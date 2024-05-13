Top Tennessee brokerage merges with Compass

Compass is continuing to expand its presence in the Southeast, announcing Monday that Tennessee-based Parks Real Estate has merged with the firm

This is Compass’ second major merger and acquisition deal in the second quarter of 2024. In April, the Robert Reffkin-helmed firm announced that it had acquired Gulf Coast-based Latter & Blum.

Parks Real Estate includes the Pilkerton Realtors brand and is led by CEO Hunter Connelly.

“Today, we have significantly added to our presence in the Southeast, welcoming the top brokerage in Tennessee,“ Reffkin said in a statement. “With the continued migration of the U.S. population moving to the South, and 16% of Compass transactions last year being referrals, our expansion in the Southeast allows for more connections and opportunities for our agents as our national network grows.”

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based firm has 15 offices and more than 1,500 agents spread across five counties. In 2023, Park Real Estate agents closed 9,776 transaction sides for a total of $6.245 billion in sales volume, making it the No. 1 brokerage in the state by sales volume and the No. 26 brokerage nationwide, according to the 2024 RealTrends Verified rankings.

”We believe that with Compass, we are positioned for sustained success within an evolving industry landscape,” Connelly said in a statement. “Combined, we have more listings, more collaboration with great agents, and industry-leading tools to serve Tennessee best while maintaining our amazing culture and brand loyalty.”

In 2023, Compass agents closed 177,716 transaction sides for a total of $184.452 billion in sales volume, earning it the top spot in the 2024 RealTrends Verified rankings for sales volume.