Top New Jersey team joins Compass

In addition to welcoming new agents in Florida and Colorado, Compass announced Monday that Soha Fontaine and her team, Team Soha, are making the move over from RE/MAX.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based team was previously brokered at RE/MAX Select and Fontaine has been with the RE/MAX brand for two-plus decades. Her achievements at RE/MAX include being inducted into the brokerage’s Hall of Fame (2008) and Circle of Legends (2018), as well as a Lifetime Achievement award (2011). In addition, she was part of RE/MAX’s Diamond Club from 2017 to 2022.

“Fontaine’s decision to join Compass represents a significant milestone for our New Jersey Market,” Gordon Golub, the tri-state regional vice president for Compass, said in a statement. “We eagerly anticipate supporting Soha and her team in realizing their business aspirations, leveraging Compass’s innovative technology and tools to propel her team towards even greater success.”

Fontaine cited Compass’ technology as a major source of her motivation to move herself and her team to a new brand.

“Compass’s technology is a game-changer for agents such as myself, simplifying tasks and minimizing trial-and-error,” Fontaine said in a statement. “With the exceptional support of Compass’s advanced technology, I foresee our team expanding seamlessly into the Northern New Jersey area and beyond.”

Fontaine — whose client list includes New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke and Joe Budden, a rapper and media personality — said she is also looking forward to tapping into Compass’ sports and entertainment division.

The team joining Compass consists of six agents, including Anne Ricchio, Manuel Castillo, Natasha Ryan, Kiana Gomez, Kanishka Jain and Samantha Smith. Each will be based in Compass’ Hoboken office and the team will focus on serving clients in the areas between downtown Jersey City and southern Bergen County. According to a news release, the team has a particular focus on new construction, luxury homes and waterfront properties.

In 2023, Fontaine’s team — which consisted of 12 active and licensed agents, according to the RealTrends Verified rankings, closed 45 transaction sides for a total volume of $31.89 million. This was good enough for the No. 48 spot in New Jersey for volume among large teams and the No. 993 spot nationally in the RealTrends rankings.