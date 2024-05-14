How AI will transform the mortgage and appraisal industries
How housing credit is shaping housing inventory
Get Smart on the Mortgage Rate Lock-In Effect
Real’s Sharran Srivatsaa on his three secrets to brokerage growth
BrokeragePeople Movers

Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group returns to Compass

The Southern California team spent the past three years at Coldwell Banker

Broker associate Marcus Skenderian is bringing his five-person Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group back to Compass after spending three years at Coldwell Banker. As part of the move, Skenderian is also opening an office in Laguna Beach, California.

The team serves coastal California communities such as Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Corona Del Mar, Newport Coast, Crystal Cove, Dana Point and more.

“Compass has the best tools and technology in the industry, allowing us to operate at efficiencies we’ve only been dreaming of for the past three years,” Skenderian said in a statement.

The Marcus Skenderian Real Estate Group works across commercial real estate, architecture, construction, development and residential sales. In 2023, the team was ranked No. 1,255 among small real estate teams in California, according to the RealTrends Verified rankings. The team recorded $24.1 million in sales last year.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

earnings
Better improves loan volume by 25% but remains unprofitable in Q1 

Better posted a net loss of $51.5 million from January to March, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please