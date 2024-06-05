Compass adds high-producing agent in Washington state

Top U.S. real estate brokerage Compass announced Wednesday that it has hired Hal Bennett, a high-producing agent based in the Seattle area.

Bennett formerly worked with Redfin, where he was recognized by RealTrends among the top-producing agents in the state of Washington in 2023. Bennett ranked No. 16 in the state with 63 sides and was No. 17 with $47.7 million sales volume last year.

”At this stage, joining Compass, a company at the forefront of technology and agent support, makes sense for my business,” Bennett said in a statement. “Compass’ investment in AI and tools that optimize our workflow is remarkable.”

Bennett has been in the real estate industry for a decade, having started his career at Keller Williams. In the announcement, Compass said that Bennett is ”known for his meticulous attention to detail and high conversion rates,” and he has ”successfully closed many high-value transactions, including a reimagined $3.45 million estate in Redmond and a 4,500-square-foot home in Kirkland for $2.9 million.”

According to RealTrends data, Compass was the nation’s No. 1 brokerage last year with more than $184 billion in sales volume, and it ranked No. 4 nationally with 177,716 sides.

Last year, Compass launched a proprietary machine-learning tool that ”empowers agents to create compelling listing descriptions and develop effective marketing strategies.” This year, the brokerage plans to release a new agent dashboard that is designed to improve transparency, trust and satisfaction in client interactions.

The firm recorded a net loss of $133 million in first-quarter 2024, but it remained free cash-flow positive and grew its market share to 4.76% of all U.S. home sales from January to March.