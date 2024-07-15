Compass lands top agents in Florida, Colorado

Compass has nabbed a pair of top agents to add to its teams in Florida and Colorado.

Bonnie Heatzig is coming over from Douglas Elliman, bringing her extensive knowledge to the Boca Raton, Florida-based team at Compass. She has more than 20 years of experience in luxury real estate, selling more than $170 million in volume over the past four years.

In Denver, Stuart Crowell joins Compass from LIV Sotheby’s. He bagged $38 million in sales volume in 2023 and has more than $200 million to his name over his career. Crowell will work out of the Compass Denver Tech Center space.

“It’s exciting to begin a new chapter of my career with Compass,” Crowell said in a statement. “The industry’s leading technology platform, supportive company culture, and vast marketing resources at Compass align perfectly with my vision for delivering exceptional service and results to my clients.”

While Heatzig’s home base is Boca Raton, her business extends north to Palm Beach and south to Fort Lauderdale. She ranked No. 21 in Florida by volume last year, according to RealTrends Verified.

“The culture at Compass is something that is extraordinary,” Heatzig told HousingWire. “I’ve seen the collaboration among all of the agents. I’m certainly in the Boca Raton office where I am, but there’s enough for everyone. Agents in the office have approached me proactively for how they can help me acclimate and offer tips on what’s working best for them.”

Compass has been busy adding agents this summer. In June, the company hired Seattle-area agent Hal Bennett from Redfin.

In May, Compass landed two new brokerage affiliates. Southern California-based brokerage Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group rejoined Compass after three years at Coldwell Banker and moved to an office in Laguna Beach. Also in May, Compass added Parks Real Estate, a top brokerage in Tennessee.