Compass welcomes top-producing Dallas team leader

Compass’ presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area just got stronger. On Thursday, the Robert Reffkin-helmed firm announced that Bridgette Harrington was departing Rogers Healy & Associates for Compass.

At Rogers Healy, Harrington led the Bridgette Harrington Group, a real estate team she will be restarting at Compass, according to the announcement.

“I’m excited to elevate my client experience through the industry’s leading technology platform and referral network,” Harrington said in a statement. “As we navigate the evolution of the real estate industry, I look forward to gaining access to more inventory through Compass private exclusives and testing pricing for my listings without accumulating days on the market.”

In 2023, Harrington’s team at Rogers Healy, which consisted of three licensed agents, closed 57 transaction sides for a total sales volume of $29.604 million, according to the 2024 RealTrends Verified rankings. This performance was good enough for the No. 171 spot in the state among small teams ranked by sales volume.

“Bridgette Harrington is a great addition to our growing Compass family in Dallas-Fort Worth,” Alana Davis, a sales manager with Compass, said in a statement. “Her impressive track record and commitment to excellence perfectly align with our company values at Compass, and we look forward to helping her thrive.”

In recent weeks, Compass has welcomed other top agents in Florida, Colorado, Washington and New Jersey.