting relationship.

IXACT Contact is a robust real estate marketing tool and CRM solution. Its email capabilities include drip email campaigns and a monthly newsletter feature. Notably, it complies with CAN-SPAM and CASL regulations, helping you communicate with your clients worry-free. Best features: Unlimited sending

Branded email headers

Campaign insights

Template for E-cards and Just-Listed/Just-Sold email announcements Starting price: Inquire for pricing Visit IXACT Contact

With a well-earned reputation, Constant Contact offers both a robust CRM solution as well as its bread and butter of email marketing. The platform’s email editor is highly intuitive with hundreds of templates to choose from. Its analytics-driven features help you track opens and clicks, plus give you additional tools like sign-up forms, surveys, polls and SMS integration to help build client engagement. Best features: AI-assisted content writing

Dynamic and functional templates

Mobile app for on-the-go management Starting price: $12 per month Visit Constant Contact

Freshsales is an AI-powered sales CRM that can serve as a helpful marketing tool for real estate agents.

Freshsales The Freshsales suite offers a free CRM option for up to 3 users with 100 contacts, but the $15-per-month Growth subscription offers multichannel engagement with clients across text messages (SMS) and WhatsApp. This feature is crucial for personalizing customer experiences at scale, saving you time and energy while improving client engagement. Best features: SMS and WhatsApp nurture campaigns

AI-powered contact scoring

Mobile CRM Starting price: $15 per month for Freshsales Growth Visit Freshworks

Yes, Constant Contact is known for its emails, but did you know the Premium subscription also allows for SMS integration? If you want to build out your client relationships even more and establish faster methods of connection, take a look at migrating your list to Constant Contact where you can layer text communication on to your strategy. Best features: Up to 500 SMS text messages monthly

Custom list segmentation

Revenue reporting

Google Ads Manager

SEO recommendations Starting price: $80 per month Visit Constant Contact

You don’t have to be the world’s best photographer, but you should have a few basic photo editing tools up your sleeve. A number of free marketing tools exist for this purpose, but you may need to upgrade to a paid tool if you find yourself spending too much time editing and need a little boost.

Canva Canva is super user-friendly and packed with real estate-specific templates. The drag-and-drop interface, plus a huge library of graphics and fonts, make designing your own mailers, postcards and social media posts a breeze. Canva is perfect for everything from new listings to brand promotion. You can start for free and explore premium features for more advanced options. It’s great for collaborative design projects with your team, works on any device, and has lots of images to choose from. Best features: Templates

Upload your brand colors and fonts

Premium license-free imagery Starting price: Free Visit Canva

Coffee and Contracts Coffee & Contracts is like a social media toolkit for real estate agents. For $54 a month, you get loads of trendy, ready-made templates for all the big platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. It’s super organized, with a content database sorted by topic. The catch? The designs aren’t exclusive to you and there’s no automation for posting. But, it offers a handy content calendar and is quite a deal compared to hiring a social media manager or graphic designer (or both). It’s founded by real estate professional Haley Ingram, who understands the struggles agents may have with carving out time for social media marketing. Sign up for access to a treasure trove of digital marketing tools and some sweet discounts. Best features: Ready-made templates for Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube

Image licensing at varying tiers

Option to use a single login or multiple team logins

Access to a members-only Facebook group Starting price: $54 Visit Coffee and Contracts

In real estate, video tells a more compelling story than any other medium. Show your clients some beautiful, sweeping views from your listings or share educational videos on social with creative video content edited with the help of these tools.

Adobe Premiere Pro For real estate agents looking to uplevel their video content and produce viral reels of surprising home flips, swoon-worthy luxury walkthroughs or other creative concepts, Adobe Premiere Pro offers a robust suite of video editing tools that creators can have some fun with. Best features: Advanced audio editing

Video flipping and blurring (for focus or privacy)

Access to educational resources

Voiceovers for property descriptions and commentary Starting price: $22.99 per month Visit Adobe Premiere Pro

Mojo Elevate your property videos with professional flair. Mojo’s features include auto-captions, background removal and an extensive library of stock videos and royalty-free music. Best features: Professional font and text effects

Time-saving auto-captions

Custom dimensions Starting price: $4.99 per month Visit Mojo

Teleprompter Teleprompter is a user-friendly app that displays pre-written scripts during recording, thereby reducing the need for retakes. It’s a great marketing tool for real estate agents who record market updates and brand themselves as thought leaders. Use it for property walkthroughs, client interviews, market commentary and more. Best features: Script display during recording

Editable scripts

Customizable reading speed

4K video recording on iOS

Multi-device remote control for tablets, phones, computers and smartwatches

Sync with Dropbox, Word, iCloud or Google Drive Starting price: Free Visit Teleprompter

Lofty Lofty is an all-inclusive AI-powered platform tailored specifically for real estate professionals. If you have a marketing need, it’s got the AI-assisted real estate marketing tool for you. Its tools for real estate agents include everything from team collaboration and productivity to lead generation and sales. Best features: AI-assisted smart CRM

Automated social media marketing and posting

“Smart Plans” for lead nurturing and conversion

User-friendly agent website with AI-assisted IDX home search Starting price: Schedule a demo to inquire Visit Lofty

Catalyze AI Catalyze AI uses predictive analytics to source leads that have inherited property that present a high likelihood of wanting to sell. The platform uses advanced data analysis, pulling from over 400 million data points within a 50-mile radius. Best features: Utilizes historical data, behavior analytics, event-driven data and real-time insights to provide predictive analysis

Predicts high-probability homes for efficient lead targeting

Access to 400 million data points Starting price: $360 per month Visit Catalyze AI

SEE ALSO: Revamp your real estate game with AI tools

Keep track of your clients like the professional you are by leveraging the right client relationship manager (CRM). A CRM will help you streamline your sales processes, store client data, manage leads and keep track of how many times you’ve connected with every buyer or seller.

Market Leader Market Leader offers an all-encompassing CRM that serves as one of the best real estate marketing tools for agents. Why? It focuses on client management and automation, featuring an intuitive dashboard for organizing client details and tracking your touchpoints with them over time. Market Leader’s CRM also integrates with more than 40 lead sources, including Zillow and Realtor.com Best features: Automated text and email alerts

MLS integration

Mobile CRM app

Lead conversion action plans Starting price: Inquire for pricing Visit Market Leader

Follow Up Boss Follow Up Boss is meant for teams, helping yours to organize leads and prospects in one place. It Integrates with over 250 SaaS applications and lead sources. Best features: Mobile CRM app

Exceptional integration capabilities with different platforms like WordPress for websites and Zillow or SmartZip for lead generation

Top-notch flexibility, giving agents the freedom to choose their preferred tool integrations Starting price: $69 per month Visit Follow Up Boss

CINC If you’re looking for a marketing solution that includes a CRM and lead nurturing, CINC is a feature-rich solution. It comes with automated lead routing and drip campaigns, plus expert-designed workflows to help you enhance productivity, and IDX website capabilities. Best features: AI-assisted responses

Automated drip campaigns

Mobile CRM app Starting price: Inquire for pricing Visit CINC

Whether you’re hosting open houses, first-time homebuyer workshops or seasonal neighborhood events, you’ll need some event planning tools to help you invite and manage the guest list.

Luma Luma is an iOS app and event page manager that features SMS invites, QR code check-ins and even weather forecasts, helping you make event organization rather seamless. Create shareable calendar pages, track attendance analytics and post themed updates to get your guests excited. Best features: Shareable calendars

SMS invites

QR code check-in

Analytics for tracking event page views, referrals and sales

Accepts all credit cards, plus Apple Pay and Google Pay, for paid events

Premium features include Zoom integration and up to 5,000 invitations weekly Starting price: Free (with a 5% platform fee on tickets along with Stripe processing fee) Visit Luma

Eventbrite You might recognize this global ticketing platform, but it can also be a helpful marketing tool for real estate agents organizing both live or online events. Best features: Mobile ticket app

QR code check-in

Marketing tools and data insights

Waitlists

Secure payments Starting price: Free Visit Eventbrite

Parkbench Parkbench is a platform that helps real estate agents host live, neighborhood-specific virtual events, thereby creating video content to post on social media and YouTube. The company’s goal is to help agents become “Local Leaders” in their communities, giving them exclusive rights to their neighborhood website (there’s a one-agent-per-community rule) and setting them up to become the go-to expert on all hyperlocal topics. Use Parkbench to interview local business leaders, discuss community news, spotlight your neighbors and more. Best features: Sponsoring your community’s website could help you rank on the first page of Google for local keywords

Scheduling assistance for interviews with local guests

Parkbench editors create shareable video clips from your interviews

Ongoing group coaching with other real estate agents Starting price: $300 per month Visit Parkbench

Real estate marketing tools: The full picture

There you have it: The best paid and free real estate marketing tools for agents. Finding the right mix of tools can help you revolutionize how you connect with potential clients, be more productive and, ultimately, grow your business. When you’re not stressed from handling admin and getting bogged down in tech, you can simply show up as yourself on social media and at real-life events. Using these tools to streamline your workflow helps you get in front of more potential buyers and sellers, and ultimately, close more deals.

Frequently asked questions

What are the 4 P's of marketing in real estate? The four Ps of marketing in real estate are product, price, place and promotion. Let’s dig in Product: Another word for a product in real estate is simply the property. What is being sold or leased? This “P” includes not just the physical characteristics of the property (square footage, design, etc.) but also its added features like school district, acreage, views, proximity to amenities, etc. Price: In real estate, the price isn’t always straightforward. Included in this “P” are the property’s current value, its property taxes and factors like who is financing the deal. You also have to consider market conditions, which always impact the price and demand. Place: Another way to think of this “P” is “positioning.” It has to do with how you are positioning the property in the market. Of course, its physical location matters, but this category also relates to where you market the property. A luxury property might be shown by appointment only (and not by open house) or shown to luxury brokers at a broker’s open, with invites sent to the leading luxury agents in your area. Meanwhile, land might be marketed to enterprising buyers willing to build their dream home from the ground up. For instance, if you are selling a luxury property, is it being marketed on websites and at brokerages with relationships to luxury buyers? Promotion: This “P” involves the marketing strategies used to sell or lease properties. Promotion encapsulates advertising, public relations, marketing collateral, digital marketing, media outreach, open houses, broker’s open, caravans,, showings, livestreams, 3-D virtual tours and all of the tools we included on this list of best marketing tools for real estate agents.

What is a CRM for Realtors? A CRM stands for “client relationship manager,” and it is a must-have marketing tool for real estate agents. It helps you capture leads and organize your contacts into lists (called “segments”) based on their interests and behavior. A good CRM aids in follow-up communications, tracking client interactions, and helping you nurture leads through your sales pipeline. The right CRM helps you make the most of your efforts, keeping you top-of-mind with your clients so that when they are ready to buy or sell, they think of you first.

What marketing works for real estate? Real estate marketing is most effective when it is a blend of digital and in-real-life (IRL) activities. First and foremost, focus on your reputation and building a personal brand around what types of clients and properties you work with. Once you define your niche, make your presence known by participating in community events, hosting learning opportunities for potential buyers and sellers, staying in touch with clients via a newsletter, and organically finding ways to bring up your work to anyone you think you can serve. If you’re just starting out building your email list, you’ll want to start with your existing networks of friends, colleagues, fellow volunteers, club members, or sports enthusiasts. Tap the folks you went to high school or college with as well as your book club or rowing club teammates. The more networks you have, the better. People want to work with people they know and trust. You can also buy real estate leads or cold-call in order to kickstart relationships with new prospective clients. However, focus on prospects that are within your local zip codes and have demonstrated interest — either through attending an event or entering their email address in Zillow or another lead capture website — in the services you offer. A few tried-and-true real estate marketing methods include content marketing (sharing valuable, hyperlocal content like blogs, videos and infographics), networking and referrals, open houses, cold-calling and targeted ads. Offer to sit other agents’ open houses for them to meet active buyers. Don’t give up and continue being your authentic self — over time your reputation will precede you and people will learn they can trust you as a go-to resource.

Our methodology

HousingWire is the destination for industry leaders and decision makers to stay informed and stay ahead of what’s going on in the constantly evolving U.S. housing industry.

To determine which real estate marketing tools are best for industry professionals, HousingWire analyzed dozens of products and platforms, weighing the pros and cons of each alongside both quantitative and qualitative data like price, special features, ease of use, return on investment, client support, and customer reviews.

We crawled the web so you don’t have to, analyzing a wide sampling of reviews across social media, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and online discussion forums.