Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group returns to Compass

Broker associate Marcus Skenderian is bringing his five-person Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group back to Compass after spending three years at Coldwell Banker. As part of the move, Skenderian is also opening an office in Laguna Beach, California.

The team serves coastal California communities such as Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Corona Del Mar, Newport Coast, Crystal Cove, Dana Point and more.

“Compass has the best tools and technology in the industry, allowing us to operate at efficiencies we’ve only been dreaming of for the past three years,” Skenderian said in a statement.

The Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group works across commercial real estate, architecture, construction, development and residential sales. In 2023, the team was ranked No. 1,255 among small real estate teams in California, according to the RealTrends Verified rankings. The team recorded $24.1 million in sales last year.