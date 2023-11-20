Revamp your real estate game with AI tools

Artificial intelligence (AI) has marked a new era for real estate agents and brokers. From streamlining operations and enhancing customer relations to providing accurate property valuations and insightful market analysis, AI tools equip real estate agents with unprecedented capabilities. They offer a more efficient, data-driven, and personalized approach to handling transactions, managing properties, and engaging with clients.



These 24 cutting-edge real estate AI tools are not just about embracing new technology; they represent a powerful shift in how real estate professionals approach every aspect of our business. I’ll show you how they can help you carve back some of your time and boost your business in 2024.

With every new technology comes the fear of being replaced. We saw this with the assembly line, televisions, and computers. I encourage you to embrace AI tools in your real estate business and use them to showcase the value of the human element.

ChatGPT is my main squeeze, but I’ve been researching a bunch of other tools too. My unsolicited opinion is that agents can significantly benefit from a variety of these AI tools. Here’s a list of my 24 favorites so far!

By integrating AI into their toolkit, real estate agents can significantly improve their service quality, responsiveness, and decision-making, ultimately leading to greater success in a competitive market.

Customer relationship management (CRM) and lead generation

AI significantly revolutionizes customer relationship management (CRM) and lead generation, offering a blend of efficiency and personalization. By harnessing the power of AI, CRM systems can intelligently analyze customer data, predict client needs, and provide personalized recommendations, enhancing client engagement and satisfaction.

For lead generation, AI tools for real estate go beyond traditional methods by using sophisticated algorithms to sift through vast amounts of data, identify potential leads, and even predict which leads are most likely to convert. This not only streamlines the lead generation process but also ensures that real estate agents focus their efforts on the most promising prospects.



Here are some of our favorite AI tools for real estate CRM and lead generation:

1. Salesforce

Starting Price: $25/user/month

Top Features:

Sales management

Client support

Marketing automation, analytics and reporting

An AI-powered CRM for managing client relationships, Salesforce offers a robust and versatile platform that is great for real estate agents. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools to manage client relationships, track interactions, and automate parts of the sales process. Through the use of advanced analytics, Salesforce allows real estate professionals to gain deeper insights into client needs and preferences, enabling more personalized and effective communication strategies.

2. Zoho CRM

Starting Price: $14/user/month

Top Features:

Free trial

Flexible contracts

Minimal learning curve

Zoho CRM presents a user-friendly and efficient solution for real estate agents looking to streamline their client management and sales processes. It offers features such as lead and contact management, sales pipeline visualization, and performance analytics. This CRM tool not only helps in organizing client information and interactions but also provides valuable insights for developing targeted marketing strategies and improving client engagement.

3. Real Geeks

Starting Price: $299/month (CRM sold as part of a larger package)

Top Features:

Live feed

Email & SMS notifications

Social profiles

Real Geeks is a comprehensive platform designed specifically for agents. It offers an integrated suite of tools for lead generation, CRM, and property marketing. It also excels in creating user-friendly websites optimized for lead capture, combined with powerful CRM functionalities that allow agents to efficiently track and nurture leads. The platform’s emphasis on ease of use, coupled with its robust marketing and follow-up tools, makes it a valuable asset for real estate professionals looking to enhance their online presence and client management.

4. Lofty

Starting Price: $599/month (CRM sold as part of a larger package)

Top Features:

Lead generation and management

Automated marketing

Advanced analytics

Lofty (formerly Chime) is an innovative AI-enhanced CRM and marketing platform that offers real estate agents a suite of advanced tools to streamline their operations. It specializes in lead generation, customer relationship management, and powerful analytics, all integrated into a user-friendly interface. It has features like automated lead nurturing, IDX website integration, and insightful data tracking. Lofty makes it easy for agents to effectively manage their client base and grow their business with data-driven strategies.

Property valuation and market analysis

AI supported property valuation and market analysis tools provide real estate agents with a powerful edge in quickly and accurately determining property values and understanding market trends. By leveraging large datasets, these tools offer precise, data-driven valuations and insightful analysis. These are essential for setting competitive prices and advising clients effectively.

And yes, I’m talking about things like the Zillow Zestimate and the Redfin property estimate. I know as agents we love to hate these, but they are a reality and our clients are looking at them. Let’s utilize the data they provide and leverage it in our conversations with clients.

Here are some of our favorite AI tools for real estate property valuation and market analysis:

5. Zillow Zestimate

Starting Price: FREE

Top Features:

Extensive data analysis

Machine learning algorithms

User-friendly interface

Zestimate provides real estate agents with a powerful tool for quick and accessible property valuations. Utilizing a vast database and sophisticated algorithms, Zestimate offers estimated market values for properties, aiding agents in setting competitive prices and offering informed advice to clients. This tool is particularly useful for agents in assessing market trends, comparing property values, and engaging clients with data-backed insights.

I regularly run CMAs on our rental properties and here is the Zestimate for one of them. I would conservatively say it’s worth $550K, because I know what the inside looks like. Zillow has it priced a little higher based on the data they have access to.

*I would never advise basing your pricing strategy solely on what the Zestimate says, a thorough CMA is always a good idea, but your clients are looking at the Zestimate, so you should be too.

6. CoreLogic

Starting Price: $149/month

Top Features:

Comprehensive property data

Advanced analytics

Market trend analysis

CoreLogic stands out as a great resource for real estate agents, offering advanced analytics and property data solutions. It provides comprehensive insights into property values, market trends, and risk assessment. This enables agents to make well-informed decisions and offer expert advice to their clients. With its deep dive into local and national real estate data, CoreLogic helps agents stay ahead in a competitive market by equipping them with detailed and reliable information.

7. HouseCanary

Starting Price: undisclosed

Top Features:

Accurate property valuation

Track and predict market movements

Risk assessment and forecasting

HouseCanary offers advanced analytics and valuation models to inform an agent’s real estate practices. The platform provides precise property valuations and market forecasts, assisting agents in pricing properties accurately and understanding future market trends. HouseCanary’s detailed reports and insights enable agents to offer data-driven advice to clients, ensuring informed decision-making in both buying and selling processes.

Virtual tours and property showcases

The past few years have forced real estate agents to think outside the box in terms of showcasing their properties. Virtual Tours have revolutionized the industry by offering immersive and interactive experiences to potential buyers. These tools enable real estate agents to create detailed, 3D virtual tours of properties.

This not only broadens the reach to potential buyers, regardless of their location, but also significantly enhances the property’s appeal by showcasing it in a dynamic and engaging way. For agents, this means a more efficient way of presenting properties, a reduced need for physical showings, and a higher likelihood of attracting serious buyers. The convenience provided by these tools can often be a decisive factor in generating interest and closing sales in today’s competitive market.

Here are some of our favorite AI tools for virtual tours and property showcases:

8. Matterport

Starting Price: $149/month

Top Features:

3D virtual tour creation

High-resolution photography

Interactive floor plans and dollhouse views

Matterport offers a cutting-edge solution for real estate agents looking to create immersive, 3D virtual tours of properties. It allows agents to showcase homes in a highly interactive and engaging format, providing potential buyers with a realistic and detailed view of the property from anywhere in the world. Matterport’s technology not only enhances the property viewing experience but also broadens the reach to a wider audience, significantly aiding in marketing and selling properties.

Here’s a Matterport tour from one of my recent listings, they really are awesome!

9. TallBox Design

Starting Price: prices vary depending on property and # of photos

Top Features:

Variety of furniture and decor options

Realistic rendering

Easy editing and customization

TallBox offers virtual staging and tour creation to enhance property listings. This platform enables agents to create and share immersive virtual tours and beautifully staged property images, providing an attractive visual experience for potential buyers. Tallbox has a user-friendly interface and realistic staging options making it an excellent choice for agents aiming to elevate their property presentations and attract more interest.

10. Virtuance

Starting Price: varies depending on location and size of property

Top Features:

24/7 online scheduling

Fast image delivery

Consolidated invoicing

Virtuance specializes in providing high-quality, AI-driven photography and marketing services. Their unique HDReal® imaging system ensures that property photos are not only visually stunning but also optimized to attract potential buyers’ attention. By leveraging Virtuance’s expertise in real estate photography, agents can significantly enhance the appeal of their listings, leading to quicker sales and greater client satisfaction.

Creating and enhancing graphics

Let’s be real, we are not graphic designers or fine artists. Thankfully there are AI tools to help us! Using them to create graphics gives you a significant edge in marketing and presenting properties. These tools simplify the process of designing high-quality, professional-looking visuals, including everything from property photos to promotional materials.

In a market where first impressions are crucial, these AI-enhanced graphics can be a key differentiator, helping agents capture attention and engage clients more effectively.

Here are some of our favorite AI tools for creating and enhancing real estate graphics:

11. Canva

Starting Price: Free version available, Canva pro is $119/year

Top Features:

User-Friendly Interface

Extensive Template Library

Drag-and-Drop Editor

While primarily known as a graphic design platform, Canva has integrated AI features that can assist real estate agents in creating visually appealing marketing materials. Its AI algorithms can suggest design layouts, color schemes, and even appropriate text based on the content input, making it an excellent tool for designing brochures, social media posts, and property listings.

I use Canva multiple times a day and it helps me to keep my branding consistent, easily publish content, and save me oodles of time. Here is a recent graphic that took me literally 5 minutes.

I use Canva multiple times a day and it helps me to keep my branding consistent, easily publish content, and save me oodles of time. Here is a recent graphic that took me literally 5 minutes.

12. Adobe Spark

Starting Price: Free (premium version $9.99/month)

Top Features:

Extensive font library

Quick actions for editing

Photo effects and background removal

Adobe Spark offers AI-driven design features tailored to non-designers. Real estate agents can use Adobe Spark to create high-quality graphics, web pages, and video stories. The AI component of Adobe Spark assists in selecting images, designing layouts, and applying themes that match your brand, ensuring professional-looking marketing materials.

This intuitive platform allows agents to design everything from stunning property listings to engaging social media posts and web stories, without any prior design experience. Adobe Spark’s features, including customizable templates and multimedia elements, make it a go-to tool for agents aiming to elevate their marketing and storytelling capabilities.

13. Rela

Starting Price: $24.99/month

Top Features:

Streamlined media delivery

White-labeled client portal

Integrated booking and invoicing system

Specifically designed for the real estate industry, Rela offers an AI-powered platform to create engaging property websites and marketing materials. Its AI features streamline the process of creating virtual tours, property websites, and digital brochures, ensuring that all graphics and layouts are optimized for showcasing properties effectively.

Rela is designed to enhance online property listings, making it easier for agents to showcase properties in a compelling way. Rela’s focus on simplicity and visual appeal helps agents attract and engage potential buyers, helping reduce the work required for their marketing efforts.

Chatbots and customer interaction

Chatbots and enhanced customer interaction tools offer a significant advantage to real estate agents by changing the way they connect with clients. These AI-driven systems provide instant, round-the-clock responses to client inquiries, ensuring that potential leads are engaged the moment they show interest.

This immediacy increases the chances of lead conversion. Additionally, by handling routine queries, chatbots free up agents to focus on more complex and personalized aspects of client service, such as negotiating deals and conducting property showings. The integration of these AI tools into a real estate agent’s workflow leads to more efficient time management, improved client relations, and ultimately, a higher rate of successful transactions.

Here are some of our favorite real estate AI tools for customer engagement and interaction:

14. Roof AI

Starting Price: unknown

Top Features:

AI-powered chatbot

Marketing automation

Behavioral tracking

Roof AI is a dynamic tool for real estate agents, offering an AI-powered chatbot that excels in engaging potential clients and automating lead generation. This system interacts with users in real time, answering inquiries, qualifying leads, and even scheduling viewings. Roof AI’s ability to handle initial client interactions allows agents to focus on more complex aspects of their business, improving overall productivity.

15. Structurely

Starting Price: Starts at $1,497 for 3 months

Top Features:

AI conversational assistant

Lead qualification

CRM integration

Structurely is an innovative AI conversation tool specifically designed for real estate agents to enhance lead qualification. It utilizes artificial intelligence to engage with and qualify leads through natural, automated conversations, allowing agents to focus on the most promising prospects. By providing timely and intelligent responses to inquiries, Structurely helps streamline the initial stages of client interaction, making the lead nurturing process more efficient and effective.

16. Tidio

Starting Price: Free plan (paid plans at $19 and $49/month)

Top Features:

Chatbots

Live chat capabilities

Email marketing

Tidio is a specialized AI chatbot tailored to meet the unique needs of real estate agents and brokers. This intuitive tool engages potential clients in real-time, providing immediate responses to queries about listings and property details, as well as scheduling viewings. By automating initial customer interactions, Tidio improves client engagement and assists in capturing leads more effectively, allowing real estate agents to focus on high-priority tasks.

Document automation and transaction management

AI tools bring incredible efficiency to the administrative side of real estate transactions. Let’s be honest, we all do too much paperwork! These tools streamline the process of creating, organizing, and managing the myriad of documents involved in real estate dealings, from contracts and leases to commission statements and closing docs.

By automating repetitive tasks such as data entry and document generation, AI tools significantly reduce the likelihood of errors and save valuable time. This improves the professionalism and reliability of the service provided by agents and allows them to focus more on client interaction and the deal. These AI tools play a crucial role in smoothing the transaction process, ensuring a seamless experience for both agents and their clients.

Here are some of our favorite real estate AI tools for document automation and transaction management:

17. DocuSign

Starting Price: $10/user per month

Top Features:

Electronic Signature

Document management and workflow automation

Security and compliance

DocuSign offers a highly efficient solution for real estate agents managing document-heavy transactions. This AI-powered platform streamlines the process of creating, signing, and managing contracts and agreements, ensuring secure and compliant electronic signatures. By automating and organizing paperwork digitally, DocuSign significantly reduces the time spent on manual documentation, allowing agents to focus more on client interaction and closing deals.

I use DocuSign constantly. I use it as an agent to have clients sign offers, and brokers sign listing agreements. I also use it as a landlord to facilitate signing leases with my tenants. It is a critical tool in my arsenal. I can’t imagine if I had to constantly mail documents or drive them to clients’ homes.

18. SkySlope

Starting Price: $7.25-$10/Agent

Top Features:

Transaction Management

Digital Signature Integration

Mobile Accessibility

SkySlope provides real estate agents with an advanced AI-driven platform for managing all aspects of their transactions seamlessly. This tool specializes in automating workflow processes, from listing to closing. It helps to ensure compliance and enhance efficiency in document management. With SkySlope, agents can stay organized, minimize paperwork errors, and spend more time on client-facing activities.

19. Notarize

Starting Price: $25/transaction

Top Features:

24/7 Online Notarization

Video Conference Technology

Digital Document Management

Notarize brings a revolutionary approach to real estate transactions for agents by offering an AI-powered platform for online notary services. It simplifies the notarization process, allowing documents to be legally notarized remotely, which is particularly beneficial in today’s digital and fast-paced real estate environment. By integrating Notarize into their workflow, real estate agents can expedite closings and provide a more convenient, efficient service to their clients.

Commercial real estate market trends

AI tools that specialize in market trends and data analytics are invaluable for real estate agents. They offer a deep dive into the complexities of the property market. These tools access vast amounts of data, analyzing patterns and trends to provide agents with insights about the market.

This level of analysis helps agents anticipate changes in market demand, pricing fluctuations, and emerging hotspots, enabling them to advise clients more effectively and strategically position their listings. The predictive power of these AI tools not only aids in making data-backed decisions but also provides a competitive edge in understanding and responding to market shifts. This results in more informed strategy planning, better-targeted marketing efforts, and the potential for higher success rates in transactions.

Here are some of our favorite AI tools for commercial real estate market trends:

20. Reonomy

Starting Price: $49/month

Top Features:

Machine Learning Technology

Extensive Data Network

Ownership Portfolios

Reonomy offers comprehensive AI-driven analytics and property data. This platform specializes in commercial real estate, providing agents with deep insights into property histories, ownership details, and market trends. It helps agents to facilitate informed investment decisions and aid in strategy development. Reonomy’s rich data repository and analytical capabilities make it an invaluable asset for agents looking to excel in the commercial real estate sector.

21. CompStak

Starting Price: Free

Top Features:

Asset history access

Crowdsourcing and data verification

Granular transaction details

CompStak offers real estate agents, especially those in commercial real estate, a valuable resource for accessing comprehensive lease and sales comparables data. This AI-powered platform provides detailed, crowd-sourced information on commercial property transactions, helping agents to gauge market conditions accurately and negotiate deals with confidence.

22. AirDNA

Starting Price: Free (paid plans starting at $15/city/month)

Top Features:

Comparative data

Investment analysis

Revenue optimization

Airdna is a data analytics company specializing in the short-term rental market, particularly focusing on providing insights for properties listed on platforms like Airbnb and VRBO. Airdna leverages a wealth of information, including rental rates, occupancy rates, and seasonal trends, to offer detailed analysis and forecasts. Their tools and reports are aimed at empowering users with actionable intelligence to maximize their returns in the dynamic short-term rental space.

Property management

AI tools for property management are transforming the way real estate agents handle investments, oversee properties, and advise their investor clients. AI automates routine tasks such as tenant screening, rent collection, and maintenance scheduling, improving operational efficiency. This not only maximizes the profitability of investments but also enhances the quality of management services offered to clients. By leveraging these AI capabilities, agents can deliver more strategic investment advice and superior management services, adding significant value to their client relationships.

Our favorites:

23. Rentometer

Starting Price: $79/year

Top Features:

Summary statistics and rent distribution charts

Map and sample listings

Auto-radius feature

Rentometer offers rapid and accurate rental price analysis. It analyzes current local rental data to provide agents with reliable benchmarks for setting competitive and fair rental prices for their listings. By utilizing Rentometer, agents can advise their clients with confidence, ensuring their rental properties are priced optimally in line with the market.

24. Avail

Starting Price: Free and paid versions

Top Features:

Comprehensive rental management tools

Tenant screening

Lawyer-reviewed lease templates

Avail is a comprehensive AI tool designed to assist real estate agents in efficiently managing rental properties. The platform streamlines various aspects of property management, from tenant screening and lease creation to rent collection and maintenance tracking. By leveraging Avail’s capabilities, agents can offer superior management services to their clients.

Benefits of using real estate AI tools

Believe it or not, this list is just the tip of the iceberg. Every day, companies are developing more ways to use AI for business.



As scary as it may be to embrace something new, AI tools are an invaluable resource for real estate agents, with unique functionalities that can enhance and support many aspects of your business. From refining lead generation and enhancing property valuations using insightful data analysis to streamlining transaction management, AI empowers agents to operate at their optimal best.



Integrating AI tools into your weekly routine not only boosts your operational efficiency, the insights it provides can lead to more informed decision-making. AI tools can also improve client experiences by elevating the level of service you’re able to provide to your clients —simply because you have more time on your hands.



By automating routine tasks, these tools allow agents to focus on the core aspects of their business — building relationships and closing deals.



Ultimately, in a competitive and rapidly evolving industry, embracing AI tools is key for real estate agents to stay ahead in a highly competitive market. AI tools can free up your time to focus on the human aspects of your work — building stronger, more meaningful relationships with clients offering top-tier client service.



Ultimately, the value of AI in real estate lies in its ability to blend technology with the personal touch that is at the heart of every real estate transaction, leading to enhanced productivity, satisfaction, and success. Less stress and more success, that’s my wish for you.



How are you using real estate AI tools in your business? We would love you to share your successes in the comments!

